An all-around team effort, led in large measure by a career-high 18 points from Jo Raflo, helped Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball soar over the Pittsburgh-Johnstown Mountain Cats by a score of 88-61 on Wednesday.

Raflo, a sophomore from Gainesville, Virginia, was the most efficient player on a night the team shot 57.9 percent from the floor. Going 7-for-9 and a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to compile the 18 points, the guard now sits at an even eight points averaged per game through seven contests as a Mountaineer. On defense, Raflo added three rejections, securing every block for the team as well as a collegiate personal best.

