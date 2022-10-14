It took until Week 8 for Delone Catholic head coach Corey Zortman to finally have all three of his starting running backs healthy from start to finish of a game.
The Squires’ three-pronged running attack didn’t disappoint in any way, shape or form.
Juniors Brady Dettinburn and Gage Zimmerman, along with senior Ryder Noel combined for 358 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in the team’s 42-21 road victory over Bermudian Springs in YAIAA-3 football action Friday night at Alumni Field in York Springs.
“It was nice to finally have all three of them healthy for an entire game,” Zortman said. “We envisioned them being a very productive trio and they were tonight. Having all three of them gives us two speed guys in Gage and Ryder and a guy that can run between the tackles in Brady. I also can’t say enough about Dominic Giraffa, who moved from the offensive line to the backfield when we had injuries back there. He’s done a very nice job this season.”
Berm head coach John Livelsberger said of the trio, “It’s difficult to defend against them. We know their offense (Wing-T), but they’re a talented group.”
Bermudian (3-5, 3-2) drew to within 28-21 when Tyson Carpenter hooked up with Jack Gautsch for a 26-yard touchdown toss on 4th-and-7 with 8:49 remaining. Gautsch snagged the ball as he was backpedaling toward the end zone and stretched it across the goal line for the score, but the Eagle defense couldn’t get a stop to give their offense a chance to tie the game.
Delone (5-3, 5-0) responded by marching down the field and cashing in when Dettinburn plowed his way in from a yard out with 4:54 to go, and then disaster struck for the hosts
Hanging on by a thread down 14 points with under five minutes to go, a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that was recovered by the Squires proved too much to overcome for Berm.
Delone cashed in on the short field when Zimmerman ran a wheel route and was wide open down the left sideline. Quarterback Denver Ostrum floated the ball right into Zimmerman’s hands and he walked into the end zone to put the contest to bed with 3:03 to go.
“We kept battling all night,” Livelsberger said. “We’re a young team and a few things didn’t go our way tonight. But it’s a night-and-day difference for us from the beginning of the season to now. We’re a much better team than we were at the start of the season.”
The teams exchanged punts to begin the night, but a short punt by the Eagles gave the visitors the ball on the plus-35 yard line and Noel scored on the first play of the ensuing drive. He took an inside handoff and outran the defense to paydirt to make it 7-0 with 5:18 to go in the opening stanza.
Early in the second quarter, Berm was in business, but fumbled at Delone’s 9-yard line. However, a snap over Ostrum’s head found its way into the Squire end zone where Berm’s Caden Nye fell on it for a touchdown to knot things at 7-7.
Delone responded quickly with scores on its next two possessions as Dettinburn went around the left end for a 22-yard TD with 7:50 to go until intermission and then four minutes later Zimmerman delivered a lightning bolt with a 74-yard scoring run down the right sideline on a jet sweep.
A nice response by Eagles appeared to be in the making as they got into the Delone red zone as the clock approached a minute left in the half, but the drive ended when the Squire defense stood tall on fourth down to force the turnover on downs.
“It was a dogfight all night long,” Zortman said. “Defensively, I’m proud of the way that we stopped the run tonight, that’s been a problem for us throughout the season.”
Livelsberger added, “We moved the ball well tonight, but we really struggled in the red zone.”
Berm rushed for 91 yards on 41 tries on the night.
A roughing the punter penalty against the Squires on Berm’s opening possession of the third quarter kept the drive alive and the Eagles were able to take advantage of the extra opportunity when Carpenter punched it in from one yard out.
The momentum that the hosts gained from slicing the deficit to 21-14 was short-lived, as Zimmerman quickly flipped the field with a 31-yard run, into Berm territory, then Dettinburn capped the drive with a 33-yard gallop to the paint.
Dettinburn (132 yards, 3 TDs) and Zimmerman (126 rushing, 27 receiving, 2 total 2 TDs) led the way for Delone.
For the hosts, Gautsch hauled in four balls for 84 yards and a touchdown and Carpenter was 12-of-20 through the air for 143 yards and a score.
Delone returns to action when it welcomes Hanover on Friday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Berm hits the road for a clash at York Tech on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Delone Catholic 7 14 7 14 — 42
Bermudian Springs 0 7 7 7 — 21
First Quarter
DC-Ryder Noel 35 run (Nolan Cruse kick) 5:18
Second Quarter
BS-Caden Nye fumble recovery in end zone (Leo Hernandez kick) 10:34
DC-Brady Dettinburn 22 run (Cruse kick) 7:50
DC-Gage Zimmerman 74 run (Cruse kick) 3:11
Third Quarter
BS-Tyson Carpenter 1 run (Hernandez kick) 5:50
DC-Dettinburn 33 run (Cruse kick) 1:14
Fourth Quarter
BS-Jack Gautsch 26 pass from Carpenter (Hernandez kick) 8:49
DC-Dettinburn 1 run (Cruse kick) 4:54
DC-Zimmerman 27 pass from Denver Ostrum (Cruse kick) 3:03
Team Statistics
DC BS
First downs 18 13
Rushing 43-325 41-91
Passing 4-7-0 12-20-0
Passing yards 51 143
Total yards 376 234
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Punting 3-41.0 4-29.5
Penalties 6-59 5-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Dettinburn 18-132, Zimmerman 10-126, Noel 12-66, Dominic Giraffa 2-10, Team 1-(-9); BS-Eddie Sebright 8-42, Tyler Staub 14-35, Nayel Lua 6-21, James Mullins 1-3, Carter Storm 3-2, Andrew Smith 1-1, Brayden Heller 1-(-3), Carpenter 7-(-10).
Passing: DC-Ostrum 4-7-51-0; BS-Carpenter 12-20-143-0.
Receiving: DC-Landon Smith 2-17, Zimmerman 1-27, Noel 1-7; BS-Gautsch 4-84, Dylan Hubbard 4-28, Lua 2-28, Smith 1-4, Sebright 1-(-1).
