There are trails everywhere in life, both literally and figuratively. Some trails are easy, with beautiful views and blue skies. Some are long and arduous, where the journey itself is the ultimate destination. And some trails are just annoying, as they challenge the best of us, and cause us to wonder why we got involved with them in the first place!

And sometimes, despite our best intentions, we make decisions that affect our enjoyment of the trail, and the best we can do is hope that we have learned something from those decisions.

