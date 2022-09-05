There are trails everywhere in life, both literally and figuratively. Some trails are easy, with beautiful views and blue skies. Some are long and arduous, where the journey itself is the ultimate destination. And some trails are just annoying, as they challenge the best of us, and cause us to wonder why we got involved with them in the first place!
And sometimes, despite our best intentions, we make decisions that affect our enjoyment of the trail, and the best we can do is hope that we have learned something from those decisions.
Last month, a friend and I set out to hike the Quehanna Trail in northcentral Pennsylvania. Our six-day trek was not easy. It also had no beautiful views, and we had very few blue skies. The journey itself was most definitely the destination, because the trail was a 74-mile loop, and we ended up at our car where we started.
Mostly, the Quehanna Trail was just annoying. It challenged us, but definitely caused us to wonder why we were doing it. And I didn’t make things any easier for myself, making a couple of bone-headed mistakes and decisions.
The Quehanna, located about 50 miles northwest of State College near Clearfield, traverses beautiful woodlands in Moshannon State Forest and Elk State Forest. It took us through parts of Clearfield, Elk, and Cameron Counties, and was very remote. In fact, for the entire six days we did not pass another human being. There were a few dirt roads to cross, and one ‘highway’, and there were a few remote hunting cabins in view, but overall, we got the feeling that we were the only ones in that part of the world.
I have hiked over 3,500 miles in the last nine years, and never made what I would consider to be a big mistake.
Until the Quehanna Trail.
I may have misjudged how far to a shelter a time or two. Perhaps I found myself carrying too much food. Or maybe I got into a hiker daze and missed a blaze and had to figure out where I went wrong. But when we got out of the car at Parker Dam State Park at the Quehanna Trailhead, I discovered the biggest mistake I had ever made.
While packing for my hike, I realized late that I had forgotten to put my hiking sticks in the car. No problem, as I ran to the basement to grab them. They were in sections on the shelf, as I had left them apart to dry after my last hike. I tossed them into the car, and off we went.
As we locked the car, put on our packs, and prepared to move out, I started putting my sticks together. The three sections fit together well, and I adjusted the first stick. The second stick had only one section — I had left the other two on the shelf in my basement.
Now, one might think that hiking with just one stick is not a big deal, and that is true. However, it was in fact a big deal. I need both hiking sticks to use as my tent poles, and the adjustability of the sticks is what makes for a good tent set-up. So, for five nights in the wilderness, I had to get creative.
Each night, I had to find the perfect stick to substitute for my hiking stick and use as a pole to hold my tent up. I was able to do that. Some nights it was fine, and others, not so much. And I had to find the perfect stick to use as my other stick to hike. I found that perfect stick the first night, though it was too short to use as a tent pole. It served me well on the long uphills and steep downhills of the trail. It also served as a sort of scythe to chop at the ridiculous amount of overgrowth of ferns, high grass, and stinging nettles that fell into the trail for much of the trek.
The Quehanna may have a nice track of ups and downs, and may not be too terribly rocky, but there were very few views, and the trail was thickly overrun on sides and overhead. There is nothing like looking down through dense undergrowth to watch for rocks, roots, and snakes, and then getting smacked in the face with a low-hanging branch.
Day One was just 10 miles and we found a nice campsite with plenty of daylight to spare. It was wonderful to be out in the woods with my pack again, and I slept really well. As we were leaving camp for Day Two, we saw a huge timber rattlesnake about 15 feet from my partner’s tent. That put a pep in our step!
Day Two was a little rough, as we went 13 miles, and the day ended with a very rocky, poorly-blazed trail. We got into camp later than we wanted, and then had to walk a quarter mile down a very steep hill to get water, but we had a nice tentsite, and were looking forward to a big day.
Well, Day Three was not all fun and games. It rained off and on all day, which wasn’t a problem. The problem was when we realized that we had hiked past our intended campsite. We found a flat area in a nice pine forest that had a trickling spring. It would be a good spot. It was about that time when we were startled with a huge clap of thunder, and the skies opened up.
Few things bother me when I am hiking, but setting up my tent in a downpour is among my least favorite things to do. I had hustled to find a makeshift tent pole, and thought I had a good one, until it snapped. Now, in the deluge, with my tent collapsed, I had to quickly find another stick. I was soaked, as was everything not in a waterproof sack. I had to keep telling myself how much fun I was having. Once my tent was set up and I was safely inside, I actually was surprised at how dry I was. I cooked in my tent since it was raining so hard, which is a really foolish thing to do, but I got through dinner safely.
Day Four was absolutely beautiful. Until it wasn’t. A bad decision wasted about 45 minutes for us as we got confused at an intersection. The blazes were less than ideal, and we decided to go down a dirt road that looked like it was probably the right way. As it turned out, it was the opposite direction, and by the time we realized our error, we had to hustle back to the spot of our mistake. We still had to look all around for the blaze, and we finally found it. That was just about the time we started hearing distant thunder.
We had two forays downstream into deep ravines, and then of course two huge climbs out of the ravines.
And for the second day in a row, there were afternoon thunderstorms. We set up tents in the rain again, but it had slowed to just a drizzle at that point. I had a great tentsite next to a nice stream, and was able to get in a quick swim.
I ended up cooking in my tent for the second night, which was really pushing my luck.
Day Five was the best day of the whole hike. There was one extremely difficult, long uphill, but it wasn’t terrible, other than not having any kind of view as a reward. The downhills were tough on the toes, but it was a very nice footpath for most of the day. After an absolutely beautiful morning, two afternoon thunderstorms were just miserable and got us all wet again.
After the storms, the low hanging hemlock branches were annoying and very wet, but by the time we got to our campsite it was all clear. We had a great dinner, and even had nice cup of wine, while sitting on a bridge over a nice stream. Yes, my friend had carried wine with him in his pack, and we celebrated our last night on the trail.
As we rose for Day Six I realized that, while we had a great campsite the night before, we had stopped more than a mile sooner than we had planned. It wasn’t a problem, though the last day ended up being farther than we anticipated and affected our timing in getting home.
While our short trek was certainly challenging, it was worthwhile. I was reminded that with a calm approach, one can figure out ways to cope with mistakes. All trails are not smooth, perfect, and properly taken care of, but when the destination is the journey itself, much can be learned and the journey can still be appreciated.
And it is not likely I will ever forget my hiking sticks again.
The next installment of On The Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the Sept. 20 edition of the Gettysburg Times
