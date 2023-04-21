Gettysburg exploded for 10 runs over its final three at-bats of the day to complete a sweep of Washington (Md.) in Centennial Conference softball on Friday. The Bullets held on to win Game 1, 6-5, before rallying from a 7-1 deficit to take the nightcap, 11-8.
THE LEADERS
• Olivia Moser led the Bullets (21-12-1, 8-4 CC) on Senior Day with three hits and three RBI.
• Giovanna Komst finished the day with four hits, including a double in the first inning for the 100th of her career.
FOR THE FOES
• Chloe Trefz led the Shorewomen (18-6-1, 10-4-1 CC) with four hits.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• In Game 1, two walks a hit batter loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first. After a fielder’s choice erased the runner at the plate, a walk reloaded the bases before Chloe Trefz came up with an infield single for a 1-0 lead.
• Giovanna Komst doubled to the gap with one out in the home half of the inning before an Olivia Moser single and two-out Jess Campana single to the right-center gap tied the game.
• Elliana Hopple led off the second with a single before Lauren O’Leary and Bailey Quinn loaded the bases. Julia Smith followed with an RBI single up the middle before a pair of fielder’s choices gave the Shorewomen two outs. An error on a double play attempt and obstruction call stretched the Gettysburg lead to 4-1.
• Two walks and RBI singles from Trefz and Dee Raffaelli cut the deficit to 4-3 in the top of the third.
• O’Leary led off the home fourth with her team-leading sixth home run before Quinn tripled and scored on a Smith single up the middle for a 6-3 edge.
• Lexi Barnhart started the seventh with a single before a two-out Trefz’s infield knock put runners at the corners. A walk loaded the bases before an error closed the margin to 6-5 but Paige Forry got a groundout to preserve the win.
• In Game 2, Smith and Komst drew walks to lead off the home first before Moser was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Allegra DeCandia singled home Smith for a 1-0 lead.
• After an out on a bunt back to the pitcher to start the third inning, Hannah Solge doubled. Four of the next five Washington players singled to put the visitors in front 2-1. A bases-loaded walk to Maddie Kendall made it 3-0 before a two-run Jules Weglarz single and RBI knock from Alyssa Vieira capped a six-run inning.
• Smith, Komst and DeCandia all walked in the home half of the inning to load the bases with one out. A fielding error cut the deficit to 6-2.
• A Barnhart single and Lexie Witmer double got the run back for the Shorewomen in the top of the fourth.
• In the home fourth, O’Leary started the fireworks with a single up the middle. Quinn followed with a single through the left side. Smith dropped a single into left to load the bases for Kmost, who walk to force in O’Leary. Moser followed with a single to right, scoring Quinn. DeCandia singled through the left side to plate Smith and cut the deficit to 7-4. A Campana sacrifice fly was the first out of the inning and made it 7-5 before Washington wiggled out of the jam.
• The Shorewomen used a walk and back-to-back sacrifices to make it 8-5 in the fifth.
• O’Leary, however, once again led off with a single in the home fifth. A fielder’s choice and throwing error put two on base with one out. Komst singled up the middle to load the bases for Moser, who singled to the gap and tied the game. A DeCandia double down the line plated pinch-runner Alyna Balewitz for a 9-8 lead.
• Carlie Goldstein led off the sixth with a double before a throwing error on a sacrifice put a runner on and scored Goldstein. Smith reached on a two-out infield single and pinch-runner Gianna Peralta scored from second for an 11-8 lead.
• Forry worked out of back-to-back two-out singles on the second great defensive play of the inning from Moser at third base.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Julia Smith and Giovanna Komst each had two hits in the first game.
• Smith, Komst and Lauren O’Leary all had two hits while DeCandia had three knocks in Game 2. Moser and DeCandia each had three RBI while Jess Campana had two.
• Paige Forry picked up her 11th win with a complete game in the opener before throwing the final two innings of game two for her second save.
• Audrey Wright picked up her second win of the season in the circle with 2 1/3 innings of relief. She had three strikeouts.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at Franklin & Marshall on Tuesday. The first game of the doubleheader begins at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.