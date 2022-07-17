Lance Dewease pocketed his second Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint car win of the season last Friday night, taking a $6,000 victory in the Randy Wolfe Tribute World of Outlaw Tune-Up race.
In the 358 sprint main, Derek Locke returned to victory lane as well for the second time this season.
The start of the 25-lap Wolfe Tribute event was slowed when outside polesitter Devon Borden bicycled on the turn two cushion and spun.
Borden’s misfortune put Dewease on the front row for the new start and the Fayetteville flyer wasted little time taking control when the green flag reappeared.
The leader was then slowed for a spun Tyler Ross on the fourth lap.
Jeff Halligan saw Freddie Rahmer wrestle second away on the restart as Dewease pulled out to a four second lead by lap nine.
Dylan Norris took third with six away.
A final caution flag on lap 13 regrouped the field with Rahmer proving no match for Dewease.
The ensuing laps showcased a great battle between Norris and Troy Wagaman Jr. for the third spot as the pair repeatedly got by one another for the position only to see the former again reclaim the position.
Wagaman did finally secure the spot with two laps to go before closing on Rahmer.
And Wagaman did indeed get by Rahmer for second as the pair raced through turns three and four as they headed to the checkers but Rahmer was able to muscle back in front by the finish.
Dewease crossed the line by 4.550 seconds ahead of Rahmer.
It was Dewease’s 105th career victory at Williams Grove.
Wagman was third followed by Norris and Chase Dietz.
Sixth through 10th went to Lucas Wolfe, Jeff Halligan, Brandon Rahmer, Devon Borden and Robbie Kendall.
Heats worth $75 courtesy of Jim and Laura Allebach went to Dewease, Halligan and Norris.
Chase Dietz was the PA Dyno Hard Charger and he also earned the Orange Crate Brewing Company Randy Wolfe Tribute Bonus worth $555 for finishing in the fifth spot.
Halligan earned the pole for the main by winning the dash.
Dewease set fast time over the field with a lap of 17.233 seconds.
Locke took the lead from Matt Findley on lap eight of the 20 lap 358 sprint main after starting the race sixth.
Findley had led from the beginning after starting on the pole and while running the bottom lane he allowed just enough room in turn one for Locke to get a nose to his inside, allowing for the race winning pass.
Locke began lapping cars with four laps to go and cruised to the win by 3.430 seconds ahead of Findley with Doug Hammaker, Chad Criswell and Nash Ely completing the top five.
Sixth through 10th went to Brett Wanner, Cameron Smith, Cody Fletcher, Steve Owings and Devin Adams.
Heats went to Findley, Cody Phillips and Wanner with Tyler Brehm scoring the consolation race.
The Champion Racing Oil World of Outlaws Summer Nationals are coming up July 22 and 23 at the speedway, getting under way at 7:30 both nights.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
7/15
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. Lance Dewease, 2. Freddie Rahmer, 3. Troy Wagaman Jr., 4. Dylan Norris, 5. Chase Dietz, 6. Lucas Wolfe, 7. Jeff Halligan, 8. Brandon Rahmer, 9. Devon Borden, 10. Robbie Kendall, 11. Chad Trout, 12. Kyle Moody, 13. Matt Campbell, 14. Mark Smith 15. Tyler Ross, 16. Chad Kemenah, 17. Jason Shultz, 18. Bryn Gohn, 19. Brent Shearer, 20. John Walp. DNS: Dwight Leppo
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. Derek Locke, 2. Matt Findley, 3. Doug Hammaker, 4. Chad Criswell, 5. Nash Ely, 6. Brett Wanner, 7. Cameron Smith, 8. Cody Fletcher, 9. Steve Owings, 10. Devon Adams, 11. Tyler Brehm, 12. Scott Fisher, 13. Kody Hartlaub, 14. Steve Wilbur, 15. Kyle Keen, 16. Chris Frank, 17. Frankie Herr, 18. Jordan Strickler, 19. Zachary Cool, 20. Jayden Wolf, 21. Jake Galloway, 22. Zach Newlin, 23. Tim Stallings, 24. Cody Phillips. DNQ: Shane Yost, Denny Gross, Dave Holler
MARKS THE MAN AT ELDORA
Brent Marks has been crowned the king of sprint car racing.
The Myerstown, PA native swept the big-money shows at Eldora Speedway, claiming the Historical Big One on Thursday before winning Saturday’s Kings Royal. The crown jewel wins earned Marks $275,000 as he topped star-studded fields that included World of Outlaws and All Star Circuit of Champions drivers, among others.
On Thursday, Marks stormed from his 14th-starting spot to take the checkers in the Historical Big One. When rain forced the Knight Before to be pushed from Friday night into Saturday morning, Marks opted to skip that race to focus on the Kings Royal. The move paid off as he patiently worked from sixth at the drop of the green flag to the lead on Lap 22. From there he held off Carson Macedo and Donny Schartz to score the win worth $175,000.
Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich qualified for two of four features at Eldora but encountered some tough racing luck. Dietrich was running 10th in the Jokers Wild before suffering engine issues in the closing laps and finished 22nd. He did not qualify for the Historical Big One, but drove to a 14th-place finish in the Knight Before on Saturday.
During the last-chance qualifier for the Kings Royal, Dietrich was hit by Tanner Thorson, triggering a multi-car wreck that saw the No. 48 go airborne before hitting the outside wall.
Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri made three of four features, placing eighth in the Kings Royal, where he was the hard charger after gaining 14 places. Macri was also ninth in the Knight Before and 25 in the Jokers Wild.
Defending Port Royal Speedway champion Logan Wagner wheeled his No. 1 to 12th in the Historical Big One and 23rd in the Knight Before.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
410 Sprint Cars
Eldora Speedway — Rossburg, Ohio
Saturday
Kings Royal
Feature (40 laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks [6][$175,000]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [7][$25,000]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo [1][$15,000]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart [3][$12,500]; 5. 57-Kyle Larson [10][$10,000]; 6. 21-Brian Brown [4][$8,750]; 7. 71-Cory Eliason [5][$7,500]; 8. 39M-Anthony Macri [22][$7,000]; 9. 2-David Gravel [11][$6,500]; 10. 83JR-Kerry Madsen [2][$6,000]; 11. 49-Brad Sweet [8][$5,850]; 12. 24-Rico Abreu [14][$5,825]; 13. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [13][$5,800]; 14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [16][$5,650]; 15. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [15][$5,625]; 16. 5-Spencer Bayston [20][$5,600]; 17. 83-James McFadden [24][$5,575]; 18. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [12][$5,425]; 19. 13-Justin Peck [19][$5,400]; 20. 11-Parker Price-Miller [9][$5,375]; 21. 10-Dave Blaney [18][$5,350]; 22. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [17][$5,250]; 23. 101-Lachlan McHugh [21][$5,125]; 24. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [23][$5,000].
Lap leaders: Madsen 1-7, Brown 8-21, Marks 22-40.
Hard charger: Macri[+14]
Knight Before
Feature (25 laps): 1. David Gravel (4); 2. Rico Abreu (1); 3. Brad Sweet (2); 4. Spencer Bayston (5); 5. Hunter Schuerenberg (3); 6. Carson Macedo (24); 7. Giovanni Scelzi (9); 8. Donny Schatz (14); 9. Anthony Macri (12); 10. Justin Peck (16); 11. Sheldon Haudenschild (17); 12. Logan Schuchart (25); 13. Cory Eliason (8); 14. Danny Dietrich (10); 15. Brock Zearfoss (22); 16. Kerry Madsen (18); 17. Daryn Pittman (7); 18. James McFadden (23); 19. Kraig Kinser (15); 20. Zeb Wise (20); 21. Parker Price-Miller (11); 22. Brian Brown (21); 23. Logan Wagner (13); 24. Tyler Courtney (6); 25. Jacob Allen (26); 26. Kasey Kahne (27); 27. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (19).
Lap leaders: Abreu 1-9; Gravel 10-25.
Hard charger: 41-Macedo[+18]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.