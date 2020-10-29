GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 2,
Susquehannock 1
Gettysburg’s quest for an undefeated regular season was fulfilled on Wednesday night when John Colgan’s club took a 2-1 decision from homestanding Susquehannock. The Adams County Warriors (12-0) received two goals from Alivia Colgan and nine saves by keeper Lydia Floreck to turn back the host Warriors (9-3).
Alivia Colgan opened the scoring at the 27:28 mark of the first half, with an assist from Lora Bertram. The lead doubled when Audrey Robertson assisted Colgan’s second tally at 9:03 of the second half.
Susky cut it to 2-1 with less than three minutes to play on Olivia Pasco’s goal but Floreck and the Warrior defense allowed nothing more.
Gettysburg, which has allowed only seven goals all season, is currently third in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings behind fellow unbeatens ELCO and Greencastle, who are both 13-0.
Goals: G-Alivia Colgan 2; S-Olivia Pasco. Assists: G-Lora Bertram, Audrey Robertson. Shots: G-11; S-9. Corners: G-2; S-7. Saves: G-Lydia Floreck 9; S-Jordan Prediger 9.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 4, Biglerville 2
Josh Blose racked up his fourth hat trick in just a dozen games on Thursday, lifting the Bolts over the visiting Canners in their season finale.
Biglerville (4-8) took the lead on an Isiah Kuykendall goal before Littlestown (5-7) drew even when Diego Guzman scored off an assist by Dylan Smeak.
Blose gave the hosts a 2-1 advantage early in the second half, and after the Canners squared the match on Jack Regentin’s tally, Blose gave the Bolts the lead for good. He added a score in the final minute to push his season goal total to 19.
Biglerville 1 1 — 2
Littlestown 1 3 — 4
Goals: B-Isiah Kuykendall, Jack Regentin; L-Josh Blose 3, Diego Guzman. Assists: B-Emanuel Rivera-Esquivias; L-Dylan Smeak, Harrison Moroz. Shots: B-11; L-9. Corners: B-7; L-4. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran-Lua 5; L-Christopher Meakin 9. JV: Biglerville 3, Littlestown 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Fairfield 0
The Squirettes improved to 10-2 with a 25-7, 25-7, 25-15 victory over the Knights on Thursday. Grace Catlin and Meredith Wilson had four kills apiece, one behind Grace Myers.
Audrey Sell finished with 15 assists and Shalee Clabaugh came up with 10 digs.
South Western 3, Dover 0
The Mustangs were in fine form on Thursday when they drubbed Dover 25-11, 25-10, 25-4. Emma Filipovits put up 11 kills and 11 digs, and Makayla Dyson was good for 20 assists.
Sarah Nicholl knocked down eight kills and Kya Rebert tacked on sevenmore, while Alana Bowman had 10 assists.
Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 0
Haley Andrus and Erin Shaw chalked up five services aces each as the Eagles rolled to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-9 win on Thursday.
Allie Phillips posted 15 digs, Jewell Tallman tacked on 14 more, and Adia Sponseller smashed seven kills.
