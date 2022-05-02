After a week away, Danny Dietrich was back to race in the pigeon hills on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Despite missing a race, Dietrich went into the night with a comfortable lead in the season championship point standings.
Dietrich lined up eighth for the start of the 30-lap 410 sprint car feature and was up to fourth by lap 4. From there he powered to the front to score yet another win at Lincoln in 2022.
“I used everything. I was on both fences,” said Dietrich, adding: “The track’s pretty awesome.”
Saturday’s win was Dietrich’s fourth at the track in eight races. The worst he has finished this year at Lincoln is fourth.
“We got really good straightaway speed here right now,” he said.
Dietrich and the Gary Kauffman Racing team are looking forward to the World of Outlaws’ visit in two weeks.
“Excited for the next couple of weeks coming up,” Dietrich continued. “Our confidence level is pretty high.”
Rookie of the year contender Riley Emig started on the pole of Saturday night’s 30-lap feature. Jordan Givler, who started second, led the field into turn 1 with Emig in second and Chad Trout running third.
Dylan Norris looked under Trout and took third at the line on lap 1.
Eighth-place starting Dietrich was into the top five on lap 2.
Troy Wagaman and Norris battled for second with Emig. Norris took the spot and Wagaman followed. Dietrich got by Emig for fourth on lap 4 and Devon Borden moved into fifth on lap 5.
Norris was closing in on Givler and drove to the inside of turn 3 to try and take the lead but Givler held onto the lead on lap 7. Dietrich caught Wagaman and the two battled for third.
Norris tried to take the lead again, this time with a slider in turns 1 and 2, but Givler was not giving it up. Dietrich caught Norris and got by him as they raced down the back stretch to take second on lap 10. Dietrich pulled the same move on Givler the following lap to take the lead at the line on lap 11.
Close racing between Norris and Givler for second as they appeared to make contact at the end of the back shoot as they battled for second.
Just as Dietrich got into lapped traffic on lap 13 the caution flag came out for Austin Bishop and Brandon Rahmer. The two cars spun out right in front of the leaders and collected Givler who spun out trying to avoid the accident. They nearly collected Norris as well.
The top five for the restart were Dietrich, Norris, Borden, Wagaman and Billy Dietrich.
Norris went to the bottom in turn 1 but could not make the pass on Dietrich. It did allow Borden to get by Norris for second.
The yellow flag flew again on lap 15 when Kyle Moody and Tyler Esh got together in turn 2. Alex Bowman spun out trying to avoid the incident but was able to rejoin the field.
Dietrich went to the bottom of turns 1 and 2 on the restart with Borden looking to the top side. Freddie Rahmer got by Billy for fifth.
Borden was still ripping the top and closing in on Dietrich as they caught the tail end of the field. Lapped traffic came into play on lap 22 but before things got exciting. The yellow flag came out on lap 23 when Aaron Bollinger stopped on the front stretch.
Dietrich got a good jump on Borden on the restart. Norris took a shot at Borden for second which allowed Rahmer to get by him for third.
Troy Wagaman got by Norris to take fourth but Norris got him back by a nose at the line. Wagaman took over the spot on the following lap.
Dietrich was pulling away when the caution came out again on lap 27 when Emig spun in turn 2.
Borden pulled a slider on Dietrich in turns 1 and 2 on the restart but did not make the pass.
Dietrich won his fourth race of the season at Lincoln by 1.135 seconds ahead of Borden. Rahmer finished third and Wagaman was fourth. Billy Dietrich completed the top five.
Frankie Herr found himself back in victory lane at Lincoln on Saturday night. It was his second career 358 sprint car win at the track, but Herr had most recently seen victory lane in the Super Sportsman division where he sits atop the all-time win list with seven wins.
Herr shared the front row for the start of the 20-lap feature with pole-sitter Wyatt Hinkle.
Herr had the advantage going into turn 1 with Hinkle on his tail as they raced back down the back stretch.
Jayden Wolf brought out the caution on lap 1. The yellow turned to red when Shane Yost got collected and ended up with his nose in the air. Kody Hartlaub was also involved. Cody Fletcher nearly got collected but was able to keep going after contact with Wolf, who had been running fourth when he spun.
Jeff Rohrbaugh got under Steve Owings coming out of turn 2 on the restart to take fourth but Owings took the spot back at the line by inches.
The yellow flag came out on lap 3 when Jacob Balliet was sitting backwards in turn 3.
Owings blocked the bottom in the turns on the restart to take away Rohrbaugh’s line and prevent a pass. Not only did the bottom hold off Rohrbaugh for Owings, but it also allowed him to reel in Fletcher. Owings took third on lap 5.
Herr and Hinkle were running up front with Owings reeling them in. Owings was on Hinkle’s bumper by lap 10. Owings took second in turns 1 and 2 on lap 11.
Herr had lapped traffic ahead of him as Owings was closing in. Lapped traffic was a factor starting on lap 13. Owings got under Herr on the back stretch as they raced in lapped traffic but the caution came out on lap 14 before the pass for the lead was official. The caution was for Hinkle who came to a stop in turn 4.
Owings was not able to find his way back by Herr in the closing laps of the feature. Herr got to the checkered flag 1.197 seconds ahead of Owings.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 27-Devon Borden; 3. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 19-Troy Wagaman; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 9. 59-Jim Siegel; 10. 39-Chase Dietz; 11. 11A-Austin Bishop; 12. 75-Tyler Ross; 13. 7H-Trey Hivner; 14. 11P-Niki Young; 15. 21T-ScottFisher; 16. 90-Jordan Givler; 17. 55-Alex Bowman; 18. 33-Riley Emig; 19. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 20. 99m-Kyle Moody (DNF); 21. 35T-Tyler Esh (DNF); 22. 5E-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 23. 23-Michael Millard (DNF); 24. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Lap leaders: Givler (1-10) & D. Dietrich (11-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 1x-Chad Trout; 3. 35T-Tyler Esh; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 11P-Niki Young; 6. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 24T-TJ Greve (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 27-Devon Borden; 3. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 7H-Trey Hivner; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 23-Michael Millard; 7. 97-Brie Hershey
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 733-Riley Emig; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 5. 11A-Austin Bishop; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 90-Jordan Givler; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 99m-Kyle Moody; 5. 55-Alex Bowman; 6. 5J-John Walp; 7. 87-Alan Krimes (DNS)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 97-Brie Hershey; 3. 21T-Scott Fisher; 4. 23-Michael Millard; 5. 5J-John Walp; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 24T-TJ Greve (DNS); 8. 87-Alan Krimes (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 70D-Frankie Herr ($1,100); 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 4. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 22E-Nash Ely; 6. 00F-Chris Frank; 7. 38-Brett Strickler; 8. 23F-Justin Foster; 9. 28-Matt Findley; 10. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 11. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 12. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 13. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 14. 10-Zach Euculano; 15. 77-David Holbrook; 16. 69S-Cameron Smith; 17. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 18. 6-Cody Phillips; 19. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 20. 17K-Kyle Keen; 21. 22-Jacob Balliet; 22. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF); 23. 7w-Jayden Wolf (DNF); 24. 99Y-Shane Yost (DNF)
Lap leaders: Herr (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 2. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 4. 22-Jacob Balliet; 5. 00-Chris Frank; 6. 69-Cameron Smith; 7. 17K-Kyle Keen; 8. 97G-Gary Bozowski
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 99Y-Shane Yost; 2. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 3. 6-Cody Philips; 4. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 5. 38-Brett Strickler; 6. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 7. 44-Steven Cox; 8. 10H-Dave Hollar
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 70D-Frankie Herr; 2. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 3. 22E-Nash Ely; 4. 77-David Holbrook; 5. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 7. 54-Brett Wanner (DNS)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 23-Justin Foster; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 10-Zach Euculano; 6. 51-Austen Treuchet (DNF); 7. 11H-Hayden Miller (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 69s-Cameron Smith; 2. 17K-Kyle Keen; 3. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 4. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 5. 44-Steven Cox; 6. 97G-Gary Bozowski; 7. 10H-Dave Hollar; 8. 51-Austen Treuchet (DNS); 9. 11H-Hayden Miller (DNS)
