Casey Lawrence graduated from Delone Catholic in 2006, but his presence is still being felt by the Squires’ baseball program in a big way 16 years later.
Delone senior pitcher Tyler Hillson has been working with Lawrence for the past three years on improving his pitching. Hillson turned in a magnificent performance in his team’s 9-1 victory over defending state champion Schuylkill Haven in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at Cedar Cliff.
“Casey has really helped me with getting a better feel for my changeup,” Hillson said. “He texted me (Wednesday) night and told me to relax, trust my ability and trust the defense behind me.”
Hillson worked the first six frames and allowed one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk. He threw strikes on 61 of his 100 pitches.
Lawrence, who made two appearances earlier this season for the Toronto Blue Jays, is currently pitching for the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.
“Casey has been such a treasure for our program,” Delone head coach Jim Smith said. “He gives so much of his time in the offseason to talking with and working with our guys. Time that he isn’t obligated to give, but we’re very appreciative that he does.”
The win moves Delone into the state semifinals for the first time in school history where District 5 champion Everett (19-2) awaits on Monday at a site and time to be determined. The Squires had lost the previous three times they reached the quarterfinals, most recently in 2013.
Schuykill Haven (15-9) struck first in the top of the first when Michael McGoey led off and got a ball up into the wind towards right field where it carried over the head of Squire outfielder Ryan Moore for a triple.
McGoey came home when Shane Pothering reached on a dropped third strike with two down, but Delone catcher Brodie Collins atoned for his miscue by cutting down Pothering when he tried to swipe second.
“Sometimes things don’t go your way, but it’s baseball,” Smith said. “You have to pick yourself up and keep going.”
Delone (19-5) didn’t hang its head after falling behind, offering an immediate answer in its half of the first.
Hillson was hit by a pitch with one down, moved to second on Collins’ groundout and came around to tie the game when Trent Giraffa singled.
“It was so important for us to answer right away,” Hillson said. “It stopped any momentum that they may have gotten from scoring first.”
Hillson struck out the side in the top of the second, then the Squire bats went to work when it was their turn to hit in the frame.
Singles by Jake Sherdel and Brady Dettinburn, along with a hit-by-pitch by Moore packed the bases with one down for Myles Shearer. Shearer dumped a single into shallow center to score Sherdel, then Moore came home on a throwing error on the same play.
An Aidan Wittmer single plated Dettinburn and Hillson followed with a sac fly to score Shearer to wrap up the four-run rally.
Schuykill threatened in the fourth with a Pothering single and a free pass drawn by Conlan Buletza with two away, but Hillson fanned the next hitter to keep Delone in front by four.
Delone was able to put things out of reach in the bottom of the fourth when it struck for a three-spot.
Shearer’s single plated Moore, Hillson’s single scored Dettinburn and Collins’ sac fly scored Shearer to bust the game open, leaving the Squires holding an 8-1 lead and needing nine outs to advance.
“We constantly work on our approach at the plate,” Smith said. “We want to be patient, look for a pitch to hit and hit it when it’s there.”
Hillson retired the Hurricanes in order in the fifth, but appeared to tire a little in the sixth.
A pair of Hurricane batters were hit with pitches in the sixth and Jack Davis singled, but Hillson retired Buletza on a pop out to finish his day on the mound.
“I was throwing all of my pitches for strikes today and that gave me the confidence to throw any pitch in any count,” Hillson said.
Hillson’s heroics weren’t quite over as he doubled home a run in the bottom of the sixth, then made a pair of fine catches in center field in the seventh, including the last out of the game where he raced back almost to the fence to corral Kevin Fitzpatrick’s long fly ball.
Hillson, Dettinburn and Shearer each had two knocks apiece to pace Delone’s 11-hit offense.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Schuykill Haven 100 000 0 — 1 3 1
Delone Catholic 140 301 x — 9 11 1
Trae Sanders, Michael McGoey (6) and Shane Pothering; Tyler Hillson, Aidan Wittmer (7) and Brodie Collins. SO-BB: Sanders 7-0, McGoey 0-1; Hillson 11-1, Wittmer 0-0. W-Hillson. L-Sanders. 2B: DC-Hillson. 3B: SH-McGoey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.