Almost sheepishly, Levi Haines accepted congratulations and celebratory hugs from the throng of supporters who came to Hershey to see him cement legendary status in Pennsylvania wrestling. They held signs and yelled their collective lungs out when he won the 145-pound title at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Friday night, and he was sure to thank each and every one of them afterward.
Haines made a point to mention those who have been in his corner since his introduction to the sport as an elementary school grappler during post-match interviews. He also made it clear that winning a gold medal will not be a defining moment in his life.
He simply isn’t wired to think that way.
Almost as consistent as his superb performances since he reached the state finals as a freshman, Haines hasn’t varied when it comes to his approach to wrestling, a sport that has claimed countless victims due to its pressure-packed and incredibly grueling nature. Even champions have wilted under the mental and physical demands required of those who reach elite status.
Don’t count Haines among them. His message has been steady from the start: he likes to score points and have fun.
Anyone scoffing at the sincerity of that notion doesn’t know Levi.
The joy he derives from thesting his mettle against the best competition possible is pure — and refreshing. It would be impossible to count the number of meltdowns, outbursts, headgear tossed into the stratosphere or unsuspecting trash cans kicked over in Hershey over the last 20-plus years of covering state wrestling. Even some of the most even-tempered athletes have had their moments when the disappointment becomes too much to digest.
That could have been the case the previous two years when Haines fell short in PIAA title matches. But it wasn’t.
Both times he stood in front of reporters, patiently answered every question and never came close to offering excuses.
Which is why there was nothing surprising about Levi’s reaction to winning in the finals on Friday. He was clearly happy but explained that the outcome of any one match wouldn’t define who he is as a person. Win or lose, he said, he would be himself the next day and every day after that.
Levi’s father and coach, Ken Haines, has walked that walk as a 1995 PIAA champion during his senior year at Gettysburg. Ken swallowed up Levi in a bear hug as he came off the mat but kept things in perspective when later asked what it meant to see his son fulfill a goal.
“I enjoy getting to watch him wrestle and appreciate that he has the ability to do it,” said Ken. “It’s a nice win and a great feat. But I know he has other things he wants to continue to do.”
To put himself in a position to achieve other, perhaps more lofty aspirations, Levi has committed himself to his craft. Moreso than most can imagine, those who witness only those few, magical moments of competition.
“It’s how he lives and how he trains,” said Ken, looking out to the Giant Center floor. “This is just a tiny little peek, there is a whole bunch of stuff that people don’t see and have no idea.”
When training is a joy and not burdensome, it is easier to continue pushing to higher levels. But don’t assume for an instant that any of it is easy.
“There is a lot of it that people don’t realize and that’s what makes it different from being a wrestler and a fan,” said Levi, who was slated to resume training just a few days after the state tournament. “They see you compete, but they don’t see everything you do behind closed doors. That’s why I think wrestlers are really successful people because they have to be so dedicated.”
Pairing that mental approach with his immense physical skills makes, Haines made winning a title look effortless Friday night. He opened the championship bout by hitting an outside shot for a takedown of Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley, a three-time medalist who stepped into the circle with a career record of 138-15.
After allowing Higley to escape, Haines countered for a takedown when he went with heavy hips, ripped hands and spun for two. He patiently slipped in double arm bars for three nearfall points to go up 7-1 after two minutes, bringing that large group of fans decked out in black-n-gold to its feet.
Higley took a shot off the whistle to begin the second period and Haines was waiting, tossing the senior to his back where he secured a title-clinching fall in 2:19.
Higley, who will wrestle at George Mason next year, hadn’t been pinned since his freshman year. Haines pinned him twice in a span of seven days in championship bouts.
“I really wasn’t worried the things he had because I can’t dictate what he does,” said Haines. “I control what I do and my business.”
And business has been good, exceptionally good. With a career record of 100-5 through three seasons and an astounding 92 bonus-point victories in hand, the sky is the limit for the Canner. And so are the expectations.
But don’t bet on any of that influencing Levi Haines. As he said, he’s going to wake up and be himself each and every day regardless of the final score.
TITLE TILT: Had a full crowd been allowed at the Giant Center it would have taken a team of engineers to figure out to repair the roof after the 120-pound final in 2A. With 8,000 butts in the seats, that roof would’ve been blow sky high when Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brett Ungar pinned heralded freshman Mason Gibson of Bishop McCort.
Gibson, ranked first in the country at 120 and a Super 32 champ as an 8th grader, wrecked his first two foes last Friday, piling up a whopping 44 points in those bouts. Ungar (14-0), a Cornell recruit, had already knocked off two-time state champ Gary Steen of Reynolds, who is Penn State-bound.
Ungar led 1-0 in the third period where Gibson took down. The Crusader junior hooked up a tilt and was getting swipes as Gibson (21-1) rocked back and forth a time or two. And then his shoulders were flat.
The slap of the mat was a stunner, and surely would have been an all-time moment from a crowd reaction standpoint.
THREE-TIMER: Glendale senior Brock McMillen moved into rare air when he nailed down his third straight state title. McMillen (142-8 career) not only became a three-time champ, but a four-time finalist as he was a runner-up as a freshman.
McMillen, a Pitt recruit, had to work for the threepeat as Burrell’s Ian Oswalt fought him to a 1-0 decision. Oswalt (164-24 career), a four-time medalist who is headed to Brown, was second each of the last two seasons.
BACK ON TOP: Forest Hills junior Jackson Arrington returned to the top of the podium after placing third last year. Arrington (104-6 career) won gold at 113 as freshman before taking third last year at 126 after losing to Haines in the semifinals.
The N.C. State recruit wiped out his three opponents on Friday, including ND-Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos in the finals, 10-3.
300 WINS: Like the McMillen-Oswalt matchup at 138, the combatants at 160 combined for more than 300 careers wins when squaring off. Burrell’s AJ Corrado (155-35) and Midd-West’s Avery Bassett (153-20) locked horns in a tight one that went to sudden victory, when Corrado expertly timed a Bassett shot, tossing him to his back for a fall in 6:20.
And just to throw a grain or two of salt into the wound, Bassett, a senior, had never been pinned during his four-year scholastic career.
ON THE CLOCK: Winning a state title one year means exactly zero for the following season, but it is fun to project when a freshman grabs gold. And that’s exactly what Frazier’s Rune Lawrence did at 172. Lawrence (30-1) fought off his back to edge Malachi Duvall of Penns Valley, 9-7.
Rune’s brother, Thayne Lawrence, was a two-time state champ who was third as a freshman and second as a senior.
Hickory’s Louie Gill was another freshman to claim gold on Friday. Gill (30-5), denied fellow freshman Cooper Hornack of Burrell, 6-2, at 106 pounds.
