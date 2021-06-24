What was supposed to be a coronation became a nail-biter on Thursday evening in the Adams County Babe Ruth baseball championship game.
Host Fairfield entered the game at AmVets Post 172 field at 13-3 and with three prior victories over 5-5 New Oxford, all by at least four runs.
But the visitors scored first and battled throughout before ultimately falling, 5-4, with the tying run left on third base.
“They just played a really good defensive game tonight,” Fairfield coach Rocky Cramer said of the opposing side. “They had a good pitcher on the mound and their outfielders played a heck of a good game.”
New Oxford was the team that struck first, as Brody Wilson worked a one-out walk before stealing second and scoring on a two-out single by Dylan Groft.
“That run was big. They’re all about morale,” New Oxford coach Kevin Strawsburg said after the game. “Those boys are young. They’re all about confidence and morale and getting that first one was huge.”
Fairfield, which has scored double-digit runs in 10 games this season, immediately hit back in the bottom half the inning. Jackson Reinke reached base to start the inning after an error and stole second to put himself in scoring position. He later tied the game following a second error and the hosts took the lead on a single by Brady Cree. Joel Miller then added a third run on a passed ball.
Ox starter Derek Price eventually ended the inning with back-to-back strikeouts to keep the score at 3-1.
The second inning saw Cree take the mound and make quick work of New Oxford, striking out a pair and allowing just a single. Price settled in as well after a leadoff single in the bottom half, notching two strikeouts of his own and setting the side down without any damage done.
Fairfield added another in the third to make it 4-1 as Miller scored on an errant pickoff attempt by Price, but New Oxford didn’t go down without a fight.
Blaine Paris walked to start the fifth inning. He then moved to third on a Memphis Windsor single before scoring on a passed ball to cut the lead to 4-2. Cree was able to avoid any further runs scoring when he struck out Kody Martin to leave the bases loaded and end the inning.
Price worked out of a jam of his own in the bottom of the fifth, notching a strikeout to leave three stranded for Fairfield.
The top of the sixth saw the Ox continue to chip away. This time it was an RBI double by Wilson into the gap in left-center that scored Jesse Frias to cut the lead to one at 4-3. New Oxford once again loaded the bases in the frame, but Gavin Cramer, on in relief of Cree, was able to pick off Wilson at third to end the threat.
Fairfield then picked up some insurance in the bottom of the sixth as Aiden Cully was able to work a bases-loaded walk against relief pitcher Alex Meckley, who struck out the next two batters to keep the score at 5-3 headed to the final frame.
Reinke took the mound in the seventh to try to close it out for Fairfield. He began the inning easily enough, inducing a fly out and a pop out to put away the first two batters. Then things got a bit dicey.
Windsor singled to breathe life back into the New Oxford dugout before a Brandon Sanders walk made it first and second. The pair advanced to second and third on a double steal and an error moved them each a base further, scoring Windsor to cut the lead to 5-4 and putting the tying run 90 feet away.
Reinke wasn’t shaken, however, and after a mound visit from Cramer, he struck out New Oxford’s Josh Rohrbaugh swinging to end the game and give Fairfield the championship.
“I believed in my pitcher,” Cramer said of what was discussed during the mound visit. “I told them they just had to settle down on defense and stop throwing it away and they’d win the game.”
The victory gave Fairfield a 14-3 record to end the year, while New Oxford finishes with a 5-6 mark.
“They just kept getting better every week,” Strawsburg said of the valiant visitors. “If we’d have had one more week that result may have been different.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
New Oxford 100 011 1 — 4 6 5
Fairfield 301 001 x — 5 6 2
Derek Price, Austin Meckley (6) and Brandon Sanders; Vaughn Lewis, Brady Cree (2), Gavin Cramer (6), Jackson Reinke (7) and Kaiden Merson. WP: Lewis. LP: Price. SO-BB: NO-Price 9-2, Meckley 3-2; F-Lewis 0-2, Cree 11-7, Cramer 1-1, Reinke 1-1. 2B: NO-Brody Wilson; F-Cramer, Cree.
