FIELD HOCKEY
Delone Catholic 1, Hanover 0
Kaitlyn Baumgardner notched an unassisted goal to give the Squirettes a 1-0 win over the visiting Hawkettes on Tuesday. Baumgardner’s winning tally came at the 4:35 mark of the third period.
Delone keeper Sophia Galysh made 10 saves in the shutout.
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 0 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: DC-Kaitlyn Baumgardner. Shots: H-10; DC-7. Corners: H-7; DC-4. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin 6; DC-Sophia Galysh 10
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA race at Red Lion
The Bermudian Springs boys picked up wins over Fairfield and West York in Tuesday’s YAIAA race hosted by Red Lion.
Cole Stuart led the Eagles with a sixth-place finish in 18:47, followed by teammate Parker Sanders who was seventh in 18:54.
Steven Miller of West York won the race in 17:38.
The top area finisher in the girls’ race was Kylee Oseen of Bermudian, who ran a 25:45 to place eighth. Fairfield’s Emma Haines was tenth in 26:23.
Boys
Red Lion d. Fairfield 15-50; Red Lion d. Bermudian Springs 17-44; Red Lion d. West York 20-41; Bermudian d. Fairfield 15-49; West York d. Fairfield 18-41; Bermudian d. West York 23-37
Bermudian: 6. Cole Stuart 18:47, 7. Parker Sanders 18:54, 13. Jacob Simpson 21:09, 14. Bryce Harner 21:11, 16. Lucas
Fairfield: 19. Mathias Sacco 22:44, 28. Nathan Davis 23:48, 30. Josh Talcott 23:58
Girls
Red Lion d. Fairfield 15-48; Red Lion d. Bermudian 15-49; Red Lion d. West York 17-44; Bermudian d. Fairfield 26-27; West York d. Fairfield 23.5-31.5; West York d. Bermudian 22.5-32.5
Bermudian: 8. Kylee Oseen 25:45, 16. Madison Kuhn 28:30, 17. Livia Lighty 30:17
Fairfield: 10. Emma Haines 26:23, 11. Kylee Partilla 26:57, 18. Mea Mohr 37:11
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Reading 0
The Colonials took down the previously unbeaten Knights in short order on Tuesday, sweeping all four contested matches in straight sets.
In singles action, Anya Rosenbach rolled 6-0, 6-0 to continue her perfect start to the season. Allison Horick did the same at No. 2, and Kaelyn Balko won a second-set tiebreaker to prevail at No. 3.
The top tandem of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss breezed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Colonials (10-0) as well.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Ashley Retana 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Hailey Guerrero 6-4, 6-3; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Valeria Sanchez 6-2, 7-6(5)
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Hallie Guerrero/Sara Alicea 6-2, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Emory Millar-Kellner (NO) won by forfeit
Red Lion 5,
Bermudian Springs 0
Molly Karom went to a third-set tiebreaker before falling short against Nicole Kline, denying Berm a point against the Lions on Tuesday.
Singles: 1. Lexi Lakatosh (RL) d. Amelia Peters 6-0, 6-0; 2. Laken Kelly (RL) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-1, 6-0; 3. Nicole Kline (RL) d. Molly Karom 6-4, 5-7, 1-0(8)
Doubles: 1. Riley Watson/Olivia Platt (RL) d. Leslie Torres/Greta Haley 6-3, 6-4; 2. Lauren Keeney/Makayla de Velde (RL) d. Ava Leatherman/Ella Somerville not provided, 6-1
Kennard-Dale 5, Biglerville 0
The Rams cooled off the Canners on Tuesday by scoring a sweep with all five matches ending in straight sets. Biglerville had won three straight contests prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Singles: 1. Mackenzie Warner (KD) d. Marianna Hartman 6-1, 6-2; 2. Katie Hayward (KD) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 7-5, 6-0; 3. Leeah Jacobs (KD) d. Gabby Pirich 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Hailey Morslett/Rhylinn Webb (KD) d. Hannah Orndorff/Grace Buchheister 6-0, 6-1; 2. Hailey Serruto/Jadyn Davidson (KD) d. Sara Clouse/Kierston Englebert 6-0., 6-0
York Catholic 4, Hanover 1
The Irish knocked out four matches in straight sets to claim Tuesday’s clash with the Hawkettes.
Hanover’s best opportunity to get on the board came at second doubles where Delilah Patterson and Albany Shue dropped a 5-7, 6-1, 10-4 decision to Ana Cartwright and Quinn Bubb.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. Annie Smith 6-2, 6-0; 2. Cydney Roberts (YC) d. Cassidy Conover 6-0, 6-4; 3. Ariana Patterson (YC) d. Nicole Shellenberg 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ashlyn Mulligan/Kat Kierkegaard (YC) d. Maya Maloney/Megan Lawn 6-4, 6-2; 2. Ana Cartwright/Quinn Bubb (YC) d. Delilah Patterson/Albany Shue 5-7, 6-1, 10-4
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 3,
York Catholic 1
Fina Mochi and Maddie O’Brien booted second-half goals as the Squirettes took down the Irish on Tuesday in YAIAA action.
O’Brien squared the game in the opening half following a goal by YC’s Katie Bullen. Mochi put Delone on top with a free kick before O’Brien iced the win.
Delone Catholic 1 2 — 3
York Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 2, Fina Mochi; YC-Katie Bullen. Assists: DC-Leilani Garber. Shots: DC-11; YC-4. Corners: DC-9; YC-5. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming 3; YC-Alexandra Gilden 8. JV: Delone 2, York Catholic 1
Biglerville 9, Hanover 0
Kiera Shaffer netted two goals within the game’s first 83 seconds as the Canners took care of the Hawkettes on Tuesday.
Brylee Rodgers also struck for a pair of goals for Biglerville, while Emily Woolson, Abbie Ponce, Diana Trejo-Hernandez, Celina Zarate Tovar and Kaedyn Lentz also tallied markers.
Biglerville 8 1 — 9
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Brylee Rodgers 2, Kiera Shaffer 2, Emily Woolson, Abbie Ponce, Diana Trejo-Hernandez, Celina Zarate Tovar, Kaedyn Lentz. Assists: B-Ponce, Rodgers. Shots: B-16; H-0. Corners: B-9; H-0.
Bermudian Springs 1,
Littlestown 0
Jamylett Lua’s blast at 23:19 of the second half stood up as the winner on Tuesday as the Eagles slid past the Bolts.
Bermudian Springs 0 1 - 1
Littlestown 0 0 - 0
Goals: BS-Jamylett Lua. Corners: BS-8; L-1. Saves: BS-Chloe Stuart 3; L-26.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 3,
Littlestown 2 OT
Alex Alvarado connected on a penalty kick at the 3:04 mark of overtime to lift the Eagles over the Bolts on Tuesday.
An extra session was forced thanks to Jason Wang’s tally with 27 seconds left in regulation which allowed Littlestown to draw even. Kyle Thayer notched the Bolts’ first goal of the match.
For Berm, Colton Kehr had a goal and an assist, and Daniel Weikert delivered a late score in the second half.
Bolt keeper Christopher Meakin piled up nine saves while Berm’s Alan Felipe produced seven.
Bermudian Springs 1 1 1 — 3
Littlestown 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: BS-Colton Kehr, Daniel Weikert, Alex Alvarado; L-Kyle Thayer, Jason Wang. Assists: BS-Abram Montes de Oca, Kehr. Corners: BS-4; L-3. Saves: BS-Alan Felipe 7; L-Christopher Meakin 9. JV: Littlestown 1, Bermudian 0
Biglerville 8, Hanover 2
Guillaume Schmitz continued his hot streak with a hat trick in Tuesday’s big win over the Hawks. Two of Schmitz’s tallies came in the opening half, where Biglerville struck for five goals.
Devan Ponce had a goal in each half for the Canners, with Cameron Tyson, Jesus Salazar and Anthony Cervantes hitting the back of the net.
Daniel Corbin struck for both Hanover markers.
Biglerville 5 3 — 8
Hanover 1 1 — 2
Goals: B-Camerson Tyson, Guillaume Schmitz 3, Anthony Cervantes, Devan Ponce 2, Jesus Salazar; H-Daniel Corbin. Shots: B-14; H-2. Corners: 8; H-0. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran 0, Luke Hartzle 0; H-Justus Feeser 6
Shippensburg 5, Gettysburg 0
The Greyhounds rattled off four second-half goals, including two apiece by Aiden Keech and Spencer Edey, to dispatch the Warriors in Mid-Penn play on Tuesday.
Gettysburg 0 0 — 0
Shippensburg 1 4 — 5
Goals: S-Felipe Gomez, Garrett Corson, Aiden Keech 2, Spencer Edey. Shots: G-7; S-8. Corners: G-4; S-7. Saves: G-4; S-6. JV: Gettysburg 0, Shippensburg 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3,
Hanover 0
The Eagles continued their strong play by blanking the Hawkettes on Tuesday 25-21, 25-16, 25-18.
Heyla Martin directed the Berm attack to the tune of 18 assists, with Faith Blaylock and Lucy Peters slamming down five kills apiece. Peters added seven aces and a trio of digs as well.
Gettysburg 3, West Perry 0
Marissa Clapsadle slugged 11 kills as the Warriors pounded their way past the Mustangs on Tuesday, winning 25-20, 25-21, 25-16.
Joining Clapsadle in the attack was Emily Holtzople and Hailey Williams, who combined for 17 kills. India Mitchell scooped up a team-best 16 digs while Elana Granger and Maya Brainard paired to produce two dozen assists.
Gettysburg won the JV match 25-8, 25-12.
Delone Catholic 3, York Tech 0
Marley Rudolph had six kills in helping the Squirettes score a 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 win over the Spartans.
Meredith Keefer posted six aces for Delone, which saw Denae Bello notch a team-high six digs followed by five apiece from Emma Anderson and Arielle Snyder.
GOLF
Mid-Penn meet at
Chambersburg Country Club
Zachary Slaybaugh carded an 88 to pace Gettysburg in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn meet hosted by Shippensburg. Slaybaugh placed eighth overall with his round, helping the Warriors (372) place fourth, one shot behind Ship and a stroke ahead of Big Spring.
Team: 1. Waynesboro 327, 2. Greencastle 352, 3. Shippensburg 371, 4. Gettysburg 372, 5. Big Spring 373, 6. Northern 396, 7. James Buchanan 455
Gettysburg: Zachary Slaybaugh 88, Kalep Repp 92, Josh Fair 95, Zachary Sentz 97, Jarelle Forbes 98
Standings: Waynesboro 29-1, Greencastle 25-5, Gettysburg 16-14, Shippensburg 13-17, Northern 11-19, Big Spring 10-20, James Buchanan 1-29
