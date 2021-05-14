Gettysburg 5, Red Land 2
The Warriors struck for four runs in the first inning and Braden Manning threw 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball to hand the Patriots just their fourth loss of the season.
Cody Furman had an RBI double in the first inning and Manning added a single to help Gettysburg out to an early lead.
Alex Meckley would then add a solo shot in the third and the combo of Manning and Logan Moseley helped to finish out the job on the hill, striking out 10 against just three walks.
Red Land 000 000 2 — 2 8 2
Gettysburg 401 000 X — 5 6 2
Hildebrand, Keefer (1) and Salazar and Peifer. Braden Manning, Logan Moseley (5) and Cody Furman. WP: Manning. LP: Hildenbrand. SO-BB: RL-Hildebrand 0-4, Keefer 0-2; G-Manning 5-1, Moseley 5-2. 2B: RL-Montgomery; G-Furman. HR: G-Alex Meckley
Baseball
Biglerville 9,
James Buchanan 1
Starter Nolan Miller was stellar in a complete game outing for the visiting Canners. Miller kept the ball down in the zone and conceded just two hits, throwing only 81 pitches along the way.
At the dish, Miller went 2 for 3 with a two-run single, while Ben Andstadt went 3 for 5 and knocked in a pair as well.
Biglerville 401 010 3 — 9 13 0
James Buchanan 001 000 0 — 1 2 4
Nolan Miller and Kolton Trimmer; Spoonhor, Piper (6) and Barley. WP: Miller. LP: Spoonhour. SO-BB: B-Miller 3-1; JB-Spoonhour 1-3, Piper 2-2. 2B: B-Eli Weigle, Logan Brewer; JB-Amsly.
Softball
Northern 14, New Oxford 0
The Polar Bears proved a tough tests for the hosts, scoring 11 in the third inning to break it open.
Alyssa Walters had the lone hit for New Oxford in the loss.
Northern 00(11) 00X X — 14 11 1
New Oxford 000 00X X — 0 1 5
Loudenslanger, Grasser (4), Courtney Smith, Paige Dill (4). WP: Loudenslanger. LP: Smith. SO-BB: N-Loundslanger 3-1, Grasser 0-0; NO-Smith 0-2, Diller 2-1. 2B: N-Loudenslanger, Grasser, Folk, Gelbaugh. HR: N-Schmitt.
James Buchanan 12,
Biglerville 2
The Rockets jumped out to an early lead against the Canners and never looked back.
Biglerville scored its loan runs of the game in the fifth inning, with Hope Strouth recording the lone RBI.
Biglerville 000 02X X — 2 2 5
James Buchanan 243 12X X — 12 16 2
Abigail Reckard and Alexis Pickett; Atherton. WP: Atherton. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: B-Reckard 0-1; Atherton 6-5. 2B: JB-Stoner, Atherton, Harbold, Dayley.
