Sometimes, it’s just your day.
It is safe to say that Wednesday wasn’t the day for the New Oxford baseball team, as the Colonials dropped a 15-2 loss to visiting Dallastown in a non-division contest.
The Wildcats (10-3) put on an offensive barrage, notching 13 hits in the contest, seven of which were extra-base knocks, to overwhelm New Oxford (6-5).
“I think our guys did a really great job and I just told them that in the outfield,” Dallastown coach Greg Kinneman said afterward. “It’s a long ride from Dallastown to New Oxford. We came prepared and they executed the game plan. It was a really good job today.”
Colonials’ starting pitcher Ethan Diehl actually got out to a strong start in the contest, retiring the first two batters he faced in short order. But then things began to go awry. Wildcats’ star pitcher Colin Ahr singled before a walk put runners on first and second with two away. Catcher Cade Flinchbaugh followed with a double to score both runners, followed by another walk and an error to load the bases. Kyle Hampson then delivered with a single to left field and suddenly Dallastown was up 4-0 with Ahr headed to the mound.
“Yeah, it’s a great feeling,” Ahr said of toeing the rubber with the lead. “You’ve got confidence on the mound to just throw strikes and I know that my defense behind me will make plays. So it makes it easy for me.”
Any hopes of a quick response by the hosts was quickly put to bed as Ahr retired the side in order on 14 pitches in the first.
The second inning saw Diehl once again record the first two outs without any runs scoring, but the usually stout Colonials defense had troubles for the second straight inning. With two runners on and two away, an error by typically surehanded shortstop Mason Weaver scored two more runs to make it 6-0 before back-to-back doubles extended the lead to 8-0 headed to the bottom of the second inning.
That would mark the end of the day for Diehl, who allowed eight runs in two innings of work, though just three were earned.
“One of the things we’ve done this year several times is we’ve gotten out to some early leads in games and then in then in the middle innings we just kind of go flat for a little bit,” Kinneman said of his team building on the lead. “It’s not a lack of effort or anything like that, but we just kind of have a few innings where maybe we don’t score a couple runs or don’t get a key base hit when we have opportunities. Today, we did a really good job, especially with two outs.”
The Colonials threatened to strike back in their half of the second as Adam Pascoe led off with a double followed by a Coy Baker walk, but Ahr buckled down and struck out Brennan Holmes, Diehl and Connor Main to end the threat.
Holmes then came on to pitch for New Oxford but faced many of the same struggles Diehl did, allowing a trio of runs after recording the first two outs of the inning. A passed ball on a bases loaded walk pushed the lead to 10-0 before Flinchbaugh ripped a double to make it 11-0.
New Oxford got on the board with a pair of bases loaded walks by Pascoe and Holmes in the bottom half, but the Wildcats added three more runs in the top of the fourth to cement their lead.
Kamden Sowers came on for Dallastown in the fifth and set the Colonials down in order, inducing the mercy rule and giving the visitors the 15-2 victory.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence and we just want to keep rolling here,” Ahr said of the victory. “We’ve got to have good at-bats, a lot of defense behind us and we’ll keep going here.”
Dallastown 443 31 — 15 13 2
New Oxford 002 00 — 2 2 2
Ahr, Sowers (5) and Flinchbaugh; Ethan Diehl, Brennan Holmes (3), Jason Stewart (5) and Coy Baker. WP: Ahr. LP: Diehl. SO-BB: Ahr 9-5, Sowers 0-0; Diehl 2-3, Holmes 2-4, Stewart 2-0. 2B: D-Flinchbaugh 2, Ahr, Ohm, Powell. 3B: D-Altland. HR: D-Reding.
