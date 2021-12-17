The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team hosts Morgan State (4-6) in a non-conference tilt at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
MOUNT STORY LINES
• The Mount (3-8) dropped a hard-fought game to American, 72-66, in overtime at Knott Arena this past Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s jumped out to a 10-point first-half lead, but the Eagles with a 12-0 run, and the game was tied at the half. The biggest lead for either team in the nip-and-tuck second half was three points. The Mountaineers were 0-for-9 from the field in the overtime period, scoring all five of their points on free throws. Nana Opoku led the team with 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting.
• Nana Opoku is averaging 19.0 points over the past two games, shooting 18-of-20 (90.0 percent) from the field. He scored a season-high 21 points at Santa Clara on 10-of-11 shooting and followed with 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting against American.
• Mezie Offurum has scored in double figures in five of the past seven games, averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over that span. Offurum scored 18 points in the Mount’s overtime win over Robert Morris to start the seven-game stretch, and matched his season high with 18 in the Mount’s loss at Santa Clara.
• Mount St. Mary’s holds a 7-3 lead in the all-time series with Morgan State, including a 62-55 win on the road in last year’s season opener. The Mount is 4-1 all-time at home against the Bears.
• Nana Opoku’s 18-for-20 shooting over the past two games has raised his season field goal percentage to 59.8 percent this year, good for fifth in the Northeast Conference this season. Opoku leads the Mount with 13 dunks this season, including a dunk on three consecutive possessions in the Mount’s game vs. American.
• Malik Jefferson leads the Mount in rebounding at 6.8 per game this season. Jefferson has led the Mount in rebounding in each of the past three seasons, and is looking to join Mychal Kearse (2003-07) as the only players in school history to lead the team in rebounding four straight seasons.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: After taking to the road for almost a month, Mount St. Mary’s gets a chance to play in front of a home crowd Saturday. The mid-day matinee with Maryland Eastern Shore kicks off a two-game homestand and is a first of a doubleheader with men’s basketball that day.
THE MATCHUP
Early domination by the Mount (1-7) in the onset of the series was countered in recent years by the Hawks (4-6) . Dropping the first 12 meetings, Maryland Eastern Shore rallied to take four of the last six games. This includes two in a row dating back to 2018.
The last Mountaineers’ win came in 2017, a 66-63 squeaker in Princess Anne. Daly Sullivan was the main contributor in the scoring department, tallying 23 points.
MOUNTAINEER REPORT
It has been 11 days since the Mount last played an opponent, falling 94-50 to Ohio State. Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor scored eight points each against the Buckeyes.
Harrison is closing in on the all-time three-point record at the school, notching her 225th triple during the game in Columbus. She stands 12 shy of the top mark of 237, set by Myriam Baccouche in the early 2000s. Already a 1,000 point scorer, the Clevelander now stands in the top-20 on the school’s scoring list.
Kendall Bresee returned to the starting lineup after a brief illness shelved her for one game and to play off the bench for a second. Registered 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, combined with six blocks, the graduate student now leads the team in all four categories.
All contributing factors hope to eliminate a six-game slide, the team’s longest since 2017.
SCOUTING THE HAWKS
A competitive, veteran roster has carried Maryland Eastern Shore to a 4-6 start. Victory against Navy and close battles with schools like Drexel and Richmond highlight their season so far.
The Hawks spread scoring out across many players. While no single person averages double figures, eight are averaging five points or more. Graduate students Amanda Carney and Bairesha Gill-Miles, along with senior Brooklyn Bailey lead the charge in scoring. Junior Mahogany Lester leads in rebounding with 4.7, but several more Hawks also average more than four boards.
Coached by Fred Batchelor in his 18th season, Maryland Eastern Shore pulled off an upset of top-seeded Bethune-Cookman in the 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship before the pandemic canceled the event. They are returning to the floor after the school’s decision to opt out of competition during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
