Brent Marks overcame adversity and went on to win the Tommy Classic for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway last Friday night, taking the checkers worth $8,000.
It was Marks’ second win in a row in the event after scoring the 2022 version as well.
In the street stock main, Kody Sites scored the stock car victory to close the night.
Marks’ bid for a second straight win in the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic seemed doomed from the first lap when the front wing on his No. 19M collapsed on the left side.
At the same time, polesitter Justin Peck took command of the 30-lap event and began speeding away with Marks in second and Anthony Macri racing in third.
Peck entered lapped traffic on the eighth tour before the first caution flag of the race appeared with 10 laps down for a spin by Kyle Moody.
Peck got a great restart and drove off from the field while Macri took second from Marks with a low move in the first and second turns.
The leader then again hit the rear of the field on lap 17 and began putting cars a lap down.
Darting through traffic, Peck’s No. 13 seemed to be cornering on rails as he cruised the cushion with conviction but then disaster struck with 10 laps to go when smoke began pouring from his mount.
And with that, Peck’s bid for the victory ended as he coasted to a stop, handing the lead over to Macri.
However, Macri’s run with the lead would be short lived as the restart saw Marks surprise many when he darted to the leader’s inside.
A half lap later in the third turn he completed the move with a deep blast under Macri that would end with a slider that netted control and the eventual win by 1.957 seconds.
It was the 16th win of Marks’ career at Williams Grove.
“I knew if I cold get far enough beside him I could complete the pass,” Marks said of his turn three swoop for the lead.
With under two laps to go Danny Dietrich and Lance Dewease took advantage of a Macri slip-up on the cushion to take the second and third spots for the finish.
Macri recovered for fourth with Kyle Reinhardt finishing in fifth spot.
Sixth through 10th went to Dylan Cisney, Chase Dietz, TJ Stutts, Freddie Rahmer and Lucas Wolfe.
Rahmer was the PA Dyno Hard Charger after starting the race in 18th spot.
Heats went to Reinhardt, Macri and Dietrich with Sye Lynch taking the consolation race.
Peck set fast time with a lap of 17.081 seconds.
Kody Sites took the lead from Aaron Beard on lap seven of the 20-lap street stock feature before going on to the win.
Brian Walls led the first four laps before pulling pitside.
Sam Rial was second in the feature with Beard third followed by Bobby Meixsell and Russ Shoop.
Heats were won by Walls and Sites.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. Brent Marks, 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Lance Dewease, 4. Anthony Macri, 5. Kyle Reinhardt, 6. Dylan Cisney, 7. Chase Dietz, 8. TJ Stutts, 9. Freddie Rahmer, 10. Lucas Wolfe, 11. Kyle Moody, 12. Devon Borden, 13. Dylan Norris, 14. Justin Whittall, 15. Brady Bacon, 16. Chris Windom, 17. JJ Hickel, 18. Sean Rayhall, 19. Justin Peck, 20. Brandon Rahmer, 21. Troy Wagaman Jr., 22. Sye Lynch, 23. Billy Dietrich, 24. Jim Siegel. DNQ: Steve Downs, Cameron Smith, Chris Arnold, Austin Bishop
Street Stocks
Feature (20 laps): 1. Kody Sites, 2. Sam Rial, 3. Aaron Beard, 4. Bobby Meixsell, 5. Russ Shoop, 6. Stan Wanner, 7. Dave Radabaugh, 8. Wayne Dutterer, 9. Brian Boughter, 10. Jacob Toney, 11. Chris Derr, 12. Jim Palm, 13. Jim Jacobs, 14. Brian Walls, 15. Butch Helsel, 16. Hunter Fulton. DNS: Ryan Smith, Joe Flinn, Danny Beard
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Sunday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature: 1. Danny Dietrich, 2. Dylan Cisney, 3. Anthony Macri, 4. Blaine Heimbach, 5. Devon Borden, 6. Jeff Halligan, 7. Freddie Rahmer, 8. Tyler Ross, 9. Jason Shultz, 10. Kyle Reinhardt, 11. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 12. 67-Justin Whittall, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Mike Walter II, 15. Billy Dietrich, 16. TJ Stutts, 17. Austin Bishop, 18. JJ Hickle, 19. Tim Wagaman, 20. Tyler Bear, 21. Jake Karklin, 22. Sean Rayhall, 23. Dustin Baney. DNF: Steven Kissamore, Devin Adams, Mark Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.