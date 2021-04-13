New Oxford senior Jesse Bitzer was a starting pitcher on the Colonials’ jayvee team as a freshman and sophomore. But he’s been a revelation for Colonial head coach Scott Anderson’s pitching staff this year.
Bitzer continued to dominate as he helped his team to a 6-2 victory over visiting Spring Grove in YAIAA-2 baseball action Tuesday afternoon.
Bitzer entered Tuesday having not allowed a run in the first 13 innings he pitched on the campaign and he stretched that out to 18 innings, before allowing two runs in his final frame of work.
The Ox carried a 5-0 lead into the sixth when Bitzer walked Owen Sporer to start the inning. He retired the next two hitters on a pop out and strikeout, before Beau Boyers launched a two-run homer to end a seven-pitch at bat.
Eli Tome followed with a full-count single to bring Bitzer’s pitch count to 96, so Landon Bailey was going to be the final batter that Bitzer faced.
Bitzer and Bailey battled for nine pitches before Bitzer fired a high fastball past Bailey for a strikeout to end the inning.
“I was running out of gas at that point. So I put everything I had on that pitch,” Bitzer admitted. “My two-seamer was really good today. I had good command of my pitches and was able to spot up well.”
He finished the night allowing two runs and six hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Throwing 65 strikes out of his 106 pitches.
“Jesse has been dominant every time that he’s pitched for us this season,” Anderson said. “He was on fumes at the end, but did a great job of finishing the sixth inning.”
New Oxford (3-2, 3-2) wasn’t out of the woods, though, as reliever Aaron Wagaman ran into trouble in the seventh.
After retiring the first two hitters he faced, Wagaman walked two hitters and allowed a single to bring Brock Allison to the plate representing the tying run.
A weak popup by Allison was snared by Ox shortstop Mason Weaver to end it.
“We hit some balls hard today, but didn’t string together enough hits,” Spring Grove head coach Kevin Stiffler said. “Give credit to them. Their pitcher made pitches when they needed to and they played really good defense — which is what they usually do. Coach Anderson always has good defensive teams.”
The contest was scoreless into the bottom of the third when Jacob Little reached on a one-out error. Grant Jacoby and Adam Pascoe were each hit by pitches to load the bases for Aaron Smith.
Smith flared a single to left-center to plate two runs, the first of his two knocks on the day.
Weaver followed with an inside-out single to right to score another run, then Josh Bethas’ sac fly pushed the hosts’ edge to 4-0.
“We haven’t taken advantage of mistakes before today,” Anderson said. “So it was nice to get four runs out of that inning.”
The Ox added another tally in the fifth when freshman Brennan Holmes drew a bases-loaded free pass to force home Smith, who had led off the inning with a single.
Tuesday’s result ties the Colonials and Rockets atop the division standings.
“That’s a very good program that Coach Stiffler runs over there,” Anderson said. “They’ve got a lot of talent and they’ve been good for a long time with him as their coach. Even before that when he was an assistant under Coach (Eric) Zeigler.”
New Oxford returns to the diamond with a road tussle at York Suburban on Thursday and then hosts Gettysburg to wrap up the week on Friday. Both games are slated for 4:15 p.m. starts.
Spring Grove 000 002 0 — 2 7 1
New Oxford 004 011 x — 6 5 0
Jett Smith, Nizeah Mummert (4), Karl Frisk (6) and Cam Gracey; Jesse Bitzer, Aaron Wagaman (7) and Grant Jacoby. SO-BB: Smith 1-0, Mummert 3-2, Frisk 0-0; Bitzer 6-1, Wagaman 0-2. W — Bitzer. L — Smith. 2B: NO — Adam Pascoe. HR: SG — Beau Boyers.
