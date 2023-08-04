A year ago, Gettysburg announced its return to the Mid-Penn Conference after an eight-year absence by winning its first five Mid-Penn Colonial division games on its way to the program’s first division title since capturing YAIAA-2 in 2018.

Now it’s time to see if the Warriors can win back-to-back division crowns for the first time since bringing home three straight from 1993-95.

