A year ago, Gettysburg announced its return to the Mid-Penn Conference after an eight-year absence by winning its first five Mid-Penn Colonial division games on its way to the program’s first division title since capturing YAIAA-2 in 2018.
Now it’s time to see if the Warriors can win back-to-back division crowns for the first time since bringing home three straight from 1993-95.
“We feel that there’s a target on our backs, but we also feel that we’re still a bit of an underdog,” head coach Matt Heiser said. “We’re going to be in the running for the division championship again and we plan to control what we can control and be Warriors.”
Graduation took away the team’s top rusher in Jayden Johnson (1,260 yards, 7 TDs) and receiver in Tanner Newman (32 catches, 686 yards, 5 TDs), but all is not lost at the skill positions.
Sophomore running back Preston Burnett (320 yards, 1 TD) returns, along with senior wideout David Beamer (15 catches, 184 yards) to provide some experience for junior signal caller Brady Heiser.
“We brought Preston Burnett up as a freshman last year so that he could get reps on Friday nights and he did well with his opportunity,” Heiser said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have had a lot of reps this summer.”
Heiser continued, “The guys have been doing a good job of working hard to get ready for the season. We’ve got a lot of new faces and right around 50 boys on the roster. Numbers have been good in the weight room and at 7-on-7. They’re a dedicated group of boys.”
Brady Heiser turned in a solid campaign under center a year ago, throwing for 1,537 yards with eight scores and five picks. He completed 54 percent of his passes and also added 327 rushing yards and a team-best 10 rushing scores.
“The speed of the game really slowed down for Brady last year,” Matt Heiser said. “This year, he’s doing an excellent job with his reads and spreading the ball around well.”
The defensive loses a number of standouts from a year ago, but in addition to Burnett (18 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries), seniors Jaceb Dickerson (32 tackles, 2 sacks), Landon Felix (26 tackles) and Landon Keefer (19 tackles, 2 INTs) return.
Senior Jermain Gondwe, who booted the game-winning field goal at the gun against Shippensburg, is also back. He connected on all four of his field goal attempts and 20-of-22 extra points.
