Bermudian Springs possessed a five-point lead, but had yet to gain a first down in the second half when it faced a 4th-and-4 at the Littlestown 39 with almost 10 minutes to play in the game.
Eagle head coach John Livelsberger eschewed punting to pin the Thunderbolts deep in their own territory, and instead trusted senior signal caller Ethan Beachy to come up with a way to get what was needed to keep the chains moving.
Beachy did it by scrambling for seven yards, then classmate Ricky Pacana capped the march with a 6-yard touchdown run at the 6:31 mark and the Eagles were on their way to a 33-21 road victory in YAIAA-3 action Friday night at Thunderbolt Stadium.
“Our offensive coordinator (Andrew Reinecker) does a great job of designing and calling plays and the offensive line does a great job of protecting me,” Beachy said. “That play was a run-pass option and when I didn’t see anyone open, I rolled to my left. The line did a great job of sealing the defense off and I kept it.”
Livelsberger added, “We felt that we had to keep the ball in our offense’s hands and stay aggressive there.”
Pacana’s sprint around the left end bumped Berm’s advantage to 27-14, capping a 9-play, 55-yard drive that saw Beachy complete 4-of-4 through the air for 36 yards.
If that didn’t put it away, Beachy did when he plunged in from one yard out to make it 33-14 with 2:08 remaining.
Beachy entered the game leading the Times Area in completion percentage (54.8 percent), passing yards (850), passing touchdowns (8) and QB Rating (175.1).
He added to those totals by going 12-of-18 for 150 yards and a score, while also adding three rushing scores and 36 yards on the ground on seven carries.
“We have a lot of talented athletes on the offensive side of the ball,” Livelsberger said. “Of course, we have Ethan at quarterback with Michael Carlson and Jack (Gautsch), who made a great catch tonight, along with Ricky, who is active out of the backfield. Being more reliant on the passing game also opens things up inside for (fullback) Chanse Boyer. Teams can’t just pack the box to stop him.”
Berm (4-5, 3-3) put the first points of the night on the board when it began the contest with a 13-play, 74-yard foray — all runs — that saw the Eagles gain four first downs and culminate when Beachy punched it in from a yard away at the 5:30 mark of the opening stanza.
A missed extra point kept things at 6-0.
Littlestown (2-6, 2-3) responded with a nice drive of its own, executing an 8-play, 77-yard scoring drive that ended with a 20-yard hookup from Xavier Benner to Nathan Thomas four minutes later to make it 7-6.
Gautsch’s twisting catch in the end zone on a 27-yard aerial from Beachy put the visitors ahead to stay, 13-7, with 7:09 remaining until the break.
Berm made its way to the promised land one more time before the half when Beachy ran a bootleg to the right, decided to keep it and went 20 yards to paydirt with 2:32 to go until intermission and the count was 19-7.
The only scoring in the third quarter came on a Benner 1-yard keeper at the 2:06 mark to punctuate a 7-play, 65-yard march. The key play on the drive was a 31-yard pass down the right sideline from Benner to Herr on a 3rd-and-5 from the Berm 44.
Pacana had an excellent all-purpose night for the winners as he ran it 12 times for 74 yards, snagged five passes for 62 stripes and also had a long kickoff return.
“I was looking at our stats the other day and they’re good,” Livelsberger said. “We’ve made some mistakes that have cost us games.”
After dropping three straight games, the Eagles have righted the ship by claiming victories in their last two games and have a chance to close out the regular season with a .500 record and a possible berth in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs.
“It shows the resilience of our team,” Beachy said.
Livelsberger added, “Our guys haven’t given up, they work hard every day at practice and they play hard to the end in every game.”
Berm finishes up its regular season with a home game against winless Biglerville, while the Bolts travel to Fairfield next week and wrap up their season at home against Hanover on Nov 5.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Bermudian 6 13 0 14 — 33
Littlestown 7 0 7 7 — 21
First Quarter
BS — Ethan Beachy 1 run (kick failed) 5:30
L — Nate Thomas 20 pass from Xavier Benner (Zyan Herr kick) 1:14
Second Quarter
BS — Jack Gautsch 27 pass from Beachy (Jacob Keller kick) 7:09
BS — Beachy 20 run (pass failed) 2:32
Third Quarter
L — Benner 1 run (Herr kick) 2:06
Fourth Quarter
BS — Ricky Pacana 6 run (Michael Carlson pass from Beachy) 6:31
BS — Beachy 1 run (kick blocked) 2:08
L — Nate Holt 1 run (Herr kick) 0:09
Team Statistics
BS L
First Downs 18 13
Rushes-Yards 41-202 25-108
Passing 12-19-0 10-22-0
Passing Yards 150 134
Total Yards 352 242
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 6-64 4-29
Punts 2-24.0 4-31.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BS-Pacana 12-74, Chanse Boyer 15-61, Beachy 7-36, Brennan Schisler 7-31; L-Colby Hahn 5-43, Kurtis Shifflett 11-28, Holt 5-26, Benner 4-11.
Passing: BS-Beachy 12-18-150-0, Boyer 0-1-0-0; L-Benner 10-22-134-0.
Receiving: BS-Pacana 5-62, Carlson 3-35, Gautsch 2-40, Boyer 2-13; L-Herr 3-49, Thomas 2-28, Caleb Unger 2-9, Austin Grammes 1-19, James Hamilton 1-18, Hahn 1-11.
