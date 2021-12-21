BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 74, York 63
Aden Strausbaugh had a big night for the Colonials (2-3, 2-1), pouring in 19 points in a victory over the visiting Bearcats on Tuesday.
Brittyn Eakins followed with 16 and Brennan Holmes chipped in with 14 in the victory. New Oxford had seven different players score in the contest.
Daveyon Lydner led the way for York (1-4, 1-2), turning in 18 points in the loss.
York 12 13 17 21 — 63
New Oxford 17 20 14 23 — 74
York (63): Tucker 3 3-4 9, Walker 2 4-6 8, Vega 3 1-2 9, Gonzales 3 1-1 7, Lydner 7 2-4 18, Jones 6 0-0 12. Totals: 24 11-17 63.
New Oxford (74): Nick Calvo-Perez 3 0-0 6, Brittyn Eakins 7 1-2 16, Aden Stausbaugh 5 7-8 19, Brennan Holmes 7 0-0 14, Graham Rex 1 1-2 3, Adam Pascoe 4 0-0 8, Hunter Crabbs 3 2-4 8. Non-scores: Crabbs, Ahmetovic, Moore. Totals: 30 11-16 74.
3-pointers: Y-Vegas 2, Lydner 2; NO-Strausbaugh 2, Eakins
Bermudian Springs 50, Biglerville 22
Ethan Beachy continued his hot start to the season for the Eagles (2-3, 2-1) as he pumped in 20 points to lead them to a road victory over the Canners (0-5, 0-3).
Austin Reinert followed with nine and Tyson Carpenter chipped in with eight for the visitors, while Eli Weigle’s nine points topped the scoring for Biglerville.
Bermudian Springs 21 15 10 4 — 50
Biglerville 6 3 6 7 — 22
Bermudian Springs (50): Ethan Beachy 7 5-6 20, Nick Erdman 1 0-0 2, Gabe Kline 1 2-2 4, Dylan Hubbard 1 2-2 4, Connor Mummert 1 1-1 3, Tyson Carpenter 4 0-0 8, Austin Reinert 3 2-4 9, Montana Speelman 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Young, Mummert. Totals: 18 12-17 50.
Biglerville (22): Eli Weigle 3 2-2 9, Christian Shaffer 1 1-2 3, Caden Althoff 1 0-0 2, Brady Salter 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 1 0-2 3, Bear Zullinger 0 0-2 0, Ryan Van Dyke 0 1-4 1, Jack Regentin 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Woolson, Miller, Palmer, Cervantes. Totals: 8 4-12 22.
3-pointers: BS-Beachy, Reinert; B-Tyson, Weigle
Delone Catholic 57, York Tech 45
Coltyn Keller and Asher Rudolph each led way with 12 points and Gage Zimmerman finished closely behind with 11 as the Squires (3-3, 2-3) used their superior depth to roll past the Spartans (0-6, 0-3).
Twelve different players saw the court for Delone, nine of whom scored points.
Nate Gracey led the way with 17 points on the night for York Tech.
York Tech 6 10 12 17 — 45
Delone Catholic 12 9 22 14 — 57
York Tech (45): Johnson 3 2-2 9, Gladney 4 0-1 9. Gracey 7 0-0 17, Torres 2 0-0 4, Rouse 1 0-2 2, Shimmel 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 2-5 45.
Delone Catholic (57): Coltyn Kelly 5 1-1 12, Asher Rudolph 5 2-4 12, Camdyn Keller 2 1-2 6, Gage Zimmerman 5 1-2 11, Bryson Kopp 2 3-5, Brady Dettinburn 1 0-0 3, Braden Smith 0 0-1 0, Ryan Moore 1 0-0 2, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 3, Noah Crawford 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Wittmer, Hoffman. Totals: 22 9-17 57.
3-pointers: YT-Gracey 3, Gladney, Johnson; DC-Co. Keller, Ca. Keller, Dettinburn, Bealmear
WRESTLING
Gettysburg 72, Northeastern 6
The Warriors won by fall in the first 11 bouts of Monday’s match at Northeastern.
Tyler Withers posted the fastest pin of the night, needing just 27 seconds to dispatch his opponent at 189. Wyatt Sokol (126), Dalton Redden (138), Jaxon Townsend (145), Mason Rebert (152), Logan Newell (160), Sam Rodriguez (215), Trevor Gallagher (285) and Ethan Burgess (106) also won by first-period sticks for Gettysburg.
126-Wyatt Sokol (G) p. Ethan Orner, 1:14; 132-Christian Paul (G) p. Constantino Kocoronis, 3:45; 138-Dalton Redden (G) p. Eric Shank, :30; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Talan Rohrbaugh, 1:40; 152-Mason Rebert (G) p. Dylan Ford, 1:14; 160-Logan Newell (G) p. Garrett Staub, 1:13; 172-Jacob Cherry (G) p. Ryan Maley, 2:19; 189-Tyler Withers (G) p. Jocelyn Witherite, :27; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) p. Tyler Schmerge, 1:48; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p David Perry, 1:47; 106-Ethan Burgess (G) p. Tyler Wales, :53; 113-Zoey Haines (G) fft; 120-Elijah Hewitt (N) p. Neil Rozario, 1:10
