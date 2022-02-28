The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team will host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Division III Championship on Friday and Saturday (March 4-5) inside Bream Gym.
Gettysburg (24-3) earned an automatic bid to the tournament and will host national playoff contests for the second time in school history. Joining the Bullets this weekend will be Morrisville State College (19-7), Baldwin-Wallace University (21-4), and Salisbury University (20-6). Baldwin-Wallace and Salisbury will meet in Friday’s first game at 5 p.m., while Gettysburg hosts Morrisville at 7. Saturday’s second round game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Admission for the games will be $10 for adults and $7 for students from competing institutions, senior citizens, and children 3-18. Children two and under are admitted free.
All three games will feature live video and live statistics.
Gettysburg hosted the first two rounds of NCAAs in 2019 and is making its ninth appearance overall. The Bullets have earned four consecutive trips to the big dance thanks to automatic bids as the Centennial Conference champions in 2018 and 2022 and at-large bids in 2019 and 2020. Gettysburg nearly ran the table in the conference regular season with a 19-1 record and defended its home court by knocking off Washington College (64-54) and Johns Hopkins University (43-40) in the conference playoffs.
SUNY Morrisville is making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA playoffs. The Mustangs knocked off Penn State Harrisburg 78-60 in the semifinals of the United East Championship before upsetting top seed Gallaudet University 74-69 in overtime in the title game. Morrisville has won 12 of its last 13 games, including seven in a row heading into NCAAs.
Baldwin-Wallace is making its third consecutive and 16th overall appearance in the national tournament. The Yellow Jackets won each of their first two games in 2020 before the tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic. Baldwin-Wallace clinched an automatic bid to the postseason by upsetting No. 12 John Carroll University 60-50 in the championship game of the Ohio Athletic Conference. The team’s only losses since the start of 2022 came at the hands of the Blue Streaks and it posted a 15-2 overall record in the OAC this season.
Salisbury earned an at-large bid after falling to UC Santa Cruz 66-53 in the semifinals of the Coast-2-Coast Conference Tournament. Outside of the Banana Slugs, the Sea Gulls’ only losses since mid-November have come against No. 1 Christopher Newport University and No. 13 University of Scranton. Salisbury is making its seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2015.
Gettysburg has never played against SUNY Morrisville and has met both Salisbury and Baldwin-Wallace on one occasion prior to this season. Ironically, both of those meetings with the Sea Gulls and Yellow Jackets came during the 2001-02 campaign.
Masking is required inside Bream Gym, while food and drinks are prohibited.
