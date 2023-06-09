Chelsey Stonesifer did it all at the plate and inside the pitching circle for the Littlestown softball team. Her prowess on the diamond was recognized by division coaches who named Stonesifer the YAIAA Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year for Division 3.
Fellow Times Area stars Sarah Devilbiss of Fairfield and Delone Catholic’s Amy Anderson were named the Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, for Division 4. South Western swept the top spots in Division 1 where Kinsley Proepper was selected as the best player and fellow Mustang Jayda Koontz the most outstanding pitcher.
Stonesifer led a talented Littlestown team to a 14-0 mark in divisional play and eventually the YAIAA Tournament championship, the first in program history. As a senior she batted .528 with 38 hits, nine doubles, five triples and six home runs. Stonesifer scored 37 times and drove in 33 runs, adding 21 stolen bases to her offensive resume.
As a pitcher she was even more dominant, stacking up 200 strikeouts while compiling a 0.843 ERA while going 13-1.
Littlestown players made up nearly half of the Division 3 first team as Sarah Loveless (catcher), Libby Brown (outfielder), Bailey Rucker (outfielder) and Isabella Olvera (utility/DH) were first-team picks. Hannah Barthel and Adyson Popoff were honorable mentions.
Ltown’s James Loveless was voted the division’s coach of the year after guiding the Bolts to a 20-2 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs.
Devilbiss was a steady backstop for Fairfield who provided plenty of power at the plate. The senior batted .509 with 27 hits, nine doubles and five home runs, good for 35 RBI. Devilbiss also walked 10 times and struck out just once all season. She helped the Knights win a share of the division title and reach the District 3 Class 2A playoffs, posting a 13-5 record.
Anderson was tabbed as the division’s top pitcher after striking out 151 batters in 111 innings pitched this season. She went 14-5 with a 2.77 ERA and 15 complete games, holding opponents to a batting average of .221.
Anderson was also a threat at the dish where she batted .527 with 27 hits, including five doubles and three home runs. She finished with 24 RBI for the Squirettes, who shared the division title with Fairfield and were the top seed in the D3-2A playoffs, finishing at 14-7 overall.
Devilbiss was joined on the first team by fellow Knights Ellie Snyder (pitcher), Christina Hamilton (infielder), Alyssa Wiles (infielder) and Maddy Payne (outfielder).
Biglerville placed two players on the first team in slugging infielder Olivia Miller and excellent leadoff hitter Kierney Weigle, an outfielder. Canners Hannah Naylor and Leah Strawsburg were honorable mentions, as were Delone’s Teagan Funkhouser, Olivia Kale, Kat Keller and Jill Sherdel.
Proepper and Koontz powered South Western to a 20-2 record, a YAIAA-1 title, and a runner-up spot in the YAIAA tourney. Proepper hit at an astounding .667 clip, racking up 44 hits, including 11 doubles, three triples and nine homers. She collected 34 RBI and posted an on-base percentage of nearly .700.
Koontz went 15-3 inside the circle where she struck out 129 batters and allowed only 59 hits en route to a 15-3 record. Her season ERA was 0.700.
South Western’s Olivia Bateman made the first team at utility/DH, and Megan Pilarcik was chosen as the division’s coach of the year.
In Division 2, the New Oxford trio of Cora Diviney (infielder), Autumn Lehigh (outfielder) and Brooklyn Hodges (outfielder) were named to the first team for their performances. Colonial Hannah Becker was an honorable mention as well.
YAIAA Softball Coaches
All-Star Teams
Division 1
Player of the Year: Kinsley Proepper, South Western
Pitcher of the Year: Jayda Koontz, South Western
Coach of the Year: Megan Pilarcik, South Western
First Team
Jenna Stiffler, Central York, INF; Ella Heap, Central York, OF; Gabby Fowler, Dallastown, P; Jenna Myers, Dallastown, C; Alexi Dowell, Dallastown, INF; Alyssa Dennison, Red Lion, INF; Marissa Shuman, Red Lion, OF; Katie Gartrell, Spring Grove, INF; Miakoda Young, Spring Grove, OF; Olivia Bateman, South Western, UTI/DH
Honorable Mention
Central York: Ashlyn Weigle
Dallastown: Brooke Altland
Red Lion: Kaelyn Savinon
Spring Grove: Aiyana Young
South Western: Riley Crowl
Division 2
Player of the Year: Paige Reichard, Northeastern
Pitcher of the Year: Brooke Shorts, Northeastern
Coach of the Year: Joe DiCandeloro, Susquehannock
First Team
Cameryn Sturgeon, Dover, INF; Rileigh Lunglhofer, Dover, UTI/DH; Cora Diviney, New Oxford, INF; Autumn Lehigh, New Oxford, OF; Brooklyn Hodges, New Oxford, OF; Pepper Markel, Northeastern, OF; Hailey Harbin, Susquehannock, P; Amaya Wheeler, Susquehannock, C; Jocelyn Davis, Susquehannock, INF; Sydney Lambdin, Susquehannock, INF
Honorable Mention
Dover: Nora Craig, Kendall Noel
New Oxford: Hannah Becker
Northeastern: Colleen Finnegan, Emma Holmes, Elena Mitrovich, Mercy Smyser
Susquehannock: Alison Karst, Kim Morris
York Suburban: Laken Kinard, Jasmine Negron, Taylor Neumann
Division 3
Player of the Year: Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown
Pitcher of the Year: Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown
Coach of the Year: James Loveless, Littlestown
First Team
Kendal Hengst, Eastern York, INF; Carly Vaughan, Kennard-Dale, INF; Sarah Loveless, Littlestown, C; Libby Brown, Littlestown, OF; Bailey Rucker, Littlestown, OF; Isabella Olvera, Littlestown, UTI/DH; McKenzie Tapias, West York, P; Rylan Fant, West York; INF; Kayleigh Becker, West York, OF
Honorable Mention
Eastern York: Allison Cook, Cassidy Crean, MacKenzie Deaner, Alexis Kirkessner
Littlestown: Hannah Barthel, Adyson Popoff
West York: Madison McGlynn
Division 4
Player of the Year: Sarah Devilbiss, Fairfield
Pitcher of the Year: Amy Anderson, Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Not provided
First Team
Olivia Miller, Biglerville, INF; Kierney Weigle, Biglerville, OF; Ellie Snyder, Fairfield, P; Sarah Devilbiss, Fairfield, C; Christina Hamilton, Fairfield, INF; Alyssa Wiles, Fairfield, INF; Maddy Payne, Fairfield, OF; Mandy Estes, York Tech, INF; Mackenzie Zienkeiwicz, York Tech, OF
Honorable Mention
Biglerville: Hannah Naylor, Leah Strawsburg
Delone Catholic: Teagan Funkhouser, Olivia Kale, Kat Keller, Jill Sherdel
Hanover: Hannah Church
York Tech: Noelle Holcomb, Ava Steinfelt
