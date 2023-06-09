STONESIFER
Littlestown’s Chelsey Stonesifer was named the YAIAA Division 3 Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year by division coaches after compiling an outstanding season for the Thunderbolts. Stonesifer helped the Bolts win 20 games and the YAIAA Tournament title. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Chelsey Stonesifer did it all at the plate and inside the pitching circle for the Littlestown softball team. Her prowess on the diamond was recognized by division coaches who named Stonesifer the YAIAA Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year for Division 3.

Fellow Times Area stars Sarah Devilbiss of Fairfield and Delone Catholic’s Amy Anderson were named the Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, for Division 4. South Western swept the top spots in Division 1 where Kinsley Proepper was selected as the best player and fellow Mustang Jayda Koontz the most outstanding pitcher.

