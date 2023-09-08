Saturday’s football game marks the first meeting between Gettysburg (1-0) and Montclair State (0-0). This is the first of three times this season that the Bullets will meet a team they have not faced in the previous 129 yards of football.

COACHES’ CORNER: Moe Banks is in his fourth year in charge of the Gettysburg program and third season with games. Banks enters today’s game with a 3-18 record on the sidelines. He came to Gettysburg after six seasons at Georgetown (2014-18) and Penn (2019). At Georgetown, he coached defensive backs and oversaw special teams, including mentoring a secondary that ranked third in the FCS in team passing efficiency defense (97.2 percent) and fourth in interceptions (20) in 2018. At Penn, Banks assisted with the development and implementation of defensive and special teams schemes. He coached a pair of All-Ivy League selections at linebacker and was also the play-caller for the kickoff unit, which finished third in the Ivy League in net kickoff average… Mike Palazzo took the reins of the Montclair program at the end of the 2022 season after spending the last nine years on staff, including the 2022 season as Associate Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, and Recruiting Coordinator. This is his third stint as a member of the coaching staff for the former Red Hawk player, who was a student assistant in 2007 when Montclair claimed the ECAC South Atlantic Championship and tight ends/video coordinator from 2012-13 following his playing career. He spent the 2014 season as the defensive quality control coach at Towson before returning to Montclair in 2015. He also served as wide receivers coach during his time as an assistant.

