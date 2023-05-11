MACRI

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri celebrates in victory lane after winning Wednesday night’s Gettysburg Clash at Lincoln Speedway. Macri passed Brent Marks in the final corner of the last lap to score his third career victory in a World of Outlaws 410 sprint car race. (Photo courtesy World of Outlaws)

 Photo courtesy World of Outlaws

Anthony Macri’s reputation has been built almost entirely on his prowess banging the boards.

“The Concrete Kid” added even more support for that reputation Wednesday night at Lincoln Speedway.

Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.