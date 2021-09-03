FOOTBALL
New Oxford 21, East Pennsboro 0
The Colonial defense made it two straight shutouts to start the season as the Ox scored a non-conference road win on Friday.
New Oxford (2-0) held a 7-0 lead into the second half before Jett Moore found paydirt to double the advantage. Brittyn Eakins put icing on the cake with an 11-yard touchdown romp later in the third quarter.
Looking to keep East Penn (1-1) off the board, Holden Crabbs intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter to help preserve the shutout.
The Colonials return home next Friday when they host South Western in a matchup of unbeaten YAIAA teams.
Lancaster Catholic 14,
Delone Catholic 7
Will Cranford’s 6-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left to play lifted the Crusaders to a win over the visiting Squires on Friday night in non-league action.
The Crusaders (1-1) took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Cranford hit Mason McClair on an 18-yard scoring strike. Delone (0-2) answered right back when Ryder Noel found Dylan Staub on a 5-yard touchdown connection to level things at the half.
Delone had an opportunity following Cranford’s late TD but McClair intercepted a pass to seal the victory for the Crusaders.
Delone welcomes Greencastle next Friday in its home opener.
FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 4, Northeastern 0
The Bolts poured in three goals in the fourth quarter to seal Friday’s season-opening win over the Bobcats.
Littlestown carried a 1-0 lead into the final frame thanks to an early goal from Summer Rathell, which came off an assist by Kelsey McClintock. A late offensive outburst was started by Bailey Rucker, who made it 2-0. Miranda King and Reagan Repasky posted goals in the final three minutes of play to seal the victory.
Giana Grelli had a helper on King’s score.
Littlestown 1 0 0 3 — 4
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Summer Rathell, Bailey Rucker, Miranda King, Reagan Repasky. Assists: L-Kelsey McClintock, Giana Grelli. Corners: L-10; N-4. Saves: L-1; N-12.
Northern 5, Bermudian Springs 1
The Polar Bears were all over the Eagles Friday, getting a pair of goals from Abigail Simpson in a non-conference triumph.
After Simpson struck twice to make it 3-0, Berm got on the board when Aliza Staub scored on an assist by Melanie Beall.
Northern would allow only two shots on goal, however, cruising home to the win.
Goals: N-Brynn Crouse, Abigail Simpson 2, O. Chapparelli, Olivia Morris; BS-Aliza Staub. Assists: N-Lilly Fringer, Morris, Crouse; BS-Melanie Beall. Shots: N-20; BS-2. Corners: N-13; BS-4. Saves; N-1; BS-Bella Bobe 15. JV: Northern 3, Bermudian Springs 1
CROSS COUNTRY
Enos Yeager Invitational
The Gettysburg boys enjoyed a solid season-opening showing in Chambersburg on Friday.
Drew Cole led the Warrior pack with an 11th-place finish in the 2.3 mile race that included 10 teams. Auden Day was 13th, Colin Arnold 20th and Gavin Cole 22nd for Gettysburg.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Camp Hill 5, Bermudian Springs 0
The Lions didn’t yield a set in their non-conference victory over the Eagles on Friday.
Singles: 1. Eleanor Yale (CH) d. Beka Gerringer 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emma Chaplin (CH) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-1, 6-2; 3. Abigail Ebel (CH) d. Carly Lau 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Anna Lentz/Maddie Newman (CH) d. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockham 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ellie Goodwin/Emma Heinemann 6-0, 6-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.