A timely wakeup call was apparently all the Littlestown Thunderbolts needed.
After spotting host Biglerville an early field goal, Mike Lippy’s club scored he rest of the points in a 35-3 win at Musselman Stadium on Friday night.
A suffocating defense and opportunistic defense helped the Bolts win their second game in the past three weeks. Biglerville was limited to just 13 rushing yards and five first downs. Meanwhile, Littlestown leaned heavily on the run and got a six-for-11 passing night from senior quarterback Xavier Benner, good for 90 yards and three scores.
“We started out 0-5 and our game with Hanover last week got canceled (due to COVID-19),” said Bolt boss Lippy. “We’ve been trying to make improvements. We’re getting some kids back who were injured. We’ve done a good job of trying to stay positive the last two weeks.”
The Canners (0-7, 0-5 YAIAA-3) forced Littlestown (2-5, 2-2) into a punting situation on the initial possession of the contest. When the snap went over Zyan Herr’s head, the Bolt kicker was forced to fall on the football after a 40-yard loss. Biglerville took over at the Littlestown nine-yard line and capitalized on the miscue with Levi Roberts’ 29-yard field goal to give the callow Canners their first lead of the season, 3-0.
It was short-lived.
The Thunderbolts answered in a hurry when Benner found wideout Caleb Unger for a 40-yard bomb to the end zone. Herr added the point-after and the guests took a lead they would not relinquish, 7-3.
Biglerville turned the pigskin over on downs and the Bolts took advantage when Benner flared a pass to Kurtis Shifflet out of the backfield on a hookup-to-the-house that covered 15 yards. L-town took over on downs again and mounted a 61-yard incursion which Nate Holt capped with a 10-yard burst to glory. The kick was wide right but the Canners trailed, 20-3.
Daniel Neiderer’s interception foiled a Thunderbolt foray, but Biglerville coughed the pill right back when Herr pounced on a dislodged oblong spheroid. Littlestown finished the job this time when Benner drilled another dart to Shifflet from four yards out. The two-point run by Holt made it 28-3 at the intermission.
“We played so much better tonight,” said Canner head coach Brett Smyers. “We got out-executed tonight, but I’m so proud of our kids and their effort. No one sees the work they are doing.”
Holt raced in for an 11-yard TD midway through the third stanza to account for the final tally as Lippy subbed liberally.
“We have been motivated and headed in the right direction,” said Lippy. “This has always been a tough place for us to play — I have to give a lot of credit to their coaches and players. I wanted us to be respectful in everything we did in the second half and I think we were. We are happy and will have a nice bus ride home.”
Sophomore Colby Hahn led the Bolts with 85 rushing yards on just six carries. Shifflet added 82 yards on 11 totes plus the two touchdown receptions.
Biglerville got most of its offense from quarterback Seth Lady, who topped the Canners with 31 yards on six carries and added 93 passing yards. He also had an eight-yard reception.
“Obviously we have some things to clean up, like blocking and tackling,” said Smyers. “But they are doing what they’re coached to do and the results are starting to show.”
Littlestown hosts Bermudian Springs on Friday while Biglerville welcomes Hanover.
Littlestown 14 14 7 0 — 35
Biglerville 3 0 0 0 — 3
First quarter
B-Levi Roberts 29 FG 7:52
L-Braden Unger 40 pass from Xavier Benner (Zyan Herr kick) 6:35
L-Kurtis Shifflet 15 pass from Benner (Herr kick) 00:40
Second quarter
L-Nate Holt 10 run (kick failed) 6:01
L-Shifflet 4 pass from Benner (Holt run) :24.8
Third quarter
L-Holt 11 run (Herr kick) 7:10
Team Statistics
L B
First downs 18 5
Rushes-yds. 45-241 15-13
Passing 6-11-1 7-18-2
Passing yds. 90 101
Total yds. 331 114
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-1
Penalties-yds. 9-60 4-25
Punts-avg. 2-34 3-23.3
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L-Colby Hahn 6-85, Kurtis Shifflet 11-82, Nate Holt 10-56, Bryson Lookingbill 5-36, Lucas Bacher 5-18, Kaleb Smith 4-8, Dylan Herr 1-4, Caden Rankin 1-3, Alex Popoff 1-(-11), Zyan Herr 1-(-40); B-Seth Lady 6-31, Bo Forney 1-0, Noah Fulton 3-(-3), Colby Fulton 2-(-5), Caden Althoff 3-(-10).
Passing: L-Xavier Benner 6-11-90-2; B-Lady 6-15-93-1, Forney 1-3-8-1.
Receiving: L-Caleb Unger 3- 56, Shifflet 2-19, Z. Herr 1-15; B-C. Fulton 2-43, Brody Conrad 2-28, Althoff 2-22, Lady 1-8.
