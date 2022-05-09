The Gettysburg College men’s lacrosse team will continue on in the postseason after receiving an at-large selection to the NCAA Division III Championship it was announced on Sunday night.
After finishing runner-up in the Centennial Conference Championship, Gettysburg (12-7) was one of 10 at-large selections for the national playoffs and will face off with another at-large entrant in Roanoke College (13-6) in the second round on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The game will take place in familiar territory for the Bullets as Centennial Conference colleague Dickinson College (18-0) earned hosting rights for both the second and third rounds on May 14-15. Dickinson, which edged Gettysburg 10-9 in overtime in the conference finals this past Saturday, will meet the winner of Wednesday’s opening-round contest between Stevens Institute of Technology (12-7) and SUNY Maritime (11-7) at noon next Saturday.
The two winners will face off on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Biddle Field.
Gettysburg is making its 27th appearance all-time in the NCAA Division III Championship. The Bullets have finished national runner-up three times (2001, 2022, 2009) and have advanced to the semifinals on 11 occasions with the most recent coming in 2018.
The Bullets played a stack schedule this season in Head Coach Peter Toner’s first following the retirement of long-time coach Hank Janczyk. Seven of the team’s games came against teams in the NCAA bracket, including No. 1 Christopher Newport University (16-1), No. 3 Salisbury University (18-1), No. 6 York College (17-2), No. 7 Dickinson (twice), No. 17 Amherst College (10-6), and No. 20 Washington and Lee University (12-6).
Gettysburg and Roanoke will renew a former rivalry that favors the Maroons 6-5.
