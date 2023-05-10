CARLSON
Bermudian Springs’ Lily Carlson competes in the pole vault during a regular-season meet. On Wednesday, Carlson cleared 12-1 to set a new meet record at the YAIAA Track and Field Championships, held at Central York. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Bermudian Springs sophomore Lily Carlson had a busy but record-breaking day at the YAIAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday afternoon at Central York.

Carlson began her meet by qualifying for the finals in the 100-meter hurdles, then headed over to her specialty, the pole vault.

