Bermudian Springs sophomore Lily Carlson had a busy but record-breaking day at the YAIAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday afternoon at Central York.
Carlson began her meet by qualifying for the finals in the 100-meter hurdles, then headed over to her specialty, the pole vault.
She outlasted the rest of the competition when she cleared 11-feet, but wasn’t done yet. She did, however, take a break to compete in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles. In that event she placed sixth in 16.36, slightly slower than her qualifying time.
Once finished there, Carlson headed back over to the pole vault and cleared 11-7. After missing on her first try at a new meet record at 12-1, she went over on the second try as the bar wobbled but didn’t fall.
Carlson’s vault broke Lauren Corbitt’s record set in 2016 by 3/4 of an inch.
She came up short on three attempts to break her personal and Adams County records of 12-3 when she fouled out at 12-7.
“I had a little bit of energy left after running the hurdles, but by the third try (at 12-7), I was out of energy,” she said. “I’m happy with the league record and I want to keep getting better and try to beat my personal record. That’s more important to me than where I place in districts and states.”
Carlson’s teammate, junior Alison Watts, claimed second place in both the long jump (16-feet-5 3/4) and the triple jump (35-8.25), losing the triple by just 1/4 of an inch to Central York junior Maslyn Soisson.
Watts was also fifth in the high jump, capping another impressive performance
“I think I did pretty well today. I would’ve liked to have done a little bit better, but I’m pleased,” Watts said of her long jump performance. “I’m excited to keep competing and to try to set a new personal record.”
Another Eagle that had a productive meet was junior Aaron Weigle, who placed second in the shot put (49-6) and third in the discus (149-0). He was beaten in the shot by 3/4 inch by Central York’s Danny Pham.
“I feel like I did well today, but that I could’ve done better. I’m not disappointed with how I did,” Weigle said after the shot put. “My goal is to make the finals in districts and I’ve got to do as well as I did today or better to do it.”
Weigle was coming off of the best heave of his career when he chucked the shot 50-feet, 2-inches at the Northern Twilight Invitational.
Littlestown junior Dylan Herr was really hoofing it in the 300 hurdles and was able to rip off a 40.66, which was good for second. Herr finished just over three seconds behind winner and new record holder Perry Addey, a senior from West York, who blazed a 37.59 to shave 0.21 off the previous meet mark held by Dover’s Brian Roberts that was set in 1989.
“I felt like I ran really well today and the guy in front of me made me run faster, even though I knew I couldn’t catch him,” Herr said. “In the last 50 meters, I was just trying to get over the hurdles and not fall.”
New Oxford senior Maya Richwine clocked in with a 46.61 in the 300 hurdles, good enough for a third-place finish. She also finished the 100 in 15.45, placing fourth.
“I think I did great today. It was a good race for me and I finished one spot ahead of my seed,” Richwine said. “I wasn’t expecting to run the 300 in districts when the season started, but I’m seeded to medal now. So I’m looking forward to running both the 100 and 300 and hoping to do as well as possible.”
Other top-five finishes for the Times Area include Biglerville sophomore Robert Salazar, who finished third in the 300 hurdles and high jump, and was fifth in the 110 hurdles. The Littlestown boys finished fourth in the 4x100 relay and fifth in the 4x400 relay.
Bermudian junior Bryce Harner hustled to a fourth-place finish in the 400, and the Berm boys took bronze in the 4x400 relay race.
Littlestown junior Zyan Herr was fourth in the 200 and the New Oxford girls placed fifth in the 4x400 relay.
In addition to Richwine, New Oxford saw Jett Moore grab silver in the javelin and Jon Rineman claim bronze in the shot put. Colonial freshman Brayden Billman soared to fourth place in the triple jump while Lily Crabbs (high jump) and Luke Aiello (pole vault) also secured respective fourth-place finishes.
For the Canners, Haylee Smith had a strong meet with a runner-up effort in the javelin in addition to placing fifth in the discus. Junior Katie White gave Biglerville another podium effort by throwing her way to fourth in the javelin as well.
The indisputable star of the meet was Spring Grove freshman Ella Bahn, who took the event by storm. She captured first place in all four of the events she competed in, including the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, the 800 and the high jump. She also knocked a little over half a second off the meet record in the 300 hurdles.
Spring Grove junior speedster Laila Campbell, who took home gold at the state meet in both the 100 and 200 last year, easily won both of those races on Wednesday. She won the 100 with an 11.67, winning by 1.11 over teammate Aryssa Wilson. She then won the 200 by 2.13 over Dallastown’s Natalie Cottrell.
A pair of Susquehannock seniors set new meet records as well. Rylee Marks broke the 100 hurdles mark in the prelims and Matthew O’Brien set a new standard in the 1600.
South Western won the boys’ team competition handily, defeating runner-up Dallastown by 28.5 points. The best finish for an area team was New Oxford, which finished eighth.
On the girls’ side, Dallastown outscored Spring Grove by 15.5 points with New Oxford being the area’s best finisher as the Colonials took ninth.
Results from the YAIAA Championships will appear in Friday’s edition of the Times.
