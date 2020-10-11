Mike Lippy had been waiting for his team to have an offensive explosion Littlestown finally delivered for its longtime head coach as it employed a balanced attack to breeze past Hanover, 42-14, in YAIAA-3 football action Saturday night at Sheppard and Myers Stadium in Hanover.
The Bolts were held to a lone touchdown in each of their first two games of the season, decisive losses to York Catholic and Delone Catholic, respectively. Then, they held on for a 20-14 victory over York Tech in Week 3 in which they threw the ball just four times.
Saturday, Littlestown ran 28 times for 241 yards and gained 210 yards through the air on 11-of-18 passing. The Bolts also racked up 22 first downs.
“We felt that we would be able to move the ball all night and we did,” Lippy said. “It was nice to have a balanced offense, too.”
Following a 3-and-out to begin the night, Littlestown took possession at its own 20 and marched 80 yards in 10 plays with Will Shoemaker capping the drive with a two-yard scoring run seven minutes into the game.
Junior quarterback Xavier Benner was 4-for-4 for 56 yards on the opening drive, connecting three times with Nathan Thomas for 44 yards during the foray. Thomas set up Shoemaker’s score with a 22-yard reception.
Littlestown (2-2) was back in the end zone a minute into the second quarter when Shoemaker took a pitch to the right, but instead of turning upfield, he let fly with a pass and found a wide open Lucas Denault, who reeled in the underthrown aerial and took it 55 yards to the house.
“We hadn’t run that play in a game in a while,” Lippy said. “I called timeout before the play to make sure that everybody was on the same page.”
Disaster struck for the Nighthawks on the next possession when Littlestown’s Nate King pounced on a fumble at the Hanover 47 and Shoemaker scored off of a sweep to the left on the very next play.
Shoemaker, who rushed for 156 yards on 16 carries, including three scores, made most of his hay on sweeps to the left. The senior running back had five runs of 20 or more yards, all of them on sweeps left.
“It’s something that worked for us when we tried it early in the game,” Lippy said. “It worked, so we stuck with it.”
Hanover (1-3) got on the board on its next possession when Chase Roberts found Breyden Perry for a 16-yard touchdown on a flag route to complete a 10-play, 82-yard drive with 3:20 left until halftime.
Littlestown answered when Shoemaker bulled his way in from two yards out with eight ticks remaining until intermission to put a cap on a 10-play, 54-yard march with the key play being a skinny post to Thomas on a third down.
“Our first drive of the game was really good,” Lippy said. “Then, our drive to end the half was really important. It was important to answer the touchdown that we had just given up.”
Hanover had a couple of chances to narrow the deficit in the third quarter, but was unable to. Roger Walker put the Nighthawks in prime position with a punt return to the Bolts’ 19, but Denault tackled Miguel Melendez a yard short of a first down to turn the hosts over on downs.
Littlestown also stopped Hanover on downs on the Hawks’ next possession, this time at the 14-yard line.
“Our defense really ponied up,” Lippy said. “We were still in a game at that point and they really stepped up to get a couple stops.”
Shoemaker put the visitors in business on the next possession with a 38-yard run and Thomas capped the drive with a 13-yard scoring pass from Benner on a seam route with 1:44 to play in the quarter.
For the night, Thomas snagged six balls for 87 yards to help Benner to a 155-yard night which saw him complete 10-of-17 through the air.
Roberts continued his big evening as he drove the Nighthawks down the field for a score with 10:26 left, ending the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Mason Smith.
For the night, Roberts completed 20-of-31 for 302 yards and two scores. Drawing high praise from Lippy, a guy who knows a thing or two about quarterback play.
“We faced him last year and he impressed the heck out of me as a freshman,” Lippy said. “I told him that after that game. But he’s gotten so much better that it’s scary how good he could become.”
Smith hauled in seven passes for 101 yards, while Perry caught three for 93 more.
The final score of the contest came with 8:02 to go when Ethan Sheely toted the rock the final three yards to paydirt.
Braden Unger’s 38-yard catch and run on a screen pass was the key play of the drive and capped off a good night for the senior utility guy.
Unger ran six times for 55 yards and caught two passes for 50 more.
“We like Braden on the jet sweep, but he put his foot in the ground and cut up the middle of the field a couple of times,” Lippy said. “He did a good job of reading the defense and adjusting.”
Littlestown returns to action Friday when it hosts Biglerville (1-3), while Hanover travels to co-division leader York Catholic (4-0).
Littlestown 7 21 7 7 — 42
Hanover 0 7 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
L-Will Shoemaker 2 run (Nate Holt kick) 5:02
Second Quarter
L-Lucas Denault 55 pass from Shoemaker (Holt kick) 10:58
L-Shoemaker 47 run (Holt kick) 9:14
H-Breyden Perry 16 pass from Chase Roberts (Alex Martinez kick) 3:20
L-Shoemaker 2 run (Holt kick) 0:08
Third Quarter
L-Nathan Thomas 13 pass from Xavier Benner (Holt kick) 1:44
Fourth Quarter
H-Mason Smith 2 pass from Roberts (Martinez kick) 10:26
L-Ethan Sheely 3 run (Holt kick) 8:02
Team Statistics
L H
First downs 22 1 1
Rushing 28-241 12-5
Passing 11-18-1 20-31-0
Passing yards 210 302
Total yards 451 307
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Punting 1-28.0 2-25.5
Penalties 3-18 5-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L-Shoemaker 16-156, Braden Unger 6-55, Sheely 5-37, Benner 1-(-7); H-Smith 3-7, Miguel Melendez 6-5, Mitchell Brown 1-(-2), Roberts 2-(-5).
Passing: L-Benner 10-17-155-1, Shoemaker 1-1-55-0; H-Roberts 20-31-302-0.
Receiving: L-Thomas 6-87, Unger 2-50, Denault 1-55, Sheely 1-10, Austin Grammes 1-8; H-Smith 7-101, Brown 5-49, Beau Gebhart 4-56, Perry 3-93, Bryan Karst 1-3.
