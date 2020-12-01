A pair of veteran senior leaders will steer the Gettysburg College wrestling team during the 2020-21 campaign as Marc Larson and Sean Thompson have been named captains by interim head coach Gino Frank.
Larson is coming off a breakout junior campaign. After winning a total of 16 matches in his first two seasons at Gettysburg, he recorded 21 wins as the starter at 165 pounds during 2019-20. Nine of his wins came by pin fall, while three were major decisions. Larson placed fourth at the Gettysburg Invitational and he won four of his final five matches to grab seventh at the highly-competitive Petrofes Invitational hosted by Messiah College. One of the highlights of Larson’s junior campaign was a record-breaking nine-second pin against Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. Larson is a political science major and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Thompson has been a steady star in Gettysburg’s lineup over the last three seasons and ranks among the program’s top 20 with 82 career wins. The senior has wrestled the entirety of his career at 141 pounds and is a three-time place-winner at the Centennial Conference Championship, finishing as high as runner-up in 2019. Last season, he led the team with a career-high 31 wins and six major decisions, while finishing second on the team with 11 falls. A political science and history double-major, Thompson is a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity, Drop the Octave acapella group, the Eisenhower Institute, and the Civil War Institute.
Frank is in his first season as interim head coach following 13 years as an assistant under Andy Vogel, who assumed the head wrestling coach position at Hiram College last spring. The team has been unable to compete this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No announcement has been made regarding winter sports competition during the spring semester by the Centennial Conference.
