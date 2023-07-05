The 33rd Annual Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek presented by Red Robin is in the books. When it was all said and done, six of the 10 scheduled races were completed with four being lost to rain. Four rainouts is the highest number of races lost to Mother Nature in Speedweek history.

Anthony Macri won three features on his way to his first Speedweek championship. Macri outscored the 2022 Speedweek Champion, Brent Marks, by 163 points. In addition to receiving $5,000 for the Speedweek championship, Macri also earned the $4,000 Selinsgrove Ford “Ten for Ten Bonus” for finishing in the top 10 in every race.

