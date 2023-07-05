The 33rd Annual Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek presented by Red Robin is in the books. When it was all said and done, six of the 10 scheduled races were completed with four being lost to rain. Four rainouts is the highest number of races lost to Mother Nature in Speedweek history.
Anthony Macri won three features on his way to his first Speedweek championship. Macri outscored the 2022 Speedweek Champion, Brent Marks, by 163 points. In addition to receiving $5,000 for the Speedweek championship, Macri also earned the $4,000 Selinsgrove Ford “Ten for Ten Bonus” for finishing in the top 10 in every race.
Not only did Macri finish in the top 10 every race, he finished in the top two in all six races. Macri and Marks both received the Lelands.com “Knock Out Bonus” during the week as well. With his heat race wins at BAPS on Sunday and Hagerstown on Wednesday, Macri knocked another driver out of the redraw, earning him the $500 bonus each night. Marks scored the $500 bonus money on Thursday night at Lincoln with his heat race win.
In total, 71 drivers competed in the 2023 edition of PA Sprint Speedweek. Drivers from seven states (PA, IN, NJ, WA, DE, OK, OH) and three countries (USA, Canada, Australia) competed throughout the week. Fourteen drivers competed in all six races, with all 14 receiving point fund payouts for their efforts (1. Anthony Macri $5,000; 2. Brent Marks $2,500; 3. Justin Peck $2,250; 4. Freddie Rahmer $2,100; 5. Kyle Reinhardt $2,000; 6. Dylan Norris $1,600; 7. Danny Dietrich $1,500; 8. TJ Stutts $1,400; 9. Devon Borden $1,300; 10. Lucas Wolfe $1,225; 11. Cameron Smith $1,150; 12. Ryan Smith $1,100; 13. Austin Bishop $1,050; 14. Eddie Lumbar $975).
Long Hollow Cattle Company once again paid out additional money to non-qualifiers from the B-main. Each night a total of $850 was distributed to the first five drivers not making the feature.
The 34th Annual Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek is scheduled for June 28-July 7, 2024.
In the heart of the PA Posse’s home, Central PA’s marquee event, Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek, has a storied history of being the most anticipated week of racing for 32 years. The coveted title has been won by some of the biggest names in sprint car racing including, Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett, Danny Dietrich and Lance Dewease. 2021 NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson has also inked his name in the record books as a PA Speedweek Champion.
In addition to his championship, Larson and fellow NASCAR star, Christopher Bell, have Speedweek wins on their resume.
Tuesday — PA Speedweek Finale
Feature (30 laps): 1. Anthony Macri ($15,000, 2. Logan Wagner, 3. Mike Wagner, 4. Brent Marks, 5. Justin Peck, 6. Lance Dewease, 7. Justin Whittall, 8. Mike Walter II, 9. Kyle Reinhardt, 10. Freddie Rahmer, 11. Ryan Smith, 12. Dylan Cisney, 13. Dylan Norris, 14. Landon Myers, 15. Steve Buckwalter, 16. Devon Borden, 17. Austin Bishop, 18. Jake Karklin, 19. Jeff Halligan, 20. Lucas Wolfe, 21. Jason Shultz, 22. Kody Lehman, 23. Danny Dietrich, 24. TJ Stutts
1. 39M Anthony Macri 989, 2. 19 Brent Marks 826, 3. 13 Justin Peck 739, 4. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 698, 5. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 637, 6. 44 Dylan Norris 578, 7. 58 Tanner Thorson 573, 8. 48 Danny Dietrich 443, 9. 69K Lance Dewease 515, 10. 11 T J Stutts 499, 11. 23 Devon Borden 466, 12. 5w Lucas Wolfe 394, 13. 39T Cameron Smith 377, 14. 6 Ryan Smith 330, 15. 33W Michael Walter 314, 16. 55 Mike Wagner 306, 17. 5 Dylan Cisney 277, 18. 2D Chase Dietz 264, 19. 99M Kyle Moody 273, 20. 1x Chad Trout 211, 21. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 201, 22. 45 Jeff Halligan 198, 23. 67 Justin Whittall 194, 24. 35/11a Austin Bishop 179, 25. 75 Tyler Ross 168
