The York Catholic coaching staff required no analytics and no charts as part of its decision-making process Friday night. In fact, there was only one step to that process: trust the defense.

The Irish defensive unit, given little margin for effort thanks to a stubborn effort by its Biglerville counterpart, pitched a second-half shutout and allowed just 72 yards of offense, pushing York Catholic to a 13-7 victory over the Canners in a YAIAA-3 season finale at Musselman Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.