The York Catholic coaching staff required no analytics and no charts as part of its decision-making process Friday night. In fact, there was only one step to that process: trust the defense.
The Irish defensive unit, given little margin for effort thanks to a stubborn effort by its Biglerville counterpart, pitched a second-half shutout and allowed just 72 yards of offense, pushing York Catholic to a 13-7 victory over the Canners in a YAIAA-3 season finale at Musselman Stadium.
The Irish never allowed the Canners to advance farther than the York Catholic 47-yard line after York Catholic went ahead on Manny Lucena’s second-quarter touchdown. It made the Irish’s job a lot easier even as the Biglerville defense continually made stops.
“They stepped up,” York Catholic coach Brad Hayek said. “We’ve been challenging these guys every week to come out and make plays. We’re not creating the opportunities like we want to. Offensively, we’re learning and still adjusting with guys at different positions. We just need to have that support of the defense to know they can go out there and get the ball back.”
All the night’s points came within an 11:28 span of the first half, and field position played a role in all three scoring drives. The Irish struck first, taking their second possession of the game 55 yards in seven plays. The drive nearly stalled out at the Biglerville 30-yard line, but on fourth-and-six Evan Kipple lofted a pass to Jack Lawrence for a 30-yard touchdown to give York Catholic a 7-0 lead with 3:27 remaining in the first quarter.
The Biglerville offense, held to three-and-outs on its first two drives, was able to flip the field on the ensuing possession but could not generate points. The defense ensured the payoff would come soon enough, though, as it forced an Irish three-and-out; a 24-yard punt return by Seth Lady then put the Canners at the York Catholic 21-yard line. Five plays later Joe Ney hit Tavian McAuliffe on a slant for a six-yard score. It tied the game at 7-7 with 8:08 before half.
“Our defense was doing so much better tonight,” Biglerville coach Brett Smyers said. “We were containing runs, we were stepping up and filling holes and making tackles. I can’t say enough about them tonight. They played lights-out. That was the defense we saw at the beginning at the year that we kind of lost halfway through. It was nice to see them come back and have a good performance.”
The Irish then took their turn flipping the field. The next drive reached the Biglerville 43-yard line before ending in a punt that pinned the Canners deep. A three-and-out led to a punt that Levan McFadden returned 33 yards to the Biglerville five-yard line, and Lucena had a scoring run on the next play. A blocked extra point kept it at 13-7.
That’s the way it would stay. Biglerville had a golden opportunity on a trick play on the next drive, but a touchdown eluded the Canners when the halfback pass went just over the receiver’s fingertips. It would be Biglerville’s last best chance at points.
“I think that would have been huge,” Smyers said. “We can go into half with a lead possibly. We’ve practiced it all year and done it in a couple of games. It’s just one of those situations where a couple of feet shorter, and we run it in and score.”
The Irish never added to their lead in the second half, but they did control the clock. The Canners had just three second-half possessions, none of which advanced into York Catholic territory.
York Catholic 7 6 0 0 — 13
YC—Jack Lawrence 30 pass from Evan Kipple (John Watson kick), 3:27
B—Tavian McAuliffe 6 pass from Joe Ney (Levi Roberts kick), 8:08
YC—Manny Lucena 5 run (kick blocked), 3:59
Rushes-yards 39-174 28-33
Penalties-yards 6-30 5-20
Punts-yards 5-27.0 5-28.2
Rushing: YC-Manny Lucena 20-121, Levan McFadden 8-43, Nick Creisher 5-13, Evan Kipple 4-4, Quinn Brennan 1-6, Team 1-(-13). B-Seth Lady 14-39, Juan Morales 5-2, Joe Ney 4-(-2), Aiden Hoffman 1-(-4), Noah Fulton 2-3, Caden Althoff 2-(-5).
Passing: YC-Kipple 4-15-1-51. B-Ney 6-16-1-39, Morales 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: YC-Jack Lawrence 2-41, Bryce Hissong 1-8, Creisher 1-2. B-Tavian McAuliffe 4-29, Hoffman 2-10.
