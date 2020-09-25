GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 3, Central York 2
Maddie Dockter and Kaelyn Kennedy rallied from a set down and then took the decisive third, 7-5, to help the Ox score a big win on Friday.
Dockter and Kennedy dropped the opener, 6-4, before evening things with a 6-3 nod in the second, setting up the pivotal third set.
Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss rolled at No. 1 doubles, as did Allison Horick at No. 3 singles for the Colonials, who improved to 5-0.
New Oxford hosts fellow unbeaten South Western (5-0) in a key YAIAA-1 match on Monday. The Colonials and Mustangs are ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.
Singles: 1. Rachel Haupt (CY) d. Eryn Little 6-1 6-2; 2. Audrey Stewart (CY) d. Kayla Hoffman (NO) 7-6(3) 6-1; 3. Allison Horick (NO) d. Sarah Gao 6-0 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Prital Prabhu/Brianna Fan (CY) 6-0 6-4; 2. Maddie Dockter/Kaelyn Kennedy (NO) d. Anna Burch/Paityn Asper (CY) 4-6 6-3 7-5
Gettysburg 5, Biglerville 0
The Warriors made it a clean sweep on Friday as they improved to 5-0 on the season.
Kaitlyn Then, Kim Heinzelmann and Grace Neller breezed to wins in singles play, dropping just one game between them.
Singles: 1. Kaitlyn Then (G) d. Mariana Hartman 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-0, 6-0; 3. Grace Neller (G) d. Hope Strouth 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Chelsea Zimmann/Bridget Duffy (G) d. Tori Pirich/Hannah Orndorff 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sidney Stultz/Carmen Ray (G) d. Sierra Popella/Graciela Beltran 6-1, 6-3
FIELD HOCKEY
Bermudian Springs 6, Delone Catholic 0
Gabrielle Kaltreider and Lillian Peters notched two goals apiece as the Eagles opened up the season with a shutout of the Squirettes on Friday.
Keri Speelman and Maya Kemper also drilled goals for Berm, which outshot Delone 26-3.
Eve Wilson and Melanie Beall were among Eagles with assists.
Delone Catholic 0 0 - 0
Bermudian Springs 0 0 - 0
Goals: BS-Gabrielle Kaltreider 2, Lillian Peters 2, Maya Kemper, Keri Speelman ; BS-Assists: Kemper, Kaltreider, Eve Wilson, Peters, Melanie Beall. Shots: DC-3; BS-26. Corners: DC-0; BS-20. Saves: DC-Galysh 20; BS-Hannah Wolfe 3, Isabelle Bobe’ 2
FOOTBALL
Red Lion 43, South Western 21
The Lions scored 29 second-half points to pull away from the Mustangs on Friday.
Charles Gaither put South Western (0-1) on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Josh Wasowicz pulled down a 60-yard TD toss from Shilo Bivins in the third, and Evan Jachelski connected with Bryce Schuman on a 14-yard scoring strike in the fourth.
New Oxford 35, Eastern York 14
The Colonials improved to 2-0 on the season with a 21-point road win on Friday.
The Ox, which posted a 24-2 win against Susquehannock in its opener, plays host to Kennard-Dale next Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
York Catholic boys 15, Bermudian 49
York Catholic girls 15, Bermudian 50
Nathan Taylor posted the fastest time of the race for the Eagles on Thursday, running a 19:58 to place seventh.
Mosely Driscoll of York Catholic won the event in 17:42.
Bermudian Springs boys: 7. Nathan Taylor 19:58, 10. Parker Sanders 20:32, 12. Trevor Wiley 21:01, 13. Isaac Talkington 21:08, 15. Connor Shaw 21:31
Bermudian Springs girls: 6. Rebecca Durbin 24:58, 7. Hannah Fletcher 25:50, 9. Madison Kuhn 31:19
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 3, Bermudian Springs 2 2OT
Therese Phelan booted a pair of goals to help the homestanding Knights nip the Eagles in double overtime on Thursday.
In addition to Phelan’s tallies, Naia Roberts converted a penalty kick for the winners.
Bailey Oehmig drilled a penalty kick goal and Hannah Chenault added a marker for Bermudian.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0
Tori Murren served up a dozen aces as the Eagles claimed a 25-8, 25-12, 25-12 victory over the Knights on Thursday.
Jewel Tallman had 11 assists and Aida Sponseller racked up seven kills in the victory.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 6, Hanover 2
Joshua Blose netted the first three goals of the game to give the Bolts all the offense they needed on Friday.
Blose added a tally in the second half to finish with four goals. Harrison Moros and Diego Guzman closed out the scoring for Littlestown.
Brian Sanchez and Jose Nicolas-Miguel poked home goals for Hanover, which pulled to within 3-2 before allowing three unanswered markers to close the game.
Littlestown 3 3 - 6
Hanover 0 2 - 2
Goals: L-Joshua Blose 4, Harrison Moros, Diego Guzman; H-Brian Sanchez, Jose Nicolas-Miguel. No other stats provided
