Gettysburg fired the low team round of the tournament on Monday to climb into a tie for fifth place in the first action of the season. The Bullets carded a round of 299 on Sunday at The Gauntlet hosted at Dauphin Highlands Golf Club before firing a round of 289 over the second 18 holes to finish with a 36-hole total of 588.
THE LEADERS
• Daniel Suter led the Bullets, finishing first in the field of 75 golfers that features some of the top teams in the region. Suter carded a round of 69 in the opening round behind five birdies. He had six birdies on Monday but four bogies gave the sophomore a round of 70. The five-under par 139 was good enough to win the tournament by two strokes.
FOR THE FOES
• McDaniel won the team crown at the 14-team tournament with a 36-hole total of 583 (291-292), edging Drew by one stroke.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Joseph Furlong also had a sub-par round on the weekend, posting a three-under 69 on Monday to finish one-over for the weekend and a 36-hole total of 145 to finish tied for 13th.
• Patrick Kilcoyne finished tied for 43rd in his first collegiate tournament. He carded a round of 77 on Sunday and a 75 in the second round to finish with a score of 152.
• Thibault Eelen and Drew Hurley finished as part of a tie for 49th place with rounds of 153. Eelen posted a round of 77 on Sunday and 76 on Monday while Hurley turned in a score of 78 in the opening round and 75 in the second round.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Suter’s round of 69 was the low of his collegiate career. It was his second tournament title. He also won the Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic last fall with two rounds under par.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action in its own Battle at the Burg on Sunday and Monday at Hanover Country Club.
FOOTBALL: Moravian scored the first 27 points of the game en route to a 43-28 win over Gettysburg in the Centennial Conference football opener for both teams on Saturday in Bethlehem.
THE LEADERS
• Chris Lessel led the Bullets (0-2, 0-1 CC) with nine tackles but added a 93-yard fumble return for a touchdown and the team’s first score of the day.
• Rocco Abdinoor went 13-for-14 off the bench for 203 yards and two scores in his first collegiate action.
FOR THE FOES
• Jared Jenkins threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Greyhounds (1-1, 1-0 CC). He also ran for 43 and another score.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Moravian took the game’s opening possession 85 yards in 11 plays before Jared Jenkins hit Jordan Lewis for a 21-yard touchdown with 10:21 to play in the opening quarter.
• Just over five minutes later, Jenkins found a Tim Garlick for a 40-yard score before hitting Brad Bryan on a 77-yard touchdown strike for a 21-0 lead with 2:23 remaining.
• After a blocked punt set up the offense inside the Gettysburg 5, a Brad Bryan four-yard touchdown catch made it 27-0 before a botched snap kept it a 27-point game with 11:27 to play in the second quarter.
• Chris Lessel scooped up a fumble and raced 93 yards down the near sideline to make it a 27-7 game with 5:59 to play in the opening half but Jenkins pushed the lead back to 27 with a seven-yard run in the final 10 seconds of the stanza.
• Lining up in the wildcat, Aidan Feulner put the cap on a 10-play drive with a two-yard rush to make it 34-14 with 6:12 to play in the third quarter.
• After a Sam Bingaman 36-yard field goal, Rocco Abdinoor hit Peter Schelling for an eight-yard at the end of a seven-play, 66-yard drive that took just over two minutes off the clock and closed the score to 37-20 early in the fourth quarter.
• Nate Boyle, who ran for 165 yards on 34 carries, finally found the end zone with 6:59 to play on a drive that consumed nearly seven minutes and put the game out of reach.
• Abdinoor did find Jake Frisco in the front of the end zone for the final margin with four seconds to play.
THE INSIDE STORY
• The Chris Lessel fumble return was the first Bullets fumble recovery returned for a touchdown since 2010.
• Robbo Abdinoor had Gettysburg’s first 200-yard passing day in nearly a year in a half of action.
• Peter Schelling and Jake Frisco both scored their first touchdowns.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Dickinson in the battle for the Little Brown Bucket on Saturday at 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Gettysburg defeated host Washington and Lee in a five set game that was the last of the tournament in women’s volleyball on Saturday in Lexington, Va.
THE LEADERS
• Zanze Kuba-McCoy registered a double-double with 16 kills and 21 digs for the Bullets (7-1).
• Chelsea O’Leary contributed a season-high 31 digs.
• Mary Huegel had team highs with five aces and four blocks.
THE FOES
• Lillie Holcomb had 15 assists for the Generals (3-5).
• Ashley Webb had 27 assists.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The first set saw the Bullets emerge with a narrow lead after some back and forth, getting out to 10-7 over the Generals. A 5-2 run for the Generals tied the score up at 12-all, and for the next nine points the score remained within one. Washington and Lee was able to gain two points on the Bullets, 16-18, but two kills by Zanze Kuba-McCoy and Catherine Holtz tied the score back at 18-all. A 6-1 run for the Generals put them at set point, but a kill by Kylie Ulrich held them off momentarily. The Generals were able to kill the next point, however, winning the first set 20-25.
• After dropping the first set, the Bullets came out hot in the second, getting out to a lead as big as 16-8 over the Generals. Washington and Lee gained a bit of momentum, going 9-3 to make the score 19-17, before being interrupted by three successive points for the Bullets. The Generals managed two more points to make the score 22-19, but three Zanze Kuba-McCoy kills sealed the second set for the Bullets.
• In the third set, it was the Generals who held the lead, keeping it as big as 18-14. Another Generals 5-4 run brought the score to 23-18, and a Bullets attack error put Washington and Lee at set point. Sophie Nasir killed the ball to give the Bullets 19 points, but Sydney Heifner’s kill for the Generals won the set for them.
• In the fourth set, the teams went point-for-point to make a 9-all tie, before Gettysburg pulled away, getting out to 20-15. The Generals went 2-3 with the Bullets for a 23-17 score, and gave them the set point with a bad set. Washington and Lee scored two more points to bring the score to 24-19, before an attack error gave the Bullets the winning point.
• In the final set, the Bullets were able to edge ahead 5-3, before a 3-1 Generals run tied the score 6-all. This tie was momentary, however, because the Bullets hit a 7-2 run to make the score 13-8. A block by Mary Huegel and Zanze Kuba-McCoy brought the Bullets to game point, and Washington and Lee committed an attack error to bring the last match of the tournament to a close.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg had the advantage in kills 56-49 and digs 94-92.
• Sets two and four had the exact same score, 25-19, while set three had the exact opposite score, 19-25.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at the Knights Invitational Friday against Gallaudet. Match time is 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.