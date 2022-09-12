Gettysburg fired the low team round of the tournament on Monday to climb into a tie for fifth place in the first action of the season. The Bullets carded a round of 299 on Sunday at The Gauntlet hosted at Dauphin Highlands Golf Club before firing a round of 289 over the second 18 holes to finish with a 36-hole total of 588.

