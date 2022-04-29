It was close but no cigar for the Gettysburg baseball team on Friday afternoon.
The Warriors battled back from a five-run deficit to grab the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but couldn’t hold on and fell to visiting Shippensburg, 9-8.
Gettysburg trailed 7-4 heading for the bottom of the sixth, but slapped together a four-run rally to wrestle the lead away from the Greyhounds.
Sophomore Hunter Gillin gave the hosts the lead when he singled to left-center to chase home A.J. Bullock and Landon Felix. Bullock reached on an error to plate Logan Moseley and Felix then singled home Braden Manning prior to Gillin’s big knock.
“We have a lot of high-character kids on our team,” Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said. “I’d prefer that we didn’t fall behind as far as we did today, but our kids showed a lot of heart in fighting back.”
It was the mound work of southpaw reliever John Darnell that allowed the Warriors to get back in the game.
The sophomore took over in the fourth inning with his team trailing 7-2 with a runner on third and one out. He struck out the next two batters, then hung zeroes on the board in the fifth and sixth innings to set the stage for Gettysburg’s rally.
Brady sent Darnell back to the mound with a chance to finish the game in the seventh, but after he walked the first two hitters of the inning, he got the hook.
“John did a great job of keeping us in the game and gave us a chance to come back,” Brady said. “I thought he earned the right to finish the game there. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. But without him pitching as well as he did, we never would’ve had a chance.”
Ship (8-5) loaded the bases on a single by Kade Rumbaugh, then following a strikeout, Ship’s Tucker Chamberlin lifted a sac fly to plate Everson Weller with the tying run.
An error re-loaded the bases, then Blake Orndorff worked a walk to plate the go-ahead tally.
Gettysburg (7-6) had a chance in the seventh when Bryce Rudisill singled to lead off and took second on an error. He advanced to third on a ground out, but was stranded there after Manning smoked a line drive that was snared and Cody Furman flew out to end it.
“We knew this would be a tough game. It was our fourth game of the week, we were low on pitching and they had their ace on the mound,” Brady said. “We had a chance at a 4-0 week, unfortunately, it didn’t happen for us. But we had a good week and we’re still in the mix to win a division title and to make districts. We still control our own destiny for how our season will go.”
Friday’s contest carried a moderate amount of importance in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings as the Warriors entered the game in 14th, while the ‘Hounds were 17th. The top 16 in the class qualify for the district tournament. Both teams have seven games remaining, so a lot can change between now and the end of the regular season.
The Warriors broke on top with a two-spot in the bottom of the first as Chris Boone came home on a wild pitch and Manning singled home courtesy runner Zach Williams.
Ship responded with three runs in the second, two in the third and two more in the fourth to establish a 7-2 advantage.
In it’s half of the fourth, Gettysburg got a run back on Rudisill’s single that plated Wes Coolbaugh, then in the fifth Boone drew a bases-loaded walk that scored courtesy runner Noah Decesare.
Rudisill led the way for the Maroon & White with four knocks, while Manning contributed three to their 10-hit offense. That wrapped up a sterling week for Manning, as he went 9-for-13 with a pair of doubles, a pair of triples and seven RBI over the four games.
Gettysburg returns to the diamond when Dover visits on Monday for a 4:15 p.m. contest.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Shippensburg 032 200 2 — 9 10 5
Gettysburg 200 114 0 — 8 10 1
Tucker Chamberlin, Erby Weller (5) and Troy Chamberlin; Bryce Rudisill, A.J. Bullock (3), John Darnell (4), Wes Coolbaugh (7) and Cody Furman. WP: Weller. LP: Darnell. SO-BB: Chamberlin 9-2, Weller 0-3; Rudisill 1-4, Bullock 1-3, Darnell 4-4, Coolbaugh 1-1. 2B: S-Weller 2; G-Braden Manning, Hunter Gillin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.