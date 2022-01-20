SWIMMING
Gettysburg girls 104, Susquehannock 66
Susquehannock boys 101, Gettysburg 69
The Gettysburg girls claimed a win in Thursday’s Warrior-Warrior dual meet at Keystone Aquatics Center.
Addy Dunlop, Maya Brainard, Morgan Bishop and Hannah Brainard gave Gettysburg a fast start by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:01.53. Dunlop added a victory in the 50 free while Hannah Brainard was first to finish in the 200 free and 100 fly.
Maya Brainard added to the win pile by capturing the 500 free in 5:50.68 and the 100 breast, and Carolyn Scheungrab was victorious in the 100 free.
Gettysburg swept the relay races with Rebekah Reaver swimming a leg on both the 200 and 400 free events
Susky took care of business in the boys’ meet but Gettysburg gathered wins in the 50 free by Zach Turner and 100 fly by Sam Nelson. Turner doubled up with a triumph in the 100 back as well.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Addy Dunlop, Maya Brainard, Morgan Bishop, Hannah Brinard) 2:01:53; 200 free: 1. H. Brainard (G) 2:00.76, 3. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:23.28; 200 IM: 1. Franklin (S) 2:26.87, 2. Bishop (G) 2:26.97; 50 free: 1. Dunlop (G) 27.74, 3. Katie Ketterman (G) 28.86; 100 fly: 1. H. Brainard (G) 1:01.52; 100 free: 1. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 1:03.10, 3. Natalie Hurwitch (G) 1:03.88; 500 free: 1. M. Brainard (G) 5:50.68, 3. Hannah Green (G) 6:08.98; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Scheungrab, Ketterman, Hurwitch, Reaver) 1:55.19; 100 back: 1. Kalmanowicz (S) 1:06.01, 2. Bishop (G) 1:09.08, 3. Dunlop (G) 1:13.18; 100 breast: 1. M. Brainard (G) 1:15.87, 3. Hurwitch (G) 1:18.92; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Brainard, Bishop, Reaver, M. Brainard) 4:04.28
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Susquehannock 1:50.47; 200 free: 1. Wade (S) 1:46.30 3. Finn Clarke (G) 1:56.89; 200 IM: 1. Wright (S) 2:08.27; 2. Alex Koufos (G) 2:23.08; 50 free: 1. Zach Turner (G) 21.92, 2. Sam Carlson (G) 23.50; 100 fly: 1. Nelson (G) 58.07, 3. Clarke (G) 1:02.25; 100 free: 1. Wade (S) 47.74, 2. Nelson (G) 53.67, 3. Carlson (G) 54.74; 500 free: 1. Hollinger (S) 5:28.11, 2. Colin Arnold (G) 6:00.52, 3. Evan Kahn (G) 6:23.38; 200 free relay: 1. Susquehannock 1:32.82; 100 back: 1. Zach Turner (G) 59.54; 100 breast: 1. Wright (S) 1:03.35, 3. Koufos (G) 1:14.33; 400 free relay: 1. Susquehannock 3:31.11.
WRESTLING
Gettysburg 63, West York 9
The Warriors wrapped up another clean run through the YAIAA-2 with a 63-9 thumpig of the Bulldogs on Thursday. Dalton Redden (138), Jaxon Townsend (145) and Trevor Gallagher (285) had falls for Gettysburg (16-0).
113-Brown (WY) p. Ethan Burgess, 1:07; 120-Gabriel Pecaitis (G) fft; 126-Wyatt Sokol (G) fft; 132-Christian Paul (G) fft; 138-Dalton Redden (G) p. Jones, 4:53; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. McNicholas, 3:03; 152-Logan Newell (G) d. Bard, 6-4; 160-Mason Rebert (G) fft; 172-Jacob Cherry (G) fft; 189-Tyler Withers (G) fft; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) fft; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Perez, 1:02; 106-Conde (WY) d. Zoey Haines, 5-0
New Oxford 54, Dover 17
The Colonials made quick work of the undermanned Eagles on Thurday, using four pins and a slew of forfeits to claim a 54-17 win.
Trent Uhler (120), Cameran Herring (145), Derek Price (160) and Jakex Bixler (285) all won by fall for the Ox.
113-Ethan Aiello (NO) fft; 120-Trent Uhler (NO) p. Rudacille, 3:35; 126-M. Leiphart (D) tf. Jerry Dattoli, 2:23 (17-1); 132-Zane Bodvin (NO) fft; 138-Dillon (D) p. Deegan Foltz, 1:57; 145-Cameran Herring (NO) p. German, 1:15; 152-Lane Johnson (NO) fft; 160-Derek Price (NO) p. Santiago, 5:07; 172-Brandon Sanders (NO) fft; 189-Alex Bermejo (NO) fft; 215-Ziegler (D) d. Antwon Bell, 6-0; 285-Jake Bixler (NO) p. Wells, :23; 106-E. Leiphart (D) d. Luke Aiello, 7-5
Bermudian Springs 40, Delone Catholic 24
After watching the Squires nearly erase a 22-0 deficit, Bermudian’s Carter Storm and Jesiah Farley posted back-to-back falls to seal Thursday’s YAIAA-3 victory.
Austin Anderson, Reece Daniels, Ty Livelsberger and Brennan Schisler staked Berm to the big advantage before Delone answered with its own run, Artem Reichart (138), Justin Emeigh (145), Domonic Giraffa (152) and Devin Reece (160) pulled the Squires to within 22-15. Storm and Farley stepped in from there to close the deal.
Sam Scovitch and Seth Hilfiger posted wins for Delone down the stretch as well.
113-Austin Anderson (BS) p. John Groves, 1:20; 120-Reece Daniels (BS) p. Evan Glass, :24; 126-Ty Livelsberger (BS) fft; 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) md. Connor Bauerline, 12-4; 138-Artem Reichart (DC) d. Jakson Keffer, 7-3; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) d. Bryce Harner, 5-1; 152-Domonic Giraffa (DC) d. Chanse Boyer, 13-8; 160-Devin Reese (DC) p. Evan Beshore, 4:52; 172-Carter Storm (BS) p. Jonathan Lawyer, 1:06; 189-Jesiah Farley (BS) p. Won Stewart, 1:53; 215-Sam Scovitch (DC) p. Kayden King, 1:47; 285-Seth Hilfiger (DC) d. Caden Dull, 5-0; 106-Alyssa Kuhn (BS) fft.
