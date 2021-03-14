After surviving early race cautions, Danny Dietrich started his charge to the front of the field from 11th place on Saturday afternoon. Dietrich worked his way into the top five and was running third when the leader, Chase Dietz, had a mechanical issue ending his afternoon. Dietrich squeezed by Chad Trout for the lead with five laps to go and earned his 55th career win at Lincoln Speedway.
Freddie Rahmer started on the pole of the 30-lap feature and shared the front row with Bradley Howard. Rahmer led the field into turn 1 but the caution came out for Kyle Moody who got turned around in the first turn. Moody had lined up third for the start of the feature.
The field lined up for a complete restart with Rahmer and Howard getting together at the end of the front stretch. Rahmer took a wild ride bringing out the red flag. The melee at the front of the field caused a 10-car pile-up including Tim Wagaman, Brandon Rahmer, Scott Fisher, Steve Buckwalter, Rickey Peterson, Jordan Givler, Aaron Bollinger, Dylan Norris, Greg Plank and Troy Wagaman. In addition to Freddie Rahmer and Howard not being able to rejoin the field, Brandon Rahmer was also done for the afternoon.
Dietz led the field into turn 1 with Billy Dietrich and Matt Campbell battling for third behind him. Billy took the spot at the line.
Jim Siegel was tracking down Campbell for fourth and took the spot at the line on lap 3.
Dietz entered lapped traffic on lap 5 with a 4.6 second lead over Trout.
Trout had Dietz’s lead down to 1.6 seconds by lap 10 as they worked through lapped traffic.
Danny Dietrich was reeling in Campbell to work his way into the top 5 and took the spot on lap 11.
A three-car battle for third was on between Billy Dietrich, Siegel and Danny Dietrich Dietrich. The Dietrich brothers split Siegel with Danny taking third, Billy falling to fourth and Siegel in fifth.
Campbell got by Siegel for fifth and then took fourth from Billy on lap 17.
The yellow flag flew on lap 18 for Greg Plank in turn 2. Plank collected Alan Krimes and Glenndon Forsythe.
Dietz hung onto the lead and pulled away from the field while Campbell tried the inside of Danny and took third. Danny took the spot back with a slider in turn 4 before the caution came out on lap 20 for the leader, Dietz. Dietz appeared to have a mechanical failure when he hit the wall in turn 4.
Trout inherited the lead with Danny Dietrich, Campbell, Siegel and Tim Shaffer lined up behind him for the restart. Campbell was the only driver to opt for the top in turns 1 and 2 on the restart. Siegel got a nose under Campbell, but he kept the spot.
Danny was all over Trout’s back bumper on lap 22 and tried a slider for the lead in turns 3 and 4 to no avail.
Campbell was still using the top in turns 1 and 2 to reel in the leaders while Danny was using the top of turns 3 and 4 to hunt down Trout.
Danny squeezed by Trout coming out of turn 4 to take the lead with 5 laps to go. Now in second, Trout was holding off Campbell.
Danny got to the checkered flag 2.898 seconds ahead of Trout to take home $4,000. Campbell held on to third and Siegel finished fourth. Last week’s winner, Tim Shaffer, completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410
Feature (30 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 21-Matt Campbell; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 72-Tim Shaffer; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich; 8. 87-Alan Krimes; 9. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 10. 99M-Kyle Moody; 11. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 12. 44-Dylan Norris; 13. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 14. 90-Jordan Givler; 15. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 16. 19-Troy Wagaman; 17. 2-Ricky Peterson; 18. 21T-Scott Fisher; 19. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 20. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 21. 11P-Greg Plank (DNF); 22. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 23. 49H-Bradley Howard (DNF); 24. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF)
Lap leaders: Dietz (1-20), Trout (21-24), D. Dietrich (25-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 72-Tim Shaffer; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman; 7. 2-Ricky Peterson; 8. 55-Dallas Schott; 9. 11P-Greg Plank; 10. 40-Mark Imler
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 49H-Bradley Howard; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 5. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 9. 44-Dylan Norris; 10. 85-Ricky Dieva
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 21-Matt Campbell; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 8. 50-Tyler Esh; 9. 50-Tyler Esh (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 2. 2-Ricky Peterson; 3. 90-Jordan Givler; 4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 11P-Greg Plank; 7. 55-Dallas Schott; 8. 35-Steve Owings; 9. 85-Ricky Dieva; 10. 40-Mark Imler; 11. 50-Tyler Esh
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 10-Jeremy Ott ($300); 2. 53- Bill Diehl; 3. 18J-Jorgie Sweger; 4. 07-Bob Stough; 5. 18B-Blaine Leppo; 6. 30K-Seth Kearchner; 7. 94-Greg Burd; 8. 24- Justin Cunningham; 9. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 10. 30-Alex Robinson; 11. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 12. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 13. 18-Chris Transeau; 14. 5-Scott Houdeshell; 15. 51-Travis McClelland; 16. 19J-Jonathan Robinson; 17. 2D-Owen Dimm; 18. 19-Travis Perry; 19. 2G-Tyler Groft (DNF); 20. 56-Zach Baxter (DNF); 21. 70-Mike Racine (DNF); 22. 55X-Richie Dobson (DNF); 23. 42L-Sam Lamb (DNF); 24. 61-Shaun Miller (DNF
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Sunday
410 Sprints
Featre (25 laps): 1. Freddie Rahmer, 2. Justin Peck, 3. Lance Dewease, 4. Brandon Rahmer, 5. Dylan Cisney, 6. Rick Lafferty, 7. Hunter Schurenberg, 8. Chad Trout, 9. Brent Shearer, 10. Danny Dietrich, 11. Matt Campbell, 12. Anthony Macri,13. TJ Stutts, 14. Dylan Norris, 15. Kyle Moody, 16. Jason Shultz, 17. Kerry Madsen, 18. Chase Dietz, 19. Justin Whittall, 20. Alan Krimes,, 21. George Hobaugh Jr., 22. Jordan Mackison, 23. Tim Shaffer, 24. Troy Wagaman Jr.
DNQ: Lynton Jeffery, Steve Buckwalter, Hunter Mackison, Ricky DiEva, Lucas Wolfe, Robbie Kendall, Austin Bishop, Bradley Howard
