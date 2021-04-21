Long-time Gettysburg College Sports Information Director Bob Kenworthy ’59 will be enshrined into another Hall of Fame, this time joining the ranks at his high school alma mater, Delone Catholic High School, on Thursday, April 29.
Kenworthy was Gettysburg’s sports information director from 1959 to 1999 and is considered one of the early pioneers of the profession. He worked behind the scenes for an ever-expanding athletic department that grew from 13 to 23 varsity sports during his tenure. He was also one of the early members of the College Sports Information Directors of America and served on the organization’s Board in the 1990s.
He was honored with CoSIDA’s Warren Berg Award in 1989 for years of outstanding service and he received the Irving Marsh Service Award from the Eastern College Athletic Conference Sports Information Directors Association in 1991. Both CoSIDA and ECAC-SIDA annually present Bob Kenworthy Good Person Awards to select members. These awards recognize individuals who exhibit an exemplary combination of professional excellence and community service.
Kenworthy actively stayed involved in the community after retiring from Gettysburg in 2000. He was a member of Gettysburg’s Hall of Athletic Honor Committee through 2011, having served in that capacity since its inception in 1978. He also continued to write the “Out of the Past” column for the Gettysburg Times and served as a correspondent for seven years.
In addition, Kenworthy served on the board of education at the Delone Catholic High School and was the chairman for the school’s capital campaign for the newly-renovated science and math building, surpassing the $1.7 million goal by $600,000. He was also heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity, serving as its publicity director for six years, and the Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame committee, which he directed as its first president. He was also the activities coordinator for the Homewood Nursing Home in Hanover and was the publicity director for the capital campaign for a new elementary school for St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.
Kenworthy’s inclusion into this year’s Hall of Fame Class at Delone Catholic represents the fifth Hall of Fame for the former SID. He was inducted into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame in 1990 and joined the South Central Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame one year later. In 2000, Kenworthy was named to the Gettysburg College Hall of Athletic Honor. His most recent Hall of Fame induction came in 2012 when he was one of 36 inductees into the inaugural Middle Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame Class.
The Delone Catholic High School Class of 2021 will be inducted in a virtual ceremony on Thursday, April 29. The ceremony will be available on the Delone Catholic Broadcast Network, Delone Catholic’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.