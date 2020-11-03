The New Oxford football team must wait an extra day to challenge Warwick in the District 3 playoffs after their Class 5A semifinal game was moved from Friday to Saturday due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests at Warwick High School.
For some, a 24-hour delay can seem like an eternity. But if anyone is equipped with the patience and perseverance to shrug off a pause, it’s the Colonials. The seniors on this year’s squad experienced first-hand what it is like to wait as New Oxford went through a span of 1,036 days without a victory from Oct. 30 of 2015 until Aug. 31 of 2018.
Seniors like Dylan Forbes know all too well what those dark days were like, which provides perspective as the Colonials ride into Saturday’s tilt with a 6-0 record and YAIAA-2 title in hand.
“It’s very rewarding,” said Forbes. “We’ve been through a lot coming from freshman year when we were 0-10, to 3-7 then 7-3 last year and now (6-0), it feels great. We’ve worked so hard to be where we’re at. We’re excited that we’ve made a change in the program.”
New Oxford head coach Jason Warner marvels at what his seniors have been through and the determination they’ve displayed.
“The journey that our senior group took, four years ago they were on a team that went 0-10,” he said. “They vividly remember that; they lived it. What they’ve accomplished is a testament to last year’s seniors and this year’s seniors who have been carving a path for future groups. I couldn’t be more excited.”
If New Oxford is to extend its season it must get through a highly-touted Warwick (7-0) club. The Warriors look to be a handful thanks to a bevy of skilled senior playmakers that dot their offensive lineup. Accurate quarterback Joey McCracken directs a unit that features more size than the Colonials have seen this season. McCracken (6-foot-3, 194 pounds) has completed 62 of his 98 attempts for 1,165 yards, with 11 touchdowns against only two interceptions.
McCracken has a pair of tall targets at his disposal in seniors Caleb Schmitz (6-4, 207) and Thatcher Miller (6-4, 222), who have combined for 57 receptions and 1,073 yards.
A good running game is a QB’s best friend, and McCracken has that with senior Colton Miller (6-4, 217) who has rushed for 749 yards and 21 TDs in just seven games. Miller undoubtedly enjoys running behind massive lineman Nolan Rucci, who checks in at 6-8, 295 pounds. The blue-chip recruit will ply his trade for Wisconsin next fall.
“They have a big tight end and the quarterback scrambles,” said Forbes of the Warrior attack. “We have to make them pass when they don’t want to pass and run when they don’t want to run.”
Warner pointed to the efforts of Forbes and classmate LaDamien Williams, who is a force up front.
Outside linebacker Peyton Mathis leads the Ox in tackles and has earned the praise of his head coach.
“He’s had a phenomenal season,” said Warner. “He studies the game plan and leads our defense.”
Free safety Anthony Withrow quarterbacks a talented secondary that includes Leese and Herring and is allowing just 69 yard per night through the air.
“I can’t say enough about Withrow, he gets us in the right sets and we put a lot on his shoulders,” said Warner.
Warner is fine pinning the Colonials’ hopes on a defensive unit that has answered the bell each and every week.
“We trust our defense, they’ve got us to the spot where we’re at,” he said. “Points are going to get scored; I think it will be in the 20s. Offensively we’ll take what they give us. They’re good on the defensive side of the ball but we feel good about what we can do against them.”
The New Oxford offense rebounded from a somewhat sluggish performance in a 5-0 win over Gettysburg by piling up 49 points in a rout of West York last Friday. QB Connor Beans was 17-for-26 for 157 yards and three scores against the Bulldogs.
“The mantra for the week was finish,” said Warner. “We had three drives over 12 plays, all for touchdowns. They took our message and ran with it. You tell the kids and they go do it, that’s a testament to the group we have.”
Quarterback has gone from a position of concern after the graduation of record-setter Brayden Long to a strength thanks to the efforts of Connor Beans. The senior patiently waited his turn and has made the most of it, having passed for 1,024 yards and nine scores this fall. He has protected the ball nicely with just four interceptions.
Like his counterpart, Beans has twin threats on the outside in Connor Herring and Ben Leese. Both wideouts have 28 catches this fall, covering a combined 764 yards. Leese has a nose for the end zone with five scoring snags.
The Colonial offense must deal with a Warrior defense that is allowing 10 points per game. Junior linebacker Aaron Hess leads the way with 65 tackles while senior Broc Diem has 61 total stops, including seven for loss.
Beans takes aim against a Warrior secondary featuring free safety Adam Martin (6-5, 186) and corner Cooper Eckhart, who have combined for five picks.
Forbes and his fellow seniors aren’t ready to pen the final chapter of their remarkable story. A win on Saturday would put the Ox into the district championship game and add to their legacy.
“It’s the brotherhood we have,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot and worked hard to get this far. We don’t want it to be taken away, we’re going to keep fighting to keep everything we’ve accomplished. Guys don’t want to leave what they’ve fought for.”
