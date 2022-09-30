The underclassmen-heavy Bermudian Springs roster did a lot of learning on the job through the season’s first half. It is beginning to look like it absorbed the lessons on how the Eagles win football games.

The Bermudian offense resembled its classic Wing-T-running self Friday night, as the Eagles piled up 21 first downs and five touchdowns in the first half of a 49-20 victory over Hanover in a YAIAA-3 contest at Alumni Field in York Springs.

