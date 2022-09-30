The underclassmen-heavy Bermudian Springs roster did a lot of learning on the job through the season’s first half. It is beginning to look like it absorbed the lessons on how the Eagles win football games.
The Bermudian offense resembled its classic Wing-T-running self Friday night, as the Eagles piled up 21 first downs and five touchdowns in the first half of a 49-20 victory over Hanover in a YAIAA-3 contest at Alumni Field in York Springs.
The victory, the Eagles’ second straight after an 0-4 start to the season, saw three different Eagle running backs register more than 65 yards on the ground. Halfback Tyler Staub led the way with 130 yards on 12 carries.
“It’s about all the teamwork that we have put in together, and all the communicating that we’ve done,” Staub. “Sometimes we get down on ourselves, but then we have always been able to come back together. It’s a good time when we’re all out here winning.”
Bermudian scored touchdowns on five of its six first-half possessions, and the one that did not result in points reached the Hanover 15-yard line before the Eagles turned it over on downs. The chunk plays were there immediately, as Carter Storm, Staub and Andrew Smith ripped off gains of 10-plus yards on the game’s first three plays from scrimmage.
The quick opening drive culminated in Staub’s seven-yard scoring run just 83 seconds into the game. A fumble on Hanover’s first possession then gave the ball right back to the Eagles, who needed just three plays to cover 31 yards. Quarterback Tyson Carpenter hit Dylan Hubbard for a 16-yard scoring pass, making it 14-0 for the Bermudian with 8:54 remaining in the first quarter.
“Getting Tyson off to a good start is always important for us,” Bermudian coach John Livelsberger said. “Once we get things rolling, they feel confident. Then all of sudden the mistakes go away and we just start playing loose.”
Hanover picked up two quick first downs on its ensuing drive, but another turnover — this one on a wayward shotgun snap — handed the ball to Bermudian at the Nighthawk 12-yard line. Two plays later Carpenter was sneaking in for a one-yard score. That run, the first play of the second quarter, made it 21-0.
The Nighthawks held onto the ball on their next possession, and it paid off. They marched 62 yards on 12 plays, capped by Chase Roberts’ 14-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Bull. But the Eagles ensured that Hanover would not make it a game before halftime: They scored on each of their next two possessions, with Carpenter and Hubbard connecting again for a 22-yard score, and Smith finding the end zone on a two-yard run with 19 seconds before half to push the lead to 35-6.
“It’s just been about consistency,” Livelsberger said. “Knowing our assignments, knowing where we’re supposed to be. I can’t stress enough Brennon Ault’s leadership this year on the line. I think he’s played every position for us but center over the last couple of years, and he has really come in and contributed at tackle. He and Montana (Speelman) have become real solid for us up front.”
Hanover hung around in the second half thanks in large part to running back Jayden Stanfield, who reeled off four runs of 18 yards or more in the third quarter. He would go on to tally 206 yards on 26 carries, including a nine-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half.
Bermudian never let Hanover get closer than three scores, though, with the Eagles scoring twice in the fourth quarter. The effort was capped in the waning minutes when Jack Gautsch, who in the third quarter had stopped a Hanover drive with a fourth-down tackle in the red zone, returned an interception for a touchdown.
Roberts’ 132 passing yards and two passing touchdowns give him 6,116 yards and 53 scores in his standout career.
Hanover 0 6 8 6 — 20
Bermudian Springs 14 21 0 14 — 49
First Quarter
BS—Tyler Staub 7 run (Leo Hernandez kick), 10:37
BS—Dylan Hubbard 12 pass from Tyson Carpenter (Hernandez kick), 8:54
Second Quarter
BS—Carpenter 1 run (Hernandez kick), 11:57
Han—Dylan Bull 14 pass from Chase Roberts (kick blocked), 7:37
BS—Hubbard 22 pass from Carpenter (Hernandez kick), 6:00
BS—Andrew Smith 2 run (Hernandez kick), :19.7
Third Quarter
Han—Jayden Stanfield 9 run (Roberts run), 9:01
Fourth Quarter
BS—Eddie Sebright 2 run (Hernandez kick), 8:45
Han—Bull 18 pass from Roberts (pass failed), 4:00
BS—Jack Gautsch 24 interception return (Hernandez kick), 1:34
Team Statistics
Han BS
First downs 17 26
Rushes-yards 39-172 49-303
Passing 14-25-1 8-17-0
Passing yards 132 80
Total offense 304 383
Penalties-yards 7-97 7-53
Punts-yards 2-31.0 2-34.0
Fumbles-lost 4-3 2-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H-Jayden Stanfield 26-206, Chase Roberts 4-(-11), Zion Heath 1-3, Camron Geesey 3-2, Joey Wilkinson 2-(-1), Dre’Shawn Blake 1-0, Team 2-(-27). BS-Tyler Staub 12-130, Andrew Smith 12-66, Eddie Sebright 14-78, Carter Storm 3-35, Tyson Carpenter 5-(-4),Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus 2-1, James Mullins 1-(-3). .
Passing: H-Chase Roberts 14-25-1-132, Gavin Trish 0-0-0-0. BS-Carpenter 8-17-0-80, Caden Nye 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: H-Dylan Bull 7-88, Joey Wilkinson 4-18, Trish 1-18, Heath 1-7, Stanfield 1-1. BS-Hubbard 5-56, Jack Gautsch 2-21, Gabe Kline 1-3.
