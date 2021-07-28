Rosie Bolen and Erica McCann did the hard part.
They put in the hours, the miles, and the hard work.
They did everything they needed to do to qualify for the 2020 Boston Marathon. Then, the world stopped.
“It was just anger and frustration because you work so hard to get there and now it’s not going to happen,” McCann said. “It was just heartache, the kind of heartache that you can’t take away.”
Bolen of Cashtown and McCann of Hagerstown are members of the Gettysburg Beer Runners, a group of area runners who meet weekly for middle-distance (three to five miles) runs that end at a local restaurant, bar or brewery.
The two were each set to run in the 2020 Boston Marathon before COVID ultimately cancelled the event. While their qualifying times were eligible for the 2021 event, decreased capacity and increased entrants meant that each missed the cut.
Bolen, who serves as an assistant professor in the department of science at Mount St. Mary’s University, said she’s been running throughout her adult life on and off before starting with the Beer Runners in 2016.
“I didn’t really intend on getting into marathons, it just sort of happened,” she said.
Bolen said that she competed in the Gettysburg Marathon in 2017 and then the Richmond Marathon in 2018.
“I was training for Richmond and privately had the goal of trying to qualify (for Boston), but I thought ‘well, if I do I’m not going to make a big deal of it.’”
Her personal best time of 3:47.48 did just that, coming in nearly two and a half minutes under the 3:50.00 qualifying threshold.
McCann, meanwhile, began her running career doing sprints and hurdles before running her first half marathon in 2010 and her first marathon in 2013.
“It was about the challenge,” she said. “I was just about to turn 30 and a group of friends and I thought it would be a good challenge.”
She then ran three marathons in a span of 64 days in 2013 before taking three years off.
In 2016, she got back into it.
“I pretty much said to myself, ‘okay, let’s see how much faster I can get.’”
In 2017, McCann ran the Outer Banks Marathon, but despite her time falling inside the Boston qualification time, she missed the cutoff by 47 seconds due to the number of entrants.
One year later, she left no doubt.
In the fall of 2018, in the same Richmond Marathon as Bolen, McCann laid down a blistering time of 3:32.40, good enough to put her in the field for the 2020 Boston Marathon.
“Just to be accepted was a dream come true,” she said.
The two began to focus and prepare for Boston throughout 2019 and into 2020, and then the pandemic hit.
“I think it was around mid-March or late-March they realized they couldn’t put 30,000 people in Boston and they set a date for the fall,” Bolen said. “Then the numbers continued to peak and they realized they weren’t going to be able to have it in September.”
The race organizers told runners they were able to resubmit their qualifying times to attempt to get in the 2021 edition. But Bolen didn’t expect she’d qualify.
“I never expected to get accepted in 2021,” she said. “I knew the cutoff time would likely change so I just didn’t have any expectations.”
Bolen did not qualify, so she set off immediately with a new goal.
“I had actually signed up for three marathons last year and they all got cancelled,” she said. “So then my coach Brenda Hodge and I did a 10-mile time trial and I’m also signed up to run the New York City Marathon in November.”
McCann, however, felt good about her chances.
“Boston announced that 2021 registration was open and I turned 40 so the qualifying time switched to 3:40.00 and I thought I should really get in. Then I got the rejection letter that I missed it by about 20 seconds.”
McCann said she was heartbroken when she found out.
“I just wanted to take all my Boston stuff and pack it away,” she said.
She’s now turning her attention to a different sort of challenge, the 59th annual JFK 50 Miler in November, a race that goes from Boonesboro, Maryland to Williamsport, Maryland across varying terrains.
“When I’m training for a marathon, I’m training for speed. Where this is more a mental and physical challenge,” she said of the event. “That’s my big motivator. I like to know that I’m able to go beyond what I thought was capable.”
McCann says that she has no immediate plans to returning to marathon running after the 50-mile race, instead hoping to get back into shorter events like steeplechase.
“Now that I’m in the Masters division, track and field has a lot of options for me,” she said.
Still, she says she’s not closing the door on Boston quite yet.
“I don’t have any plans or anything,” she said. “But you can’t rule anything out.”
