Time after time, a Biglerville field hockey player was sent to the corner.
Not as a punishment, rather a reward for relentless offensive pressure that had visiting Hanover on its heels from the opening whistle to the final buzzer.
The Canners earned a whopping 33 penalty corners in their home opener against the Hawkettes on Tuesday, converting several of those chances into goals under a picture-perfect sky of blue. Five different Biglerville players dented the back of the cage in a 5-0 victory that stemmed from an aggressive mental approach.
“We were definitely playing with an offensive mindset,” said senior Charlotte King, who opened the floodgates with a goal midway through the first period. “Instead of being ready to drop back, we were going to it. That was getting better as the game went on.”
King’s tally, which was the first of her varsity career, came after a corner in which Dana Newberry took a shot and King was ready for the rebound.
The Canners continued to pressure through the rest of the period, piling up eight corners to set the tone for the game. Being in attack mode was a departure from Biglerville’s season opener last week at Bermudian Springs where the Canners allowed three early scores and played on their heels for much of the contest.
“That’s a totally different game against Berm,” said Canner head coach Becky Smith. “We played a more defensive game, we had our opportunities with the ball down the field against Berm but we couldn’t capitalize. The difference today was we were on grass and we have a great grass field this year; the ball rolls really well on this field. I’m happy that our kids were able to do better passing than we did against Berm, and of course we scored, so that is obviously an improvement.”
Biglerville (1-1) doubled its lead at the 5:03 mark of the second period when Haily Showers poked home a goal following another corner, with Newberry assisting once again.
“It was just a reaction rather than me thinking,” said Showers. “We practice tips, lifts and everything and I knew that’s what I needed to do. When the second shot comes off the goalkeeper that’s when you need to put it up and look for the corners and that’s what I did.”
Biglerville turned up the wick from the outset of the second half with speedsters Newberry and Isabelle Allen playing a slick game of give-and-go down the field. The persistence resulted in yet another corner, and this time it was Courtney Smith who stepped in to stuff a nifty cross from Natalie Showaker to make it 3-0.
The Canners made good on a penalty corner properly to end the third period when junior Alyssa Smith found the ball on her stick, lined it up from the center of the circle and hammered it into the back of the cage, pushing the margin to 4-0.
Alyssa Smith and seniors Hailey Steele and Morgan Martin formed a defensive trio that didn’t allow Hanover (2-2) to attempt a shot on goal, gain a corner or establish possession in the attacking end.
Hawkette keeper Reagan Wildasin was charged with yielding five goals but she stood tall in the cage, kicking aside numerous Bville chances at point-blank range.
“We had a lot of corner practice today and sometimes we struggle executing our corners, they get broken a lot,” said Becky Smith. “Their goalkeeper came out fairly far on their defensive corners and that shut down a lot of shots, so kudos to them on their goalkeeper and how they play their defensive corners.”
Allen put a cap on the scoring with less than eight minutes to play when she elevated a shot into the cage on a feed from Showers.
The early lead and healthy number of scoring opportunities put a bounce in the Canners’ step as they prepare to dive into the meat of their schedule following a delayed start to the season. They host Fairfield tonight before traveling to square off with Hanover again on Friday.
“I know when one of us gets confident it shifts to all of us,” said Showers. “One person stays positive and everyone follows along with them and that help keeps the game going.”
Hanover 0 0 – 0
Biglerville 2 3 – 5
Goals: B-Charlotte King, Haily Showers, Courtney Smith, Alyssa Smith, Isabelle Allen. Assists: B-Dana Newberry 2, Natalie Showaker, H. Showers. Shots: H-0; B-20, Corners: H-0; B-33. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin 15; B-Ivanna Stanko 0, Sami Waybright 0
