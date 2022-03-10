For hunters and especially anglers now that the trout season is less than a month away, it’s a good time to be ticked off.
Take steps to avoid and treat the perennially pervasive Lyme disease and now the rare and dangerous Deer Tick Virus (DTV) that so far has been found at high levels in multiple counties for the first time.
“Pennsylvanians should learn about the threats posed by tickborne diseases and take commonsense precautions so they can enjoy our abundant natural resources — and the many wonderful physical and mental health benefits of outdoor recreation — as safely as possible,” says Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
Unusually high infection rates for DTV (exceeding 80 percent of ticks sampled) have been found in Centre, Wyoming, and Clearfield counties. DTV has been detected in 15 Pennsylvania counties. The statewide average infection rate for DTV was .6 percent in 2021 when adult tick samples were collected.
The DTV, a type of Powassan virus, is rare in the U.S. and it spread to people primarily by bites from infected ticks. Initial symptoms of a DTV infection may include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness. Some people infected experience no symptoms. But 91 percent of patients treated for DTV infections develop severe neuroinvasive disease.
Severe cases of DTV may include encephalitis or meningitis and require hospitalization with symptoms of confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, or seizures. About 12 percent of people with severe DTV have died, and half of survivors of severe DTV suffer long-term health impacts.
There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Powassan viruses. Preventing the tick bites is the best way to reduce the risk.
Recommended precautions for anyone venturing outdoors include:
• Apply tick repellents containing permethrin to clothing and EPA-registered insect repellents like DEET to exposed skin before entering the outdoors. Reapply as needed.
• Wear light-colored outer clothing and tuck shirts into pants, and pants into socks.
• Walk in the centers of trails and avoid wooded and brushy areas with low-growing vegetation and tall grasses that may harbor ticks.
• After returning home, remove all clothing, take a shower, and place clothing into the dryer on the high heat to kill any lingering ticks. Examine gear such as backpacks.
• Do a full-body tick check including hidden areas suck as scalp, ears, armpits, belly button and between the legs.
• Check any pets exposed to likely tick habitats.
• If a tick is found, attached to your skin, use tweezers to remove it carefully, including the head. Monitor for symptoms and contact your doctor with any questions.
“The Department of Health estimates that there is at least one Lyme disease case for every 100 people in Pennsylvania every year,” says state DOH Physical General Dr. Denise Johnson. “Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash in the early stages, but the infection could spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system if not addressed.”
“Anglers and boaters should take note of this warning as they make plans for the start of trout season and other adventures on the water this spring,” says Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer. “Just as we urge boaters to always wear a life jacket, you can further protect yourself by wearing tick repellent clothing or keeping a bottle of tick repellent spray in your tackle box.”
