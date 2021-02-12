A supporting cast can make or break a Hollywood movie. The same can be said for a basketball team.
In Fairfield’s 71-66 overtime victory over Biglerville at the Canner Dome on Friday night, each club’s Big Two got theirs. Both squads also received solid performances from their complementary actors but the Green Knights got just a little more.
Fairfield (8-3, 6-3) was led as usual by Eric Ball and Nik Nordberg. Ball finished with 25 points, six rebounds and four steals while Nordberg added 16 points.
The Canners (2-12, 0-9) got a monster effort from Drew Parker with 30 points and 15 boards. Eli Weigle added 17 points.
In support, Christian Shaffer provided seven points and 11 rebounds and all-out hustle for the hosts. Ben Wicker and Caden Althoff each added timely triples for six points apiece, but that was about it.
Meanwhile, Knights’ head coach Andy Winebrenner counted on Peyton Stadler and reserve Griffin Tabler down the stretch. Stadler scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter or OT to help the guests overcome a late deficit to force a fifth period. Tabler broke the 63-63 tie to start the extra frame and totaled 12 points, five caroms and harassing defense off the pine. Trey Griffin scored just three points, but added seven rebounds and three blocks as he patrolled the paint.
“We know Nik and Eric can score, but when Griffin (Tabler) can knock down shots, that really helps us,” said Winebrenner. “Teams are going to try to take them (Nordberg and Ball) away. It’s really important for those other guys to step up. That really helped us tonight.”
It was a valiant effort by the home team, still winless in division play. The Canner led 60-56 with under five minutes to play but couldn’t close it out.
“We haven’t been there before,” said Biglerville boss Neil Weigle, whose team trailed by 13 in the second quarter but never quit. “We were unsure of ourselves (in overtime) and played a little bit scared. We really haven’t experienced that intensity.”
The Canners hung with the presumed favorites out of the gate. Ball rebounded his own miss, canned the bucket and the ensuing freebie to edge the visitors in front, 15-12. After a Weigle free throw, Nordberg’s deuce off a steal and a stick-back by Will Myers made it 18-13 after one. Ball had half his team’s points in the stanza.
Tabler’s triplet pushed the lead to 33-20 at the 3:25 mark of the half, but a Biglerville flurry trimmed the deficit at intermission to 37-33. Parker had nine points in the quarter. His old-fashioned three-point play and Shaffer’s long-ball helped the Canners claw back in to the contest.
“Christian (Shaffer) played with a lot of confidence,” said Coach Weigle. “I was really proud of him.”
The teams traded hoops out of the break. Nordberg canned two at the stripe and a scoop as Fairfield stretched the margin to 41-35, but Parker splashed a 3-ball from the right wing and added a tear drop as the Canners fought all the way back to a 41-all deadlock.
Althoff’s trifecta gave the hosts a lead but Ball answered in kind and added a 10-footer to put the Knights on top. Tabler added a floater but Wicker’s triple got the Black and Gold within a point. Stadler’s post points allowed Fairfield to enter the final frame clinging to a 50-47 lead.
Parker’s and-one tied it at 50. Moments later, Wicker had time to calibrate from the left elbow and the teams were knotted again, 53-53. Nordberg’s bomb was followed by two Parker free throws. Weigle added a triple and Parker added to more foul shots to give the Canners a 60-56 edge with 4:45 left in regulation.
“We have to learn how to finish games from that point,” said Neil Weigle, whose club connected 10 times from beyond the arc. “We competed tonight.”
Parker was a beast throughout, scoring at least six points in each period and draining eight of nine attempts at the line.
“Just another day at the office for Drew,” said Weigle of his senior standout who amassed a career high.
Winebrenner was relieved to escape with the narrow triumph.
“We handled them at our place but I’m just happy to get out of here with a win,” Winebrenner said. “They played really hard — I have to give them credit. They worked hard and kept fighting.”
Despite their winning record, Winebrenner is not ready to talk about any post-season aspirations the Knights might have.
“There are seven games left in two weeks,” he said. “A lot can happen. I just want to keep winning.”
Both teams have quick turnarounds with games this afternoon. The Canners travel to York Tech while Fairfield hosts Littlestown.
Fairfield 20 17 13 13 8 — 71
Biglerville 13 18 16 16 3 — 66
Fairfield (71): Nik Nordberg 4 6-10 16, Trey Griffith 1 2-4 4, Eric Ball 9 6-7 25, Will Myers 1 0-0 2, Griffin Tabler 5 0-0 12, Peyton Stadler 4 4-5 12. Non-scorers: Andrew Koons, Cody Valentine, Neal Beaudette. Totals: 24 18-26 71.
Biglerville (66): Ben Wicker 2 0-0 6, Eli Weigle 5 3-7 17, Christian Shaffer 3 0-4 7, Caden Althoff 2 0-0 6, Drew Parker 10 8-9 30, Brady Saltr 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Montel Green, Lucas Smeltzer. Totals: 22 11- 22 66.
3-pointers: F- Nordberg 2, Tabler 2, Ball; B — Weigle 3, Wicker 2, Althoff 2, Parker 2, Shaffer.
