Bermudian Springs juniors Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder accomplished something that no boys from the school had ever done before when they won a pair of matches on Friday in the District 3 Boys Tennis Doubles Championships.
That put them in the semifinals, where they had two chances to punch their ticket to the PIAA tournament.
On Saturday, at the Hershey Racquet Club, it just wasn’t meant to be.
Facing the top seed in the semifinals, Lancaster Country Day’s Freddie Bloom and Michael Georgelis proved to be too big of an obstacle to overcome for the Eagle duo. Bloom and Georgelis controlled things throughout and finished the match in about 40 minutes, winning 6-0, 6-1.
Even with the loss, Sanders and Snyder still had a chance to make the state tournament, but they had to defeat Conrad Weiser’s Armaan Malik and Jio Garcia in the consolations. Malik and Garcia had gone three sets with Lancaster Country Day’s Carson Weigle and Julian Clark, falling 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
The third-place match started off well for the Berm boys, as they got out to a 2-1 lead in the opening set. Unfortunately for them, things went downhill from there.
Malik and Garcia rallied to take the opening set, 6-4, then rolled through the second set, 6-1, to end the season for Sanders and Snyder.
“I thought we played badly today,” Snyder said. “The first match, there was nothing that we could’ve done differently. They were too good. But we could’ve won the second one. We made too many errors.”
Berm head coach Greg Kline said, “(Conrad Weiser) played well and deserved to win. I’m not going to discredit them. We played our game and we ended up on the short end.”
Weigle and Clark withdrew from the final due to an injury, giving the title to Bloom and Georgelis, though both teams will advance to states.
Just juniors, Sanders and Snyder were already looking towards next season, with a goal of pushing the bar higher. As sophomores, they got into the tournament and were bounced in the opening round.
“Next year, we want to qualify for states and win at least one match there,” Sanders said. “We have work to do between now and then, but we now know what it takes to get there.”
Kline added, “We’ve got things to worry about before thinking about getting to states. We want to win a league title next year. But these guys have done something never done at Bermudian before and that’s something to be proud of.”
In 3A, Palmyra juniors Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey got past Cumberland Valley duo Sami Kazi and Ross Kluger 6-3, 6-1. It was the third straight district crown for the Mahaffey twins. They lost a total of eight games in their four district matches.
They earned their spot in the final by dispatching Dallastown’s Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn in the semis 6-1, 6-1.
Kazi and Kluger fended off Exeter’s Teddy Snyder and Jake Tryanski in the other semi 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Chronister and Horn took the third-place match in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-0.
District 3 Boys Tennis
Doubles Championships
Saturday – Hershey Racquet Club
Class 2A
Semifinals: Bloom/Georgelis (Lancaster Country Day) d. Parker Sanders/Eli Snyder (Bermudian Springs) 6-0, 6-1; Weigle/Clark (Lancaster Country Day) d. Malik/Garcia (Conrad Weiser) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Championship: Bloom/Georgelis (LCD) inj. walkover Weigle/Clark (LCD)
Third-Place: Malik/Garcia (CW) d. Sanders/Snyder (Berm) 6-4, 6-1.
Class 3A
Semifinals A. Mahaffey/T. Mahaffey (Palmyra) d. Chronister/Horn (Dallastown) 6-1, 6-1; Kazi/Kluger (Cumberland Valley) d. Snyder/Tryanski (Exeter) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Championship: A. Mahaffey/T. Mahaffey (Pal) d. Kazi/Kluger (CV) 6-3, 6-1.
Third-Place: Chronister/Horn (Dal) d. Snyder/Tryanski (Exe) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0.
