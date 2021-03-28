Jim Siegel started Saturday at Trail-Way with his son Jude, to practice in his 600 micro sprint. He ended his day in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway for his 15th career 410 Sprint car win at the track.
After taking over second, Siegel tracked down Tim Wagaman for the lead as they approached lapped traffic. It had been 1,023 days since Siegel had won at Lincoln and he was determined to end the drought when he passed Wagaman for the lead with 10 laps to go.
Bradley Howard and Jordan Givler made up the front row for the 30-lap feature. Howard led the field into turn 1 with Givler settled into second. Dylan Norris and Tim Wagaman drag raced down the back stretch for third with Norris holding the spot.
The yellow flag came out on lap 2 for Tyler Courtney, Billy Dietrich, Steve Buckwalter and Chad Trout in turns 3 and 4. Buckwalter refired and joined the field. Trout and Courtney both made stops in their work areas before rejoining.
Howard paced the field ahead of Givler, Wagaman, Norris and Siegel for the restart. Wagaman went high in turn 1 and took second from Givler coming out of turn 2. Siegel got by Norris for fourth.
Wagaman closed the gap to Howard and dove under the leader in turn 3 and beat Howard back to the line to take the lead on lap 8.
Siegel and Givler raced side by side at the line on lap 10 with Siegel taking third in turns 1 and 2. The caution came out on lap 11 for debris on the front stretch.
Wagaman led Howard, Siegel, Givler and Freddie Rahmer to the restart cone.
Wagaman held the lead and Siegel got under Howard to take second coming out of turn 4.
The caution flag waved again on lap 12 when Steve Owings got backwards in turn 2. Chase Dietz had been coming on strong and passed three cars before the yellow came out, negating his impressive lap.
Rahmer got by Givler for fourth on lap 13 and used the bottom to track down Howard. Rahmer got a good run off of turn 2 to take third on lap 17. Dietz followed and took over the third spot when Rahmer pulled in on lap 18.
Siegel was closing in on Wagaman as they approached lapped traffic. Siegel used the bottom to get a good run out of turn 2 to take the lead on lap 20. Lapped traffic came into play for the leaders almost immediately after Siegel made the pass.
Dietz was reeling in Wagaman as they worked through lapped traffic when the yellow came out on lap 25. Aaron Bollinger was turned around in turn 4 and Courtney spun out trying to avoid him. Both drivers rejoined the field for the final five laps.
Siegel led Wagaman, Dietz, Givler and Howard for the final restart of the race. Siegel held onto the lead at the cone as Dietz made a move for second to no avail.
Last week’s winner, Alan Krimes, made his way into the top five with three laps to go after lining up 21st for the start of the feature.
Siegel ended his winless drought by getting to the checkered flag 2.550 seconds ahead of Wagaman. Dietz held on to third and Givler finished fourth. Krimes completed the top five.
Krimes was the hard charger driving from his 21st starting spot to a 5th-place finish.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 59-Jim Siegel ($4,000); 2. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 90-Jordan Givler; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 49H-Bradley Howard; 8. 99m-Kyle Moody; 9. 21-Matt Campbell; 10. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 12. 1X-Chad Trout; 13. 44-Dylan Norris; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 15. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 16. 7BC-Tyler Courtney; 17. 19-Troy Wagaman; 18. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 19. 11A-Austin Bishop; 20. 7-Trey Hivner (DNF); 21. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 22. 35-Steve Owings (DNF); 23. 17B-Steve Buckwalter (DNF); 24. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)
Lap leaders: Howard (1-7), Ti. Wagaman (8-20) & Siegel (21-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 49H-Howard; 2. 90-Givler; 3. 59-Siegel; 4. 17B-Buckwalter; 5. 75-Ross; 6. 35-Owings; 7. 1X-Trout; 8. 87-Krimes; 9. 4-Leppo; 10. 85-Dieva (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 39-Dietz; 2. 44-Norris; 3. 2w-Forsythe; 4. 16A-Bollinger; 5. 21-Campbell; 6. 11A-Bishop; 7. 7-Hivner; 8. 11P-Plank; 9. 69-Ti. Glatfelter (DNF); 10. 72-Shaffer (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 5E-Ti. Wagaman; 2. 51-F. Rahmer; 3. 99m-Moody; 4. 7BC-ourtney; 5. 88-B. Rahmer; 6. 8-B. Dietrich; 7. 21T-Fisher; 8. 19-Tr. Wagaman; 9. 91-Reinhardt; 10. 44B-Brown
Consy (10 laps): 1. 1X-Trout; 2. 19-Tr. Wagaman; 3. 87-Krimes; 4. 69-Glatfelter; 5. 7-Hivner; 6. 91-Reinhardt; 7. 44B-Brown; 8. 4-Leppo; 9. 11P-Plank; 10. 21T-Fisher (DNF); 11. 72-Shaffer (DNS); 12. 85-Dieva (DNS)
PASS/IMCA 305 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 36-Jaremi Hanson ($350); 2. 20-Doug Dodson; 3. 55-Domenic Melair; 4. 11M-Mikell McGee; 5. 44v-Daren Bolac; 6. 99-Devin Adams; 7. 67-Ken Duke Jr.; 8. 5-John Walp; 9. 19-Kruz Kepner; 10. 83-Larry McVay; 11. 52-Jeffrey Weaver; 12. 21B-Brandon McClain; 13. 29-Jeff Oliver; 14. 41z-Jared Zionkowski; 15. 1-Rowdy Heffner; 16. 8-Will Brunson; 17. 18-Ian Detweiler; 18. 51G-Dave Graber; 19. 54-Mike Melair; 20. 69K-Kassidy Kreitz (DNF); 21. 3D-David L. Grube II (DNF); 22. 31-Donnie Hendershot (DNF); 23. 87 -Austin Graby (DNF); 24. 78-Justin Clark (DNF)
Lap leaders: McGee (1-5) & Hanson (6-20)
Heat winners: McGee, Weaver, Clark, Hanson
Consy: McVay
