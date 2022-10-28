Littlestown head coach Mike Lippy didn’t have a crystal ball, but he got a glimpse of the future when his team defeated Bermudian Springs, 21-7, at Thunderbolt Stadium on Friday night.
After an 0-3 start, Lippy’s junior-dominated squad won six of its final seven contests to finish with a winning record (6-4). The Eagles also overcame a horrid beginning and finished strong (4-6) but left too many opportunities on the table. Berm piled up 21 first downs (to 15 for the Bolts) and outgained the hosts, 342-247. Stout defense by Littlestown and squandered chances kept the Eagles grounded.
“Every time we got inside their 20 we seemed to blow up,” said Bermudian Springs head coach John Livelsberger. “We doomed our chances with too many personal fouls.”
The home team sputtered out of the gate and failed to move the chains in a somnambulant first quarter. Berm wasn’t much better but got a break when the Bolts fumbled and the Eagles pounced at the Littlestown 36. A pass interference on fourth drive kept their foray alive and Andrew Smith cashed it in from the seven on the first play of the second stanza.
A solid kickoff return by Colby Hahn to the 43 set up the Bolts for success. They traversed the gridiron and when quarterback Alex Popoff tried to dive over the line from the one foot line, the ball was pried loose and lineman Carson Miller recovered in the end zone. Zyan Herr added the tying PAT and the tie score held until intermission.
Littlestown showed a spark in the third quarter. Held to 13 yards in the first half, Hahn came alive in the second half and finished with 104 yards on 13 attempts. The offensive line created running lanes for Hahn that set up the go-ahead score. Popoff found Anthony Shirdon open on a wheel rout from the 11 and lobbed a tear drop that nestled into the senior running back’s waiting arms to put the Bolts on top for good.
Bermudian later had a first-and-goal with a chance to tie but was stonewalled by Littlestown’s defensive wall and its own costly penalties. Lippy’s gang took over at its 24 and marched 76 yards, the final 28 on Hahn’s zigzag to glory.
“That was a spirited game,” said Lippy. “We only ran three plays in the first quarter but finally got it turned around. There’s always outstanding competition between our two schools. The offensive line got untracked after halftime. Our defense was outstanding.”
Livelsberger rued the chances left on the field.
“We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” he bemoaned. “We have to show up and play.”
Shirdon had a pair of sacks to go with his touchdown reception.
Lippy looks forward to 2023.
“We only have three senior starters,” Lippy explained.
Popoff, Herr, Hahn and Miller all return.
Livelsberger also has plenty of talent in the cupboard.
“We’re young,” he said. “We have to learn from our missteps and get ready for next year.”
Bermudian Springs 0 7 0 0 — 7
BS-Andrew Smith 7 run (Leo Hernandez kick) 11:54
L-Carson Miller fumble recovery in end zone (Zyan Herr kick) 9:07
L-Anthony Shirdon 11 pass from Alex Popoff (Herr kick) 8:48
L-Colby Hahn 28 run (Herr kick) 8:55
Rushes-yards 40-138 29-163
Penalties- yards 9-95 5-45
Rushing: BS-Carter Storm 11-67, Andrew Smith 7-24, Tyler Staub 11-22, Tyson Carpenter 11-25; L-Colby Hahn 13-104, Bryson Lookingbill 3-37, Anthony Shirdon 6-25, Dylan Herr 3-4, Dylan Herr 1-2, Alex Popoff 3-(-9).
Passing: BS-Carpenter 19-30- 189 -1, Smith 1-1-15-0; L- Popoff 7-14-84-2.
Receiving: BS-Jack Gautsch 7-82, Smith 4-34, Gabe Kline 3-25, Dylan Hubbard 2-19, Staub 2-9, Storm 1-29, Brennan Hubbard 1-6; L-Nathan Thomas 2-19, Shirdon 2-15, Caleb Smith 1-28, Z. Herr 1-24, D. Herr 1- (-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.