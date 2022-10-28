Littlestown head coach Mike Lippy didn’t have a crystal ball, but he got a glimpse of the future when his team defeated Bermudian Springs, 21-7, at Thunderbolt Stadium on Friday night.

After an 0-3 start, Lippy’s junior-dominated squad won six of its final seven contests to finish with a winning record (6-4). The Eagles also overcame a horrid beginning and finished strong (4-6) but left too many opportunities on the table. Berm piled up 21 first downs (to 15 for the Bolts) and outgained the hosts, 342-247. Stout defense by Littlestown and squandered chances kept the Eagles grounded.

