The ball explodes off the stick, sent on a one-way ticket to the cage with a vapor trail coming off of it. With incredible velocity it flies past friend and foe alike, finally coming to rest only after it has met its desired destination, the back of the goal cage, signaled by a thunderous clap.
And standing at the place where that ball began its journey is Melanie Beall, smiling.
Beall, a Bermudian Springs senior, has found nothing that matches the joy of scoring a goal in field hockey. And she’s had plenty of opportunities to experience that bit of bliss, having poured in 96 goals in her illustrious career for the Eagles.
Prior to the close of the regular season, she etched her name into the Bermudian record books by posting her 200th career point, something few players achieve, be it in the Times Area or beyond. Beall’s exceptional scoring abilities have earned her a place alongside former Eagle greats such as Leeann Black, Kenzie Farley and Skyler West.
“It feels amazing,” said Beall of achieving her goal of 200 career points. “It really shows my dedication and all the hard work I’ve put in to get there.”
Kristy Zehr, who has been the head coach at Bermudian for a dozen years over two stints in addition to several years as an Eagle assistant, said Beall’s success came as little surprise given her combination of work ethic and dedication to the game.
“She just had a nose for the goal,” said Zehr of what she saw in Beall as she was working her way up through the Bermudian program. “She is super fast and very intense, and I saw that she was so dedicated.”
Zehr joked that getting Beall to take a day off has been nearly impossible. Even when the head coach gave the team an off day during an especially busy week, Beall was texting teammates to see who would hit balls with her.
“My day off is hockey,” joked Beall. “I love to better my skills and it’s my way of fun.”
Beall experienced modest success as a freshman on the varsity level, notching four goals and three assists. She exploded from there, slamming home 21 goals to go with seven assists the following season. The meteoric rise continued as Beall shredded opposing defenses to the tune of 38 goals and 11 helpers as a junior.
“Between her sophomore and junior years, that’s when she became a true varsity player,” said Zehr. “Before that she was so fast that her stickwork hadn’t caught up to her speed. It finally all meshed together.”
Speed is perhaps the most immediately recognizable aspect of Beall’s game. She has the uncanny ability to put the ball on her stick and seemingly be at full speed in just a stride or two, flashing incredible acceleration.
And once she’s in the clear, goalies beware because a heat-seeking missile is headed their way.
“It’s definitely helped a lot,” said Beall of her blazing speed. “Once I got the speed and skills down and applied the two, it all came together.”
Poised to make a run at personal goals while leading the Eagles to the postseason, Beall’s plans were nearly derailed. Following a game against Biglerville on Sept. 13, the speedy senior realized something was wrong with her left knee.
“I had a horrible pain, I knew I had to get it checked out,” she said.
Initially feared to be a season-ending injury, Beall breathed a sigh of relief as a less-significant injury was discovered. She was sidelined for four games as she went through physical therapy, intent on getting back on the field. Known as much for her fiery intensity as her speed, she he did just that, playing the final seven games of the season, the first of those in a rematch against the Canners.
Though she didn’t score a goal that night, her scoring touch quickly returned.
“It was very stressful because I was worried that I wouldn’t be the same,” she said. “It took getting my first goal to realize, this is me, I’m playing and having fun.”
With confidence came that familiar intensity, and on Oct. 6 against Delone Catholic, Beall blasted seven goals and assisted on two others to surpass the 200-point plateau. More importantly, she would lead the Eagles on a four-game winning streak that allowed them to secure a District 3 playoff berth for the 19th consecutive season.
A week later, Beall had what Zehr believes was her finest game, scoring six times in a 7-0 victory over Eastern York.
“One of those goals she collected at the 50, did an aerial dribble, dodged and did a reverse sweep that was just beautiful,” said Zehr.
Beall takes 96 career goals and 32 assists into Wednesday’s playoff game against Boiling Springs. She also takes a sense of history with her, having looked up to Farley, who graduated in 2015 with a school-record 141 goals, breaking Black’s previous mark of 103.
“She was incredible,” said Beall.
Ironically, Beall will follow in Farley’s footsteps on the collegiate level at Lock Haven University. Farley made 54 starts for the Bald Eagles, who play in the Atlantic 10 Conference on the NCAA Division I level.
Lock Haven, which is off to a 12-4 start, has five former District 3 players on its roster under head coach Pat Rudy, who has amassed 376 wins in her 27 years leading LHU.
“It will be fun to see what a college coach can do with her,” said Zehr. “She’s not yet reached her potential.”
Beall, who expects to play forward at the next level, said Lock Haven simply fit the bill.
“It felt like a good place for me, close to home and I loved the environment,” she said. “And I’m good friends with a couple of the current freshmen, who are such amazing people.”
With the end of her scholastic career approaching, Beall said reflecting on time at Bermudian would be bittersweet because it passed by so quickly.
“There are way too many to pick out,” she said when asked about favorite memories while playing for the Eagles.
One thing she can say with certainty is that undying love of scoring a goal remains unmatched.
“It’s the adrenaline rush,” she said. “I love that feeling of getting the ball in the back of the cage and everyone cheering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.