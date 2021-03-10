Preparing for Delone Catholic’s full-court press in practice is one thing, but until you’ve actually seen it employed in a live game situation, you don’t know what you’re facing.
That’s what happened to Big Spring when it tussled with the Squirettes in the District 3 Class 4A girls’ basketball semifinals on Wednesday night at Sonny Shepherd Gymnasium in McSherrystown.
Delone jumped on the visitors right from the start and breezed into its third consecutive district title game with a 58-29 victory.
“It’s really hard to prepare for them and we tried our best to simulate it in practice the last two days,” Big Spring head coach Randy Jones said. “You know what’s coming. But until you actually see it in the game, you don’t really know how tough it is to deal with.”
Delone (18-1) forced seven turnovers in the opening stanza and 22 for the game, while holding the Bulldogs to 10-of-28 (36 percent) shooting from the field.
“I knew after watching tape of them that they’d struggle with our defense,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “I don’t think they’ve seen a defense like we play all season.”
Big Spring (15-4) got on the board first when Laney Noreika scored on the opening possession of the game, but that was the high watermark of the night for the ‘Dogs.
Delone responded by scoring the next 15 points of the contest with Maggie Hughes getting off to a hot start and scoring seven of those points.
Noreika’s charity tosses stemmed the tide for just a moment, as Hughes responded with a triple at the other end.
The Squirette junior scored 10 first-quarter points on her way to 11 for the night and also hauled down six boards and handed out five assists, both team highs.
A 22-8 Delone lead after the opening stanza quickly was cut to 22-12 early in the second quarter after back-to-back hoops from Noreika, but the guests didn’t scratch again until Noreika’s deuce with 1:25 left in the half.
In between, Delone ripped off a 10-0 run and went to intermission completely in charge, 32-14.
The third quarter was more of the same as Delone continued to grow its advantage and led 50-24 heading for the final frame.
Delone shared the ball well throughout the night, amassing 15 assists on their 23 made buckets.
“That’s the way that we want to play,” Eckenrode said. “We’re an unselfish team and we share the ball well.”
The Squirettes shot 23-of-48 (48 percent) from the field and 8-of-20 (40 percent) from beyond the arc for the game, while committing just eight turnovers.
Junior Makenna Mummert led the way for the victors with 15 points as she connected on 7-of-10 from the field and classmate Giana Hoddinott tossed in 13.
Noreika was the only real bright spot for her team as she posted a game-high 17 points, while collecting seven caroms.
The win sends the Squirettes to the district championship game for the third consecutive year and they’ll look to bring home gold for the second straight time.
They were victorious in Class 3A last year.
This will be Delone’s seventh title game appearance in the past 11 seasons and the 11th time in Eckenrode’s 22 years at the helm that they’ll play for the title.
They will host defending 4A champion Lancaster Catholic (13-3), after the Crusaders took down No. 2 seed, Eastern York, 50-34, in the other semi.
The title tilt will be at Delone on Friday at 7 p.m.
“They’re a very good team,” Eckenrode said of Lancaster Catholic. “They’ve got a strong post player, a good wing and a good point guard. They also defend very well.”
Friday’s winner will advance to the PIAA tournament to face either the District 5 or District 6 champion in the opening round of the state tournament on Saturday March 20.
The loser will have its season end.
Big Spring 8 6 10 5 — 29
Delone 22 10 18 8 — 58
Big Spring (29): Wilson 1 2-4 4, Kepner 1 0-0 2, L. Noreika 6 4-4 17, Eisenberg 2 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Moore, Snyder, M. Noreika, Sullivan, Gutshall. Totals: 10 6-8 29.
Delone Catholic (58): Abigael Vingsen 2 0-0 5, Abby Jacoby 2 0-0 6, Giana Hoddinott 6 0-0 13, Makenna Mummert 7 0-0 15, Maggie Hughes 3 3-4 11, Kaitlyn Schwarz 2 1-2 5, Brielle Baughman 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Wilson, McCann, Miller, E. Hughes. Totals: 23 4-6 58.
3-Pointers: BS-Eisenberg 2, L. Noreika; DC-Jacoby 2, M. Hughes 2, Vingsen, Hoddinott, Mummert, Baughman.
