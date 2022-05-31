Biglerville 10, New Oxford 0
The Black Sox plated three runs in three different frames to close out the visiting Twins in six innings on Tuesday.
Biglerville (5-4) pounded out 16 hits, getting three apiece from Dylan Johnson and Logan Brewer. Johnson singled three times and drove in three runs while Brewer belted three doubles, adding two RBI.
Ben Bretzman was 2-for-2, including a solo home run, and Conner Orner tacked on two singles.
On the bump, Noah Ayers went all six innings while scattering four hits. Ayers fanned seven while walking just one.
Four different players singled for the Twins (2-8).
New Oxford 000 000 — 0 4 1
Biglerville 330 031 — 10 16 3
Sims, Warthen (5). Ayers. WP: Ayers. LP: Sims. SO-BB: Sims 2-3, Warthen 1-2, Ayers 7-1. 2B: B-Brewer 3. HR: B-Bretzman
Cashtown 1, Hagerstown 1
The top two teams in the South Penn League battled to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening.
The visiting Braves (8-0) scored a run in the fifth inning on a single by Andrew Mathias, who plated leadoff man Justin Lewis.
The Pirates (7-1) struck in the bottom of the first with leadoff hitter Zach Ketterman coming home thanks to Chase King.
Ryan Clark and Dan Walters combined on a three-hitter for Hagerstown, with 11 total strikeouts. Clark whiffed nine over six frames.
A pair of Pirate pitchers allowed only four hits, with Anthony Lippy firing 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.
Ketterman was 2-for-4 and J.C. Collins walked twice for the hosts.
Hagerstown 000 010 0 — 1 4 1
Cashtown 100 000 0 — 1 3 0
Clark, Walters (7). Not reported, Lippy (5). SO-BB: Clark 9-3, Walters 2-1, not reported 6-5, Lippy 2-0.
