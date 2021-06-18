Jesse Bitzer was downright dominant and New Oxford busted out the bats Friday night for an 8-0 shutout victory over Hanover Post 14 in American Legion action at Diller Field.
“Jesse was Jesse,” New Oxford coach Scott Anderson said after the game. “That’s what he did for us all high school season and we’ve kind of come to expect that from him at this point.”
Early indications were that we were in for a matchup of top arms, as Bradin Peart worked around an early single to pitch a scoreless top half of the first for Hanover and Bitzer set Post 14 down in order.
But the second inning told a different story.
After a fly out for the first out of the frame, Luke Rickrode gave New Oxford a base runner with a single to center and then swiped second. He came around to score the first run of the game on a single to right by Joe Fuhrman.
Aaron Smith then followed with a perfectly placed bunt single to put two own before a Jacob Little single loaded the bases with just one down.
An error by shortstop Jaxson Dell doubled the lead before a third run scored on a fielder’s choice. Peart finally appeared to be out of the inning after Josh Bethas rolled one over to short, but yet another error kept the inning going and plated two more runs. Kolton Haifley, who started the inning at the dish, drove home the sixth and final run of the frame on a single to left that scored Bethas.
“We got a little bit of help there in that inning but that’s why you have to put the ball in play,” Anderson said of the hit parade. “That’s why you focus on guys eliminating strikeouts. If you put the ball in play, good things are going to happen.”
In the bottom half, Bitzer was just dominant, setting Hanover down in order yet again.
The Ox added two more to its lead in the third on back-to-back singles by Mason Weaver and Coy Baker.
Those runs were more than enough for the New Oxford ace. Hanover got a breath of life with two singles to start the third, but Daniel Corbin then lined sharply to third baseman Adam Pascoe who made a nice catch before doubling off Nathan Chronister at first base. Bitzer then got Chase Roberts to pop out to end the threat.
Braden Unger took the mound for Peart in the top of the fourth and started strongly, retiring the side in the order. In the bottom half, it once again looked as if Post 14 had something going after an error and a Colby Hahn single with none down, but again Bitzer worked out the jam. He first struck out Alex Forsythe looking before inducing a 6-3 double play on another strong defensive showing from Pascoe.
“I was getting tired at the end there, so I had to rely on my defense to make some good plays,” Bitzer said after the game. “(Mason) Weaver made a couple good plays and Adam (Pascoe) had that nice double play. Overall, I felt pretty good with my performance.”
The victory moves the Ox to 7-1 on the year and Anderson’s ball club has now won six on the trot, though he’s not allowing himself or his players to look too far ahead.
“Certainly I think we’re in a good spot right now,” he said. “But we still really have half the year to go. We’re 7-1 and we have seven (games) here in the next two weeks. So we’re a long way away from wrapping anything up, but I like where we are.”
New Oxford will look to keep the momentum going during a doubleheader with 4-2 Dover on Monday. Post 791 topped the Ox, 8-4, back on June 1.
The loss drops Hanover to 3-4. It will play host to Gettysburg on Monday evening. The two teams have split their two previous meetings.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
New Oxford 062 000 0 — 8 12 1
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Jesse Bitzer; Bradin Peart, Braden Unger (4), Jaxson Dell (6), Colby Hahn (7). WP: Bitzer. LP: Peart. SO-BB: NO-Bitzer 7-0; H-Peart 3-1, Unger 1-1, Dell 0-1, Hahn 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.